Hi there, my download speed is somewhat slower than the expected speed. I've done all the troubleshooting that was recommend with no resolve.
Expected Speeds: Download 124.311, Upload 29999 (megabit/second)
Getting
xDSL Stats
Are you testing over Wi-Fi?
hio77:
try another server and avoid using the webbrowser.
on the upside, G.INP and Vectoring has been real nice to you, that's a clean sync rate!
Hi there, what do you mean by " Trying another server and avoid using the web browser"
Thank you
windows 10 speedtest.net app, and you can select the select server button
Jase2985:
Linux: Is the ISP traffic shaping the connection in anyway to limit download speed?
Linux: Is the ISP traffic shaping the connection in anyway to limit download speed?
I don't think they are, I have unlimited data. How do I check?
Having unlimited data is not related, Maybe they profile VDSL connections to around 30Mbps/s downlink
You need to check with your ISP
Try another xDSL modem (that supports vectoring)
for those sync rates you must be stones throw from your exchange/cabinet
nztim:
Try another xDSL modem (that supports vectoring)
for those sync rates you must be stones throw from your exchange/cabinet
If your ISP is doing a line test then refrain from rebooting / replacing the modem. Each re-sync may cause ddDLM to lower the sync speed of your line.
if you are connected at the speed you are but getting the speeds you are its either an internal devices or your ISP limiting your speed.
Jase2985:
if you are connected at the speed you are but getting the speeds you are its either an internal devices or your ISP limiting your speed.
So its not the internal wiring? Its weird because the modem is reading 120Mbps Down from the 2-wire jackpoint but only getting 30-38mbps down for all devices Wired and wireless.
IBeats:Jase2985:
if you are connected at the speed you are but getting the speeds you are its either an internal devices or your ISP limiting your speed.
So its not the internal wiring? Its weird because the modem is reading 120Mbps Down from the 2-wire jackpoint but only getting 30-38mbps down for all devices Wired and wireless.