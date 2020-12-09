Hi all
Can anyone help with some ballpark numbers on the cost of leasing international bandwidth from Auckland to international PoP eg. San Francisco and Sydney? Suppliers like Hawaiiki, Southern Cross Cable, TGA, L3, Cogent come to mind.
What size pipe are you looking at?
This paper written in Jan 2020 speculates
"Australia – USA leases 100G will go to US$85,000 (monthly) and for US$3,050,000 for 100G IRUs."
https://aptelecom.com/pacific-submarine-cable-outlook-2020/
S. Cross used to peg NZ pricing to US-AUS rates? so this should be a ball park
But actual cable pricing is held pretty close
Megaport have a pricing calculator - looks to be around $1800 per 100Mbps https://pricing.megaport.com
No idea how they compare to other providers
It costs almost more to get the data out of auckland than it does to get it from sydney to auckland.
Ray Taylor
With all the cut-price UFB providers today and most supporting performance that is not necessarily anything to scoff at, blended transit rates must be pretty cheap at least.
UFB NGA has a CIR of 2mbps
And importantly that is only on the tagged high priority CIR traffic. Their is zero CIR on the low priority headline plan speed.
Not sure where I said anything about getting BGP delivered over mass market BS2 connections?
I just find the developments over the last 10 years in this space to be quite impressive (but not totally unexpected). I think it all began around late 2009 when Southern Cross began offering direct connectivity to major PoPs and IXPs and today anyone can turn up end-to-end services almost anywhere in the country with minimal lead time and across a variety of tail/access methods.
