VDSL download through put is slow
IBeats

Geek


#280084 25-Nov-2020 13:36
Hi there, my download speed is somewhat slower than the expected speed. I've done all the troubleshooting that was recommend with no resolve.

 

 

 

Expected Speeds: Download 124.311, Upload 29999 (megabit/second)

 

Getting

 


 

xDSL Stats 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
Linux
Uber Geek

  #2610518 25-Nov-2020 13:49
Are you testing over Wi-Fi?

IBeats

Geek


  #2610521 25-Nov-2020 13:52
Nope, using ethernet cable.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
Uber Geek

  #2610542 25-Nov-2020 14:14
try another server and avoid using the webbrowser.

 

 

 

on the upside, G.INP and Vectoring has been real nice to you, that's a clean sync rate!




IBeats

Geek


  #2610569 25-Nov-2020 14:47
hio77:

 

try another server and avoid using the webbrowser.

 

 

 

on the upside, G.INP and Vectoring has been real nice to you, that's a clean sync rate!

 

 

Hi there, what do you mean by " Trying another server and avoid using the web browser"

 

 

 

Thank you

Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2610590 25-Nov-2020 15:13
windows 10 speedtest.net app, and you can select the select server button

IBeats

Geek


  #2610592 25-Nov-2020 15:18
Jase2985:

 

windows 10 speedtest.net app, and you can select the select server button

 



 

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2610615 25-Nov-2020 16:08
Is the ISP traffic shaping the connection in anyway to limit download speed?



IBeats

Geek


  #2610617 25-Nov-2020 16:13
Linux: Is the ISP traffic shaping the connection in anyway to limit download speed?


I don't think they are, I have unlimited data. How do I check?

Linux
Uber Geek

  #2610618 25-Nov-2020 16:16
IBeats:
Linux: Is the ISP traffic shaping the connection in anyway to limit download speed?


I don't think they are, I have unlimited data. How do I check?

 

Having unlimited data is not related, Maybe they profile VDSL connections to around 30Mbps/s downlink

 

You need to check with your ISP

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2610705 25-Nov-2020 17:19
Try another xDSL modem (that supports vectoring)

 

for those sync rates you must be stones throw from your exchange/cabinet

IBeats

Geek


  #2610708 25-Nov-2020 17:31
nztim:

Try another xDSL modem (that supports vectoring)


for those sync rates you must be stones throw from your exchange/cabinet



I tried a different modem with the same result. It's possible the my copper wiring have degraded?

My isp is doing a line test.

Also cronus rebuild my phone line box recently due to corrosion.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

  #2610709 25-Nov-2020 17:40
If your ISP is doing a line test then refrain from rebooting / replacing the modem. Each re-sync may cause ddDLM to lower the sync speed of your line.




Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2610719 25-Nov-2020 18:27
if you are connected at the speed you are but getting the speeds you are its either an internal devices or your ISP limiting your speed.

IBeats

Geek


  #2610843 25-Nov-2020 22:29
Jase2985:

 

if you are connected at the speed you are but getting the speeds you are its either an internal devices or your ISP limiting your speed.

 

 

 

 

So its not the internal wiring? Its weird because the modem is reading 120Mbps Down from the 2-wire jackpoint but only getting 30-38mbps down for all devices Wired and wireless.

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2610848 25-Nov-2020 22:37
IBeats:

Jase2985:


if you are connected at the speed you are but getting the speeds you are its either an internal devices or your ISP limiting your speed.



 


So its not the internal wiring? Its weird because the modem is reading 120Mbps Down from the 2-wire jackpoint but only getting 30-38mbps down for all devices Wired and wireless.



How was the line test? TBH you have no issues with sync, this is something else

