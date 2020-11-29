sonyxperiageek: And yeah, I see 2degrees allow you to use a SIP client albeit only if connected to the same LAN as the landline router.

For 2Degrees, the FritzBoxes have an Android (and also presumably IOS) app called Fon (Phone in German) which connects to the FritzBox like a PABX extension. Any "extension" can answer incoming calls, and any "extension" can make outgoing calls. You can have as many calls in progress as you like. It is also possible to use generic VOIP software, but it take quite a bit of effort to find the right settings to make it work. I have used VOIP like that from my laptop out at the beach over an OpenVPN connection. Like a PABX, all extensions have internal numbers and can call each other. And you can set up conference calls and so on. The FritzBox is also a DECT GAP base station, so if you have portable phones that are DECT GAP (usually Panasonic, definitely not Uniden), they can be connected directly to the FritzBox instead of using their own base station. You need to have at least one phone connected to the analogue port or on a DECT GAP connection as the FritzBox uses it to authorise certain things on the FritzBox - it gives you a number to dial to authorise a backup, for example.

I run my FritzBox behind my EdgeRouter ER4, with special routing to get the VOIP traffic to the FritzBox. 2Degrees do allow this sort of setup now, but you do not get tech support for it. When I did it, it was not allowed and I had to set it up so that it was invisible to 2Degrees - if they tried to talk to my FritzBox, all they saw was the FritzBox, not my ER4. That setup is rather more complicated than is needed now. To set it up now behind another router, you just tell the FritzBox to use its mode where it knows it is behind another router.