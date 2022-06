If she didn't give the OK for it to be in that location, I would ring the ISP and just say that Chorus has installed the ONT in a silly location and she's not happy with it, and can they please book a job for the ONT to be moved at no cost to her. I know a few people who have done this and Chorus have come to the party no worries if it's right after it was installed.

If she did give the OK for it to go there, that's a different story.