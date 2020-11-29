sonyxperiageek:

Hi there,
With people on fibre these days, how does the home phone line actually work? I notice that some providers (Spark I think) require you to plug your home phone into the POTS port on the ONT, whereas some ISPs require you to plug your phone into the TEL port on the back of the ISP provided router.
Since I've been on fibre, I've gotten rid of the landline completely so haven't really kept up with the advancements on landline, but I have some friends who require it, so I wanted to try and understand how it worked technically.
What's the difference between plugging it into the ONT vs into the ISP router? Are both options still essentially just VoIP? If so, do providers allow you to get the SIP credentials and URL, and then say download a soft phone app on your mobile and connect via that way?
If someone wanted to replace their ISP provided router with something else, but that replacement router doesn't have a dedicated TEL port on it, what would be the best way to connect a home phone for someone who still wants a landline?
Thanks.