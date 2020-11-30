I am currently using a ADSl connection through Vodafone, however have also tried Flip and Spark. Unfortunately this doesn't make a difference as the cable itself is operated by chorus.

The current connection is a measly 260kb/s. It goes down for periods of 5 to 15 minutes on an irregular but frequent basis. connection is typically unusable sunday morning until around 3pm.

These problems have been an issue in some form or another since I moved in back in 2008. However the connection dropouts have become a more significant issue since the start of lockdown.

I have been in contact with numerous ISP's in the last 3 months trying to find an alternative but have come up dry. Amuri does not service this close to Rangiora and 3g internet isn't viable (I'd need a 4m tall tower on top of the house, which is already 9 meters up.)

I suspect there is a fibre cable at the edge of the property (running from Rangiora up to Loburn school) But chorus refuses to connect us to it, or put in a closer DSL box.

Does anyone have any suggestions on how to proceed from here?