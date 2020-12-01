Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandFind out where green pillar goes?
tchart








#280192 1-Dec-2020 18:38


We have a squarish green pillar on our fence line that feeds the copper into our and our neighbours house. These are large sections and the pillar is around 50m from the road.

Our fibre build (on the road) is done - well there's two black things sticking out the ground near the road/gate. So just thinking ahead I suspect the installer is going to try run the fibre along the fence which I'm not keen on.

Is there any way to find out where the pillar goes to?

I was hoping that since this is a relatively new build that they could just pull the fibre through the same way the copper got there.

Are there maps that go to this detail?


nztim









  #2614312 1-Dec-2020 18:44


I was there every step of my install, ended up copper as a draw wire they were very keen to just tack it to my fence and cut my driveway which I wasn’t having a bar of

tchart








  #2614318 1-Dec-2020 18:53


Yeah Im really hoping the can pull it using the copper but as mentioned it's 50m to the road. So keen to find out how the copper gets up to the pillar.

tchart








  #2614326 1-Dec-2020 19:24


Actually went back and looked at the original plan and I can see they show the 50mm conduit going to the road.






allan







  #2614330 1-Dec-2020 19:33


tchart: Yeah Im really hoping the can pull it using the copper but as mentioned it's 50m to the road. So keen to find out how the copper gets up to the pillar.

 

1980's house for us. Had always assumed the copper ran in conduit under the ashphalted driveway entrance. Turned out no, copper did not run through conduit. Asphalted directly over copper cable (which probably explained some of our ADSL issues) 🙄 Ended up going with slot cut in the ashphalt for fibre - which I have to say they did a very tidy job of.

Kiwifruta






  #2614383 1-Dec-2020 21:51


Both houses I had UFB installed at are in UFF areas and are the back houses down a ROW. IIRC, 40m is the maximum distance they could blow the fibre cable under our driveways. They were able to horizontally drill and put  conduits on both occassions.

 

 

Kiwifruta






  #2614385 1-Dec-2020 21:52


allan:

 

tchart: Yeah Im really hoping the can pull it using the copper but as mentioned it's 50m to the road. So keen to find out how the copper gets up to the pillar.

 

1980's house for us. Had always assumed the copper ran in conduit under the ashphalted driveway entrance. Turned out no, copper did not run through conduit. Asphalted directly over copper cable (which probably explained some of our ADSL issues) 🙄 Ended up going with slot cut in the ashphalt for fibre - which I have to say they did a very tidy job of.

 

 

Glad you had a good outcome.







