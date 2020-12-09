Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandCost of international bandwidth?
#280336 9-Dec-2020 15:50
Hi all

 

Can anyone help with some ballpark numbers on the cost of leasing international bandwidth from Auckland to international PoP eg. San Francisco and Sydney? Suppliers like Hawaiiki, Southern Cross Cable, TGA, L3, Cogent come to mind.

  #2618779 9-Dec-2020 15:57
What size pipe are you looking at?

  #2618786 9-Dec-2020 16:09
This paper written in Jan 2020 speculates  

 

"Australia – USA leases 100G will go to US$85,000 (monthly) and for US$3,050,000 for 100G IRUs."

 

https://aptelecom.com/pacific-submarine-cable-outlook-2020/

 

S. Cross used to peg NZ pricing to US-AUS rates? so this should be a ball park

 

But actual cable pricing is held pretty close 

 

 

  #2618814 9-Dec-2020 16:50
Megaport have a pricing calculator - looks to be around $1800 per 100Mbps https://pricing.megaport.com

 

No idea how they compare to other providers



  #2618862 9-Dec-2020 19:43
Depends on your volume.

We sell internet transit for $5/Mbps and that’s after adding our margin.

AKL-Sydney much less, in fact cheaper to buy data to Sydney than to Invercargill.

  #2618922 9-Dec-2020 20:31
It costs almost more to get the data out of auckland than it does to get it from sydney to auckland. 




  #2619014 9-Dec-2020 22:03
You can buy transit in many ways

Domestic / Tasman / International / Blended
There is also CIR (Committed Information Rate) and PIR (Peak Information Rate)

So you need to decide what you need first

  #2619028 9-Dec-2020 23:27
With all the cut-price UFB providers today and most supporting performance that is not necessarily anything to scoff at, blended transit rates must be pretty cheap at least.



  #2619079 10-Dec-2020 08:31
yitz:

With all the cut-price UFB providers today and most supporting performance that is not necessarily anything to scoff at, blended transit rates must be pretty cheap at least.



I doubt any UFB provider will let you BGP a $150/month 1Gbps connection.

  #2619087 10-Dec-2020 08:39
yitz:

 

With all the cut-price UFB providers today and most supporting performance that is not necessarily anything to scoff at, blended transit rates must be pretty cheap at least.

 

 

UFB NGA has a CIR of 2mbps

  #2619167 10-Dec-2020 09:24
nztim:

 

yitz:

 

With all the cut-price UFB providers today and most supporting performance that is not necessarily anything to scoff at, blended transit rates must be pretty cheap at least.

 

 

UFB NGA has a CIR of 2mbps

 

 

And importantly that is only on the tagged high priority CIR traffic. Their is zero CIR on the low priority headline plan speed.

 

 

  #2619408 10-Dec-2020 13:19
Not sure where I said anything about getting BGP delivered over mass market BS2 connections?

 

I just find the developments over the last 10 years in this space to be quite impressive (but not totally unexpected). I think it all began around late 2009 when Southern Cross began offering direct connectivity to major PoPs and IXPs and today anyone can turn up end-to-end services almost anywhere in the country with minimal lead time and across a variety of tail/access methods.

  #2619444 10-Dec-2020 13:50
Thank you all. I managed to get what I need from your replies.

