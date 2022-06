My folks have a house that no one lives in.

They were going to move in and then they weren't, and then they were and then they weren't etc.

Meanwhile it sits empty. It has power and water, but no phone (copper line is there though).

I was wondering if it's worth getting the fibre installed while it's still free to do so.

But how do you order fibre to be installed but not activated? For a house that has no ISP account associated with it?