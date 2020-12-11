So, trying to investigate a potential ADSL / VDSL connection for my in-laws. They live very close to the Oturehua township (cabinet OEA/S) that has both ADSL / VDSL coverage avaliable. According to Google maps and gis.geek.nz's exchange/cabinet maps their property is only 1km away from this cabinet.

However, the Chorus maps do not show the property as having ADSL or VDSL avaliable at their address. The neighbouring property which is 50m away shows up on Chorus / Broadbandmap as ADSL and VDSL avaliable.

It appears that the copper line running to my inlaw's property runs to a different cabinet (OEA/Q) which is 4.4km away and doesn't have ADSL / VDSL, only POTS.

Was wanting to know if anyone else had a similar situation and wondering how difficult/expensive (or even possible) would it be to connect this property up to the closer cabinet which is ADSL / VDSL capable. If anyone is from Chorus happy to PM the address.