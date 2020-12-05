Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandFull Flavour fibre customer pondering a switch.
Baboon

364 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280277 5-Dec-2020 20:14
Send private message

G'day all.

So, I've been using Full Flavour fibre for five years, and am currently on a $85 per month 100/20 Mbps plan in residential Tauranga. While I remain very happy with the quality of their service and (very rarely needing to be contacted) support, I have noticed that the pricing for better plans has dropped significantly over the years. Full Flavour themselves will sell me a Max/500 Mbps plan for $115 per month.

However, $115 is not super tempting, given only a small subset of my online activities will benefit from more bandwidth. If it were only... oh, $10 more to even get only twice my current bandwidth, I'd be sold.

I am a 2degrees customer, but not of their pay monthly mobile plans, so no good deal to be found there, I think.

I get my power through Trustpower, but other than the TECT rebate and support for local charity, I'm not keen at all on them. And looking right now, I see they don't have good pricing, anyway! So, they're out.

Is there anywhere that'll give me better value for a better plan (or even my current plan), yet won't see me facing a downgrade in service and performance? I use Getflix to bypass geo-locked content, and also a VPN sometimes, so I'm not keen on any service that'll mess with them.

TIA :-)




"The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us."

 

- Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Linux
8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616773 5-Dec-2020 20:20
Send private message

They are a good ISP and to be honest if you like them and no issues then I would not change

Baboon

364 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2616775 5-Dec-2020 20:26
Send private message

No issues with their service and support, at all :-)

But if there were a plan elsewhere that gives me better value than what they offer, yet no noticeable degradation in service, I might be sold.

I always look and ask around at least once a year. I'd never stuck with an ISP for longer than a couple of years, prior to Full Flavour. It almost feels odd about to be about to hit six years with no move, heh.




"The surest sign that intelligent life exists elsewhere in the universe is that it has never tried to contact us."

 

- Calvin and Hobbes (Bill Watterson)

raytaylor
3678 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2616873 6-Dec-2020 09:49
Send private message

Speed, Support, Price. 

 

Dropping one causes the others to drop too. 




Ray Taylor

There is no place like localhost

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 