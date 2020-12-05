DarkShadow

After Hamilton father Graeme Blake saw ambulance workers save his six-day old daughter, he wanted to give something back.
The result is charity broadband provider YelloHalo, which will donate all its profits to frontline ambulance workers. The aim is to raise $1 million in its first year for more than 1200 of them.
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/industries/123540481/charity-broadband-yellohalo-donates-profits-to-ambulance-workers
100/20 $89
200/20 $99
900/450 $125
Devoli network. Profits donated to YelloHalo Ambos First Trust.
Kind of unusual business idea. Would you use it?