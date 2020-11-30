Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New to the forum. Here looking for people who might know how to get a better internet conenction.
Yummypiee

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280154 30-Nov-2020 09:46
I am currently using a ADSl connection through Vodafone, however have also tried Flip and Spark. Unfortunately this doesn't make a difference as the cable itself is operated by chorus.

 

The current connection is a measly 260kb/s. It goes down for periods of 5 to 15 minutes on an irregular but frequent basis. connection is typically unusable sunday morning until around 3pm. 

 

These problems have been an issue in some form or another since I moved in back in 2008. However the connection dropouts have become a more significant issue since the start of lockdown.

 

I have been in contact with numerous ISP's in the last 3 months trying to find an alternative but have come up dry. Amuri does not service this close to Rangiora and 3g internet isn't viable (I'd need a 4m tall tower on top of the house, which is already 9 meters up.) 

 

I suspect there is a fibre cable at the edge of the property (running from Rangiora up to Loburn school) But chorus refuses to connect us to it, or put in a closer DSL box. 

 

Does anyone have any suggestions on how to proceed from here?

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2613106 30-Nov-2020 10:30
Welcome!

 

 

 

sounds like your DSL has a fault on it honestly...

 

Might be good to provide some details about your general location and modem statistics. 




Yummypiee

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2613134 30-Nov-2020 11:03
Modem is a vodafone ultra hub.  Linking some stats from the DSl status page that might be helpful.

 

have dealt with chorus before and they say the line has been "fixed" but haven't seen any improvements.

 

Can't quite find the Ui to Dm you, where should i be looking for that?

 

 

 

 

halper86
483 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2613140 30-Nov-2020 11:06
Definitely a fault, no power on the downstream. Sounds like something to do with your line, ISAM fault unlikely



Jase2985
11532 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613141 30-Nov-2020 11:07
your download speed seems to match your connection speed.

 

i suspect you either have poor house wiring or the line to your house is poor.

Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613143 30-Nov-2020 11:10
Changing ISP is not going to help as you will still be connected to the same hardware

Scott3
2742 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2613147 30-Nov-2020 11:16
Have you got a master filter? - Something you could try to improve your ADSL.

Otherwise, how much money are you willing to spend on better internet?

https://getgravity.nz/broadband-plans/

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2613149 30-Nov-2020 11:17
I think a master filter is in order

 

I got a connection from 27db to 17db attenuation just this weekend by fixing this mess

 

Click to see full size

 

It was so bad, 2 lead-ins were joined together

 

 



hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2613158 30-Nov-2020 11:27
Based on those errors i'd bet there is a line fault at play.

 

 

 

Given you have disconnections so high, i would just report that to your provider..




