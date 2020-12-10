Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Single property, Multiple flats
jackfry

228 posts

Master Geek


#280359 10-Dec-2020 13:02
Hey guys,

I'm moving into a new flat soon. I was looking to get my internet setup before i move in. However I've just been told this...





What's my best case of action next?

Jase2985
11542 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619407 10-Dec-2020 13:19
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=280161

 

have a read of that, sounds like the same situation you are in

Wheelbarrow01
1215 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2619858 11-Dec-2020 09:18
Are you trying to connect copper or fibre?

 

Either way, if you PM me with the address details, I can look into it for you. I should be able to determine whether the property has ever had more than one connected copper line or not.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

