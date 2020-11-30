Is it to connect the home phones to Fibre?
Hi, that will be the voice/POTS line going to the rest of the house phone wiring. On the fibre cassette that the type 300 ONT sits on, there is an RJ45 on the lower edge that connects to the rest of the house phone circuit. An RJ11-RJ11 patch lead can be connected to either the POTS ATA on the bottom edge of the ONT or to the ATA in the RGW to light up the house phones with service.
Cyril
Hi.
My auntie has today moved into a house that has a Model 300 ONT. I've never seen this type before but a search online has sort of got me on the right path.
Issue #1 - Looks like previous owners have taken the power supply for the ONT, so wasn't able to get them up and running today. Will look at trying to get a power supply tomorrow from Jaycar.
Issue #2 - As per this pic, there is 1 cable that is coming directly out of the housing which the ONT attaches to.
There is also another RJ11 patch cable plugged into the bottom of that housing. I'm assuming from the posts above that this is what livens up the BT sockets in the house?
So what is the RJ11 coming out of the top for?
My auntie doesn't speak much english and unfortunately her son who may know more about their services has been critically ill in hospital for the past 10 days. A family friend spoke to their ISP last week and he said they told him to "just plug in the modem and your phone should start working." He's now asked me to help sort it out.
EDIT - Sorry got confused where the RJ11's were. Both are coming from the housing behind the ONT.
If you tell us the ISP we can let you know how to connect the phone to make it work at least beside the ONT/Router. It's either going to come from the ONT RJ11 at the bottom (the grey port with nothing in it right now I believe) or the router's phone port/s
Issue #1 - Looks like previous owners have taken the power supply for the ONT, so wasn't able to get them up and running today. Will look at trying to get a power supply tomorrow from Jaycar.
Report this via your ISP to get a new one sent from the LFC.
If you tell us the ISP we can let you know how to connect the phone to make it work at least beside the ONT/Router. It's either going to come from the ONT RJ11 at the bottom (the grey port with nothing in it right now I believe) or the router's phone port/s
BMarquis: You can request our power supply to be sent to you with this form:
https://www.chorus.co.nz/contact/ont-replacement
It is probably to reconnect the various phone jacks around the house.
