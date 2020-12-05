Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandYelloHalo charity broadband
DarkShadow

1642 posts

Uber Geek


#280280 5-Dec-2020 22:01
Send private message

 

After Hamilton father Graeme Blake saw ambulance workers save his six-day old daughter, he wanted to give something back.

 

The result is charity broadband provider YelloHalo, which will donate all its profits to frontline ambulance workers. The aim is to raise $1 million in its first year for more than 1200 of them.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/123540481/charity-broadband-yellohalo-donates-profits-to-ambulance-workers

 

 

https://www.yellohalo.co.nz/

 

100/20 $89
200/20 $99
900/450 $125

 

Devoli network. Profits donated to YelloHalo Ambos First Trust.

 

Kind of unusual business idea. Would you use it?

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Linux
8987 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2616812 5-Dec-2020 22:16
Send private message

Great idea profits for charity but at that cost for 900/450 $125 zero chance

MaxineN
1028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2616815 5-Dec-2020 22:45
Send private message

I do wonder how much is going into charity then to themselves for on going costs.

 

No mention of CG-NAT. 

 

Also not a fan of the 200/20 or 950/450 prices.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

nztim
2272 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2616816 5-Dec-2020 22:50
Send private message

You can get gig for $89 from now so prices are no attractive



quickymart
8722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2616843 6-Dec-2020 08:02
Send private message

Some people might be into the 100/20 package at that price...but how much of that $89 would go to the charity?

Yellohalo
10 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
Yellohalo

  #2616895 6-Dec-2020 11:56
Send private message

Hi there, happy to answer questions.

To cover off on some of the comments so far, we don’t intend to be the cheapest as the philanthropic premise of the initiative is that we give Kiwi’s who care about their local Ambos a way to support them directly through a regular household spend.
The margin we expect to be able to return to the Trust (which is going through the registration process to become a charitable trust) is as follows:

$14.39/mo (100/20)
$13.09/mo (200/20)
$23.70/mo (900/450)
Plus there is margin in the modem and freight.

Anecdotal comments we’ve received so far have been that the pricing is ‘fair’ and as much as we can probably move our margin, that only impacts the amount we deliver back to the Ambos. It’s early days we may find that some fine tuning is required - open to your thoughts from a tech-centric POV.

We have put a lot of thought into how we can operate as lean as possible and to deliver on our commitment to frontline Ambos and Paramedics.

Yes there are ongoing business expenses that will need to be covered but all cost centres are contracted so there are no employee costs, no middle management costs, no holiday pay, no fleet vehicles and no CEO bonuses etc.

To date we have covered the costs of setting up which is sitting at around $130,000+/- so far but when we consider the good this may be able to achieve over the lifetime of the initiative we feel its worth it.

If there are any more questions feel free to ask:)

Graeme Blake




Connect with Care

MaxineN
1028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2616897 6-Dec-2020 12:00
Send private message

Do you use CG-NAT if so do you offer Static IPs?

Also this is both a bold and a fantastic idea. Welcome to Geekzone! You may want to ask @freitasm for an official flair.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

nztim
2272 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2616898 6-Dec-2020 12:05
Send private message

Yellohalo: Hi there, happy to answer questions.

To cover off on some of the comments so far, we don’t intend to be the cheapest as the philanthropic premise of the initiative is that we give Kiwi’s who care about their local Ambos a way to support them directly through a regular household spend.
The margin we expect to be able to return to the Trust (which is going through the registration process to become a charitable trust) is as follows:

$14.39/mo (100/20)
$13.09/mo (200/20)
$23.70/mo (900/450)
Plus there is margin in the modem and freight.

Anecdotal comments we’ve received so far have been that the pricing is ‘fair’ and as much as we can probably move our margin, that only impacts the amount we deliver back to the Ambos. It’s early days we may find that some fine tuning is required - open to your thoughts from a tech-centric POV.

We have put a lot of thought into how we can operate as lean as possible and to deliver on our commitment to frontline Ambos and Paramedics.

Yes there are ongoing business expenses that will need to be covered but all cost centres are contracted so there are no employee costs, no middle management costs, no holiday pay, no fleet vehicles and no CEO bonuses etc.

To date we have covered the costs of setting up which is sitting at around $130,000+/- so far but when we consider the good this may be able to achieve over the lifetime of the initiative we feel its worth it.

If there are any more questions feel free to ask:)

Graeme Blake


Thanks for the breakdown, hope you can work with Devoli to get your wholesale rate down as your customer base grows.



Yellohalo
10 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
Yellohalo

  #2616902 6-Dec-2020 12:16
Send private message

The available margin allows for a bunch of operating overhead including marketing (media and SEM), accounting, legal etc. Agree we would love to get all our costs down, we’ll be working on this as we go - we’ve had kind offers of tv commercials, production services and media advertising schedule already and we are only a week old. Devoli have been incredible to work with and have provided more value than we could have ever expected.

Let me know if there are any more questions or concerns:)

Graeme Blake




Connect with Care

Yellohalo
10 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
Yellohalo

  #2616908 6-Dec-2020 12:43
Send private message

Also saw this Glimp comparison site for the first time today and had to smile. Every single offer has an early termination fee whereas we’ve elected to be as simple and transparent as possible, sure the customer buys the modem but there is no contract beyond a 30 day cancellation notice period.

I guess I’m ok with where we sit in terms of our overall proposition.

https://www.glimp.co.nz/broadband




Connect with Care

Yellohalo
10 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
Yellohalo

  #2616910 6-Dec-2020 12:51
Send private message

I’ll need to get back to you regarding the CGNAT question on Monday if that’s ok.




Connect with Care

kingjj
Baby Get Shaky!
1723 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2616963 6-Dec-2020 13:23
Send private message

@Yellohalo love that fact that the money will be going to frontline staff rather than to St John/WFA. I hope your trust shares the aroha around NZ, including the smaller volly stations. I work alongside frontline St John crews and have nothing but admiration for what they do (not so much for their management). Can you give any more specifics as to how your trust will operate? Will staff apply directly or will you have delegates that will identify opportunities? Unfortunately I'm in a HFC only area as I would have been keen to support you guys. Best of luck.

Yellohalo
10 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
Yellohalo

  #2616986 6-Dec-2020 13:51
Send private message

@kingjj thanks - yes we’ve worked hard to make the structure available to as many front line ambos, casuals and paramedics as possible wherever they work. There will be criteria set of course, the Trust is newly formed and includes Ambos on the board so totally transparent and they get to guide the dollars to deliver the most benefit. We have set up the YelloHalo Ambos First Trust to have the potential to provide hardship grants, professional development subsidies / scholarships and the opportunity for ambos to spend their downtime at affordable (subsidised or fully funded) holiday accommodation. Of course while this is the intent, it only becomes a reality when the public ‘do the right thing’ and support YelloHalo by switching so feel free to give us a push on your channels:)

On behalf of over 1000 Ambos thanks for your support.

Graeme




Connect with Care

Yellohalo
10 posts

Wannabe Geek

Trusted
Yellohalo

  #2616989 6-Dec-2020 13:59
Send private message

Oh and @kingjj we offer an ADSL/VDSL service - see if your address comes up at https://www.yellohalo.co.nz/




Connect with Care

quickymart
8722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2617090 6-Dec-2020 18:32
Send private message

From memory, he lives in Pegasus, so only cable available there (sadly) - no DSL whatsoever.

nztim
2272 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2617106 6-Dec-2020 19:28
Send private message

quickymart:

From memory, he lives in Pegasus, so only cable available there (sadly) - no DSL whatsoever.



Vodafone sadly has that area tied up in a pretty firm knot

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 