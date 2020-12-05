DarkShadow



Hi there, happy to answer questions.



To cover off on some of the comments so far, we don’t intend to be the cheapest as the philanthropic premise of the initiative is that we give Kiwi’s who care about their local Ambos a way to support them directly through a regular household spend.

The margin we expect to be able to return to the Trust (which is going through the registration process to become a charitable trust) is as follows:



$14.39/mo (100/20)

$13.09/mo (200/20)

$23.70/mo (900/450)

Plus there is margin in the modem and freight.



Anecdotal comments we’ve received so far have been that the pricing is ‘fair’ and as much as we can probably move our margin, that only impacts the amount we deliver back to the Ambos. It’s early days we may find that some fine tuning is required - open to your thoughts from a tech-centric POV.



We have put a lot of thought into how we can operate as lean as possible and to deliver on our commitment to frontline Ambos and Paramedics.



Yes there are ongoing business expenses that will need to be covered but all cost centres are contracted so there are no employee costs, no middle management costs, no holiday pay, no fleet vehicles and no CEO bonuses etc.



To date we have covered the costs of setting up which is sitting at around $130,000+/- so far but when we consider the good this may be able to achieve over the lifetime of the initiative we feel its worth it.



If there are any more questions feel free to ask:)



Graeme Blake





Connect with Care