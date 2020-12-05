G'day all.



So, I've been using Full Flavour fibre for five years, and am currently on a $85 per month 100/20 Mbps plan in residential Tauranga. While I remain very happy with the quality of their service and (very rarely needing to be contacted) support, I have noticed that the pricing for better plans has dropped significantly over the years. Full Flavour themselves will sell me a Max/500 Mbps plan for $115 per month.



However, $115 is not super tempting, given only a small subset of my online activities will benefit from more bandwidth. If it were only... oh, $10 more to even get only twice my current bandwidth, I'd be sold.



I am a 2degrees customer, but not of their pay monthly mobile plans, so no good deal to be found there, I think.



I get my power through Trustpower, but other than the TECT rebate and support for local charity, I'm not keen at all on them. And looking right now, I see they don't have good pricing, anyway! So, they're out.



Is there anywhere that'll give me better value for a better plan (or even my current plan), yet won't see me facing a downgrade in service and performance? I use Getflix to bypass geo-locked content, and also a VPN sometimes, so I'm not keen on any service that'll mess with them.



TIA :-)



