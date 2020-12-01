I was asked about the following situation. I manage a short-term accomodation in an inner city Welly apartment and when Chorus connected up the building they ran fibre pairs from the demarc up to the ceiling on each floor, one for each apartment.

When an apartment wanted fibre, Chorus would then locate their fibre pair and take into the ceiling of that apartment, run it to the floor to the ONT and then the person would connect their modem based on the ISP.

I signd up for a 100Mbs plan via TrustPower. It's been fine for almost two years.

Tonight one of my guests said their speed was terrible ( 10Mbs) and said it was because a bunch of people in the apartment were streaming videos and so the Internet was being shared across the Chorus backhaul. That didn't make any sense to me. From the Chorus cabinet the backhaul fibre must in in the multi-Gbs range so that when it's split into the various fibre pairs to each house, each house should able to receive up to 1Gbs since all ISP's offer that and now Chorus offers hyerfibre I would presume all households could support that also.

The guest was adamant that he could only get 100Mbs if nobody else was on (!) and buyers were getting duped by the ISP's! I didn't want to argue pleading a lack of technical knowledge since no technical argument I could make would alter his opinion.

I did tell them to restart the modem just in case.

For my knowledge, while Chorus owns all the fibre, when does the ISP's bandwidth begin to affect a customer's speed?