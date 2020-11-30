Hi.

My auntie has today moved into a house that has a Model 300 ONT. I've never seen this type before but a search online has sort of got me on the right path.

Issue #1 - Looks like previous owners have taken the power supply for the ONT, so wasn't able to get them up and running today. Will look at trying to get a power supply tomorrow from Jaycar.

Issue #2 - As per this pic, there is 1 cable that is coming directly out of the housing which the ONT attaches to.

There is also another RJ11 patch cable plugged into the bottom of that housing. I'm assuming from the posts above that this is what livens up the BT sockets in the house?

So what is the RJ11 coming out of the top for?

My auntie doesn't speak much english and unfortunately her son who may know more about their services has been critically ill in hospital for the past 10 days. A family friend spoke to their ISP last week and he said they told him to "just plug in the modem and your phone should start working." He's now asked me to help sort it out.

EDIT - Sorry got confused where the RJ11's were. Both are coming from the housing behind the ONT.