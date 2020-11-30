Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Two fibre connections required for two houses on one title
landedit

1 post

Wannabe Geek


#280161 30-Nov-2020 13:00
Send private message

We have 2 houses on one site (i.e on 1 title), a main house and a flat. Its in a new subdivision so no copper wiring nearby. Vodafone are telling us that Chorus will only do one connection per title as one connection is heavily subsidised and they generally aren't interested in doing a second connection to a site even if they charge for it.  This means we can't have a separate fibre connection for each house. 

 

If this is correct, it will cause a major problem right through NZ as a high percentage of new houses are being built with secondary dwellings on the same site, driven by the housing shortage.

 

Has anyone else had a better outcome or know a solution? Vodafone say they have no other type of service they can provide in this particular location

 

It's taken Vodafone 4 months to tell us this, so very frustrating

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2613330 30-Nov-2020 13:02
Send private message

Tax payers money covers one install per lot

 

Anything above should have been the cost of the developers to get that done 

Linux
8972 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613331 30-Nov-2020 13:03
Send private message

@landedit I am sure you can get another fibre connection into the flat but it will be at 100% cost to you! As 1 title 1 fibre connection

 

The tax payer is actually covering the cost per a single title

richms
25112 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2613333 30-Nov-2020 13:04
Send private message

I am in the same problem getting a second ONT for my shed for when the house gets massive reno's done soon.

 

Friend had the same problem at their home and income, but you can order a second ONT service and if the cable path is ready for them they will just poke the duct thru and blow the fiber to it he found., was able to pull it thru a conduit from the houses ETP with the old copper, so they did it for no extra cost. Otherwise the second ONT is generally supposed to go beside the first one since there are 2 fibers going to the inside thing.

 

Silly thing is that its supposed to be a replacement for copper services but even if you have had 4 active pairs into a property like I have done in the past, they will still only consider installing a single ONT, even tho that is incapable of delivery of 4 analog lines with 4 independant internet connections (crappy DSL connections they were hence needing so many). like I had in the past.




Richard rich.ms



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2613371 30-Nov-2020 13:49
Send private message

You can have a 2nd install but full costs will apply - realistically you're probably looking at $3k + for an install depending on how much civil work is required.

 

The simplest and most cost effective approach would be a 2nd connection on the ONT and you take care of wiring.

 

 

halper86
483 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2613393 30-Nov-2020 14:48
Send private message

Wireless??

jonb
1664 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2613424 30-Nov-2020 15:25
Send private message

If you are planning on renting out/ extended family long term, there are options to get a second fibre connection on the main dwelling ONT. Can then feed that by an ethernet cable or wireless solution to the minor dwelling for their own managed internet connection.
Edit. As sbiddle described.

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2613429 30-Nov-2020 15:31
Send private message

jonb: If you are planning on renting out/ extended family long term, there are options to get a second fibre connection on the main dwelling ONT. Can then feed that by an ethernet cable or wireless solution to the minor dwelling for their own managed internet connection.
Edit. As sbiddle described.

 

The point is it wont be funded by the Tax Payer the OP will need to open his wallet



concordnz
301 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #2613433 30-Nov-2020 15:37
Send private message

They can easily provide a 2nd service from the same exterior ONT(? ETP) - cost me nothing.
(a single fibre strand can happily handle multiple services it seems)

I'm not aware of any limitations to the speed/service, & can be with a totally different provider.
(I remember seeing talk this might be come standard in a range of circumstances)

If you want them to lay a complete seperate 2nd duct/fibre - then that will cost you $$$.

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2613437 30-Nov-2020 15:43
Send private message

concordnz: They can easily provide a 2nd service from the same exterior ONT(? ETP) - cost me nothing.
(a single fibre strand can happily handle multiple services it seems)

I'm not aware of any limitations to the speed/service, & can be with a totally different provider.
(I remember seeing talk this might be come standard in a range of circumstances)

If you want them to lay a complete seperate 2nd duct/fibre - then that will cost you $$$.

 

Secondary Offer is different, a second ONT

concordnz
301 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #2613455 30-Nov-2020 15:56
Send private message

Not sure what you mean by secondary offer?

The OP wanted to know what other known solutions there were.
I laid out the solution/outcome I had.
Which was very simple/painless.

There is one exterior unit,
And each building/unit has its own interior ONT.
And each one can have fibre service from whomever they chose - it has no impact on the other party.

chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2613464 30-Nov-2020 16:12
Send private message

concordnz: Not sure what you mean by secondary offer?

The OP wanted to know what other known solutions there were.
I laid out the solution/outcome I had.
Which was very simple/painless.

There is one exterior unit,
And each building/unit has its own interior ONT.
And each one can have fibre service from whomever they chose - it has no impact on the other party.

 

That is an MDU install and certainly not normally "simple/painless". Plus, if the dwelling already has a primary ONT installed, it will have been classed as an SDU. So if the OP wants a secondary ONT its a whole fresh install.

 

What @nztim was referring too is a "secondary offer" which is just making port 2 live on an ONT that already has a primary offer live on it.

concordnz
301 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
EMT (R)

  #2613482 30-Nov-2020 16:46
Send private message

@chevrolux When you say "Port 2" are you referring to the Exterior unit? or the unit inside the house.
(I have a feeling the tech said something like that - when he did mine).

(the OP is simply saying he wants something that works 'cleanly' - if that means this 'secondary offer' then at least he knows what to ask for if we explain it right.

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2613489 30-Nov-2020 16:56
Send private message

landedit:

 

It's taken Vodafone 4 months to tell us this, so very frustrating

 

 

pretty much sums it all up.

 

sbiddle:

 

You can have a 2nd install but full costs will apply - realistically you're probably looking at $3k + for an install depending on how much civil work is required.

 

The simplest and most cost effective approach would be a 2nd connection on the ONT and you take care of wiring.

 

 

 

 

as @sbiddle has mentioned it won't be cheap!

 

 

 

Liven port 2 and get a wireless p2p bridge installed, I would imagine that it would be the cheaper option in the long run.

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2613490 30-Nov-2020 16:58
Send private message

chevrolux:

 

concordnz: Not sure what you mean by secondary offer?

The OP wanted to know what other known solutions there were.
I laid out the solution/outcome I had.
Which was very simple/painless.

There is one exterior unit,
And each building/unit has its own interior ONT.
And each one can have fibre service from whomever they chose - it has no impact on the other party.

 

That is an MDU install and certainly not normally "simple/painless". Plus, if the dwelling already has a primary ONT installed, it will have been classed as an SDU. So if the OP wants a secondary ONT its a whole fresh install.

 

What @nztim was referring too is a "secondary offer" which is just making port 2 live on an ONT that already has a primary offer live on it.

 

 

Its been a long time since looking at secondary offer but believe the max is 200/50

sparkz25
751 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2613495 30-Nov-2020 17:04
Send private message

nztim:

 

Its been a long time since looking at secondary offer but believe the max is 200/50

 

 

you're not wrong there

 

Click to see full size

 

 

