IME the developer is usually required to arrange power and telecoms to the lot boundary as part of the consent.

This is what I had to do when I did a subdivision.

However, I am now living in a 16 lot subdivision of what was a farm and there is cable to an ETP on our house (which was built 5 years ago) but when I contacted Chorus and VF about broadband, they both said that service was unavailable within the subdivision so it is possible I suppose that the cabling exists in the subdivision but not in the public highway at the end of our private road and Chorus declined to install it there just to serve us (I would assume they had a statutory duty to do so as Telecom in the UK would but perhaps not).

It seems your situation might be similar since Chorus are responsible for lines up to the ETP I believe, so if you have one they ought to be the ones that put it there! Have you asked them?