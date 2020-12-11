Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ADSL / VDSL avaliablity - Rural Central Otago
CcMaN

79 posts

Master Geek


#280385 11-Dec-2020 15:44
So, trying to investigate a potential ADSL / VDSL connection for my in-laws. They live very close to the Oturehua township (cabinet OEA/S) that has both ADSL / VDSL coverage avaliable. According to Google maps and gis.geek.nz's exchange/cabinet maps their property is only 1km away from this cabinet.

 

However, the Chorus maps do not show the property as having ADSL or VDSL avaliable at their address. The neighbouring property which is 50m away shows up on Chorus / Broadbandmap as ADSL and VDSL avaliable.

 

It appears that the copper line running to my inlaw's property runs to a different cabinet (OEA/Q) which is 4.4km away and doesn't have ADSL / VDSL, only POTS.

 

Was wanting to know if anyone else had a similar situation and wondering how difficult/expensive (or even possible) would it be to connect this property up to the closer cabinet which is ADSL / VDSL capable. If anyone is from Chorus happy to PM the address.

nztim
2277 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2620184 11-Dec-2020 15:46
Without digging in CCM you may not be connected to your closest cabinet cables travel in weird paths :) 




CcMaN

79 posts

Master Geek


  #2620197 11-Dec-2020 16:07
nztim:

 

Without digging in CCM you may not be connected to your closest cabinet cables travel in weird paths :) 

 

 

That's what I'm expecting. Will be pleasantly surprised if the maps are wrong however and it is connected into the township cabinet.

 

If it isn't, just looking to understand if it's possible to fix.

DarkShadow
1643 posts

Uber Geek


  #2620677 12-Dec-2020 20:06
CcMaN:

 

wondering how difficult/expensive (or even possible) would it be to connect this property up to the closer cabinet which is ADSL / VDSL capable

 

 

That's not usually done. Have you looked into wireless options?



quickymart
8752 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2620704 12-Dec-2020 21:21
Nope, they can't just connect you to "the closer cabinet", and if it's too far for ADSL/VDSL you'll need to look into other options (like wireless, as mentioned above).

Linux
8990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620708 12-Dec-2020 21:28
CcMaN:

 

nztim:

 

Without digging in CCM you may not be connected to your closest cabinet cables travel in weird paths :) 

 

 

That's what I'm expecting. Will be pleasantly surprised if the maps are wrong however and it is connected into the township cabinet.

 

If it isn't, just looking to understand if it's possible to fix.

 

 

It's not broken if not connected to the nearest cabinet

nztim
2277 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2620711 12-Dec-2020 21:36
is there an active phone line there atm?




Rodders1nz
20 posts

Geek


  #2620719 12-Dec-2020 21:55
If copper isn't an option try unifones wireless network . Been with them before and can happily recommend them. https://unifone.net.nz/

 

 



CcMaN

79 posts

Master Geek


  #2620887 13-Dec-2020 13:09
So the cabinet they are currently connected to is Voice / PSTN only. So it's not just a matter of distance to the cabinet, but also the fact there is no ADSL capability on the current cabinet.

They are with a wireless ISP, but the reliability hasn't been great and just wanted to explore if any other option was feasible.

I understand that Chorus will give a quote to get Fibre installed which would be prohibitively expensive due to the location, but would they be able to pay Chorus to get their copper to the closer cabinet that supports DSL?

CcMaN

79 posts

Master Geek


  #2620889 13-Dec-2020 13:10
nztim: is there an active phone line there atm?


Has been in the recent past, but not currently.

nztim
2277 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2620895 13-Dec-2020 13:27
CcMaN:
nztim: is there an active phone line there atm?


Has been in the recent past, but not currently.


Dam we could have used that to be able to give us a definate answer




quickymart
8752 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2620966 13-Dec-2020 17:38
CcMaN: So the cabinet they are currently connected to is Voice / PSTN only. So it's not just a matter of distance to the cabinet, but also the fact there is no ADSL capability on the current cabinet.

They are with a wireless ISP, but the reliability hasn't been great and just wanted to explore if any other option was feasible.

I understand that Chorus will give a quote to get Fibre installed which would be prohibitively expensive due to the location, but would they be able to pay Chorus to get their copper to the closer cabinet that supports DSL?

 

It would cost a fortune, you'd be cheaper just getting a better wireless service. I imagine it would be along the same lines as a fibre connection quote.

