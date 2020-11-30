Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandRJ11 behind a ONT-300
robsonde

48 posts

Geek


#280162 30-Nov-2020 13:49
Send private message


Looking at my parents new UFB install...

There is a RJ11 wire loop coming out from behind the ONT and going back to behind the ONT.

This is a spark ONT-300

The cable is not plugging into the ONT itself but the box behind the ONT.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
trig42
5335 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2613372 30-Nov-2020 13:50
Send private message

Is it to connect the home phones to Fibre?

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2613376 30-Nov-2020 13:53
Send private message

Photo would be ideal? 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

cyril7
8717 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2613378 30-Nov-2020 14:02
Send private message

Hi, that will be the voice/POTS line going to the rest of the house phone wiring. On the fibre cassette that the type 300 ONT sits on, there is an RJ45 on the lower edge that connects to the rest of the house phone circuit. An RJ11-RJ11 patch lead can be connected to either the POTS ATA on the bottom edge of the ONT or to the ATA in the RGW to light up the house phones with service.

 

Cyril



kiwiharry
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2623531 17-Dec-2020 23:26
Send private message

Hi.

 

My auntie has today moved into a house that has a Model 300 ONT. I've never seen this type before but a search online has sort of got me on the right path.

 

Issue #1 - Looks like previous owners have taken the power supply for the ONT, so wasn't able to get them up and running today. Will look at trying to get a power supply tomorrow from Jaycar.

 

Issue #2 - As per this pic, there is 1 cable that is coming directly out of the housing which the ONT attaches to. 

 

There is also another RJ11 patch cable plugged into the bottom of that housing. I'm assuming from the posts above that this is what livens up the BT sockets in the house?

 

So what is the RJ11 coming out of the top for?

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

My auntie doesn't speak much english and unfortunately her son who may know more about their services has been critically ill in hospital for the past 10 days. A family friend spoke to their ISP last week and he said they told him to "just plug in the modem and your phone should start working." He's now asked me to help sort it out.

 

 

 

EDIT - Sorry got confused where the RJ11's were. Both are coming from the housing behind the ONT.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2623534 18-Dec-2020 00:06
Send private message

kiwiharry:

 

Hi.

 

My auntie has today moved into a house that has a Model 300 ONT. I've never seen this type before but a search online has sort of got me on the right path.

 

Issue #1 - Looks like previous owners have taken the power supply for the ONT, so wasn't able to get them up and running today. Will look at trying to get a power supply tomorrow from Jaycar.

 

Issue #2 - As per this pic, there is 1 cable that is coming directly out of the housing which the ONT attaches to. 

 

There is also another RJ11 patch cable plugged into the bottom of that housing. I'm assuming from the posts above that this is what livens up the BT sockets in the house?

 

So what is the RJ11 coming out of the top for?

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

My auntie doesn't speak much english and unfortunately her son who may know more about their services has been critically ill in hospital for the past 10 days. A family friend spoke to their ISP last week and he said they told him to "just plug in the modem and your phone should start working." He's now asked me to help sort it out.

 

 

 

EDIT - Sorry got confused where the RJ11's were. Both are coming from the housing behind the ONT.

 

 

 

 

If you tell us the ISP we can let you know how to connect the phone to make it work at least beside the ONT/Router. It's either going to come from the ONT RJ11 at the bottom (the grey port with nothing in it right now I believe) or the router's phone port/s

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2623550 18-Dec-2020 07:19
Send private message

kiwiharry:Issue #1 - Looks like previous owners have taken the power supply for the ONT, so wasn't able to get them up and running today. Will look at trying to get a power supply tomorrow from Jaycar.

 

 

Report this via your ISP to get a new one sent from the LFC.

BMarquis
327 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623554 18-Dec-2020 07:22
Send private message

You can request our power supply to be sent to you with this form:
https://www.chorus.co.nz/contact/ont-replacement



kiwiharry
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2623557 18-Dec-2020 07:28
Send private message

snnet:

If you tell us the ISP we can let you know how to connect the phone to make it work at least beside the ONT/Router. It's either going to come from the ONT RJ11 at the bottom (the grey port with nothing in it right now I believe) or the router's phone port/s

.

I'm heading back to her house later this morning so will find out.

But curious to know what the extra rj11 that is hardwired into the top of the unit would have been used for?




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

kiwiharry
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2623558 18-Dec-2020 07:31
Send private message

BMarquis: You can request our power supply to be sent to you with this form:
https://www.chorus.co.nz/contact/ont-replacement

Thanks for that. Will order a replacement but I do really want to get my aunties phone up and running today.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

RunningMan
7025 posts

Uber Geek


  #2623559 18-Dec-2020 07:33
Send private message

It is probably to reconnect the various phone jacks around the house.

kiwiharry
861 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2623743 18-Dec-2020 10:58
Send private message

We are all sorted with the phones. It turns out they didn't have fibre at old house and their B315 modem actually runs on a sim. I thought it was some sort of battery cover but when I opened it saw the Sim card and put 2 and 2 together. Plugged phone into modem and bingo. No connection to Fibre required.

One for my book of knowledge.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 