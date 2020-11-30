We have 2 houses on one site (i.e on 1 title), a main house and a flat. Its in a new subdivision so no copper wiring nearby. Vodafone are telling us that Chorus will only do one connection per title as one connection is heavily subsidised and they generally aren't interested in doing a second connection to a site even if they charge for it. This means we can't have a separate fibre connection for each house.

If this is correct, it will cause a major problem right through NZ as a high percentage of new houses are being built with secondary dwellings on the same site, driven by the housing shortage.

Has anyone else had a better outcome or know a solution? Vodafone say they have no other type of service they can provide in this particular location

It's taken Vodafone 4 months to tell us this, so very frustrating