Fibre became available.

Applied with Contact to get it. 2 Chorus guys came, questioned why we need it, said they would come back in a week.

1 Week later nothing happened, so called Contact who claimed there was no information from Chorus passed on to them, and it was like the visit never happened. Rebooked it.

1 week later (with installation promised to happen tomorrow) Contact called, said it was cancelled by Chorus and they don't know why. They rebooked it again in 2 weeks time. I have no faith this will happen.

Contact blame Chorus (or the agency that they use to talk to Chorus, however it works). Called Chorus to complain, they got angry and said we can't complain to them. They couldn't give any information, but said it was Contacts fault. I wonder if it is the middleman not passing on info.

My view is that I am paying Contact to sort this out, and should change providers. It has taken hours upon hours of phone calls, still no solution. Am I wrong? What else can I do? Who can I complain to? Any competent ISPs - or is it Chorus?