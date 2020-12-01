We have a squarish green pillar on our fence line that feeds the copper into our and our neighbours house. These are large sections and the pillar is around 50m from the road.



Our fibre build (on the road) is done - well there's two black things sticking out the ground near the road/gate. So just thinking ahead I suspect the installer is going to try run the fibre along the fence which I'm not keen on.



Is there any way to find out where the pillar goes to?



I was hoping that since this is a relatively new build that they could just pull the fibre through the same way the copper got there.



Are there maps that go to this detail?