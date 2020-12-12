Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky Internet- I've just signed up.
guyl

108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#280395 12-Dec-2020 13:37
So I got an email from Sky yesterday, asking if I wanted to sign up with their new Internet service. They offered 6 months for $0.

Well - that’s a saving of over $600 for me, so I thought I’d give it a go.

There was not a lot of info on it, either in the email or on their site. I rang the tech support line asking what plan I would be getting.
The bloke I spoke to didn’t know, and directed me to the Customer Support number.
While I was talking to him, I asked if Sky used their own equipment, or resold someone else’s service. He didn’t know the answer! Bit of a worry.

Spoke to Customer Service - they hadn’t had any info on packages and speeds. All she could tell me was it’s ultra fast.....
Gulp.

I have the install booked for Wednesday, we’ll see how it goes.
Hopefully they will send the config info - the link in the email just goes to the landing page for Sky Internet.

KrazyKid
1143 posts

Uber Geek


  #2620491 12-Dec-2020 13:46
My first thought was LOL, he signed up and knows nothing.
My next thought was, hey for $600 I'd try it as well.
Keep us updated.

taneb1
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Trustpower

  #2620568 12-Dec-2020 16:31
A quick google leads to this - https://www.sky.co.nz/broadband-terms-and-conditions

 

  • Appears they will be offering some sort of mesh router setup (but can BYOD)
  • Trial lasts for six months at least.
  • Can't have it as a secondary service, must disconnect your existing services/provider.
  • Will not let you be part of the trial if anyone in the household works for another telco.

Doesn't mention what plans/speeds/services are available. 




hsvhel
810 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2620622 12-Dec-2020 18:37
Everything in that tells me to not go for it.....but why the hell not!

 

If i was in the same position, not like 2020 could get any worse, and there's always the neighbors WIFI if you did have to bail (in my case, hopefully yours too!!)



guyl

108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2620626 12-Dec-2020 18:41
Yeah, a bit of a risk. But - you would hope a company like Sky would have sorted out the kinks before offering this to the public.

Don’t tell my wife. She works from home, using Citrix all day long.
Fingers crossed!!

But seriously, I have bunch of mobile data I can fall back on if it all goes horribly wrong....
Someone has to be first huh!

tdgeek
26296 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620632 12-Dec-2020 19:00
Who is running the BB from the Sky side? The LFC run the connection, handover to the RSP. RSP's have their own internal network as Spark does, or they may hang off other internal network provider, and thereby they are just the billing provider? Not dissimilar to power providers if they are in fact just billing providers?

 

Cant blame anyone for taking on a 6 month for zip deal

MaxineN
1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2620651 12-Dec-2020 19:38
tdgeek:

 

Cant blame anyone for taking on a 6 month for zip deal

 

 

If it's for free then you are the product. Be very interested to see who is supplying Sky's backhaul or if they have their own network.




Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2620667 12-Dec-2020 19:45
tdgeek
26296 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2620675 12-Dec-2020 20:05
MaxineN:

 

tdgeek:

 

Cant blame anyone for taking on a 6 month for zip deal

 

 

If it's for free then you are the product. Be very interested to see who is supplying Sky's backhaul or if they have their own network.

 

 

That's what I said two posts back.

 

In this particular case, its not a Google is free you are the product. To get traction Sky is making an offer to attract customers. Like everyone else does.

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2633 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2620775 13-Dec-2020 08:23
From Stuff this morning.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/123654030/sky-tvs-new-boss-sets-bbq-test-for-company-pride-and-happiness

 

Another addition is Sky’s new head of broadband, Dan Kelly, who has returned from Sydney where he was working for Vocus, the owner in New Zealand of Slingshot and Orcon.

 

Might be a clue in there.




noroad
709 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2620809 13-Dec-2020 09:35
Spyware:

 

FeeniX

 

 

 

 

It's Vocus now.

guyl

108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2623080 17-Dec-2020 07:30
Latest Update - My switch-over to Sky happened yesterday. It seems I was the first client to connect with them, using my own modem. As such, they didn't have any documentation available with setup information. The night before the switch, I had an email from the Broadband Product Owner, who gave me the details required.

 

All the settings were the same as my existing ISP (2Degrees), and the username and password fields were not used. So, I had high hopes that the change over would require no input from me.

 

 

 

About 9am yesterday, I got an email to say the change had happened. I checked with SWMBO (Who was at home using Citrix for work), and she had not noticed anything...

 

I know the WAN dropped for a few minutes, so she must have been doing something else at the time.

 

The WAN link went down, and came back after a few minutes with new IP etc.

 

So a seemless migration to Sky!

 

 

 

Looking at the IP info, the public IP is registered to SKY, with Vocus listed as technical contact.. So now we know.

 

 

 

Speeds are great (900/400) and so far no problems. 

 

Will be interesting to see what they charge for this after the free trial ends.

networkn
27328 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623091 17-Dec-2020 08:03
Do you have your own Static IP or is it CG-NAT do you know?

 

 

guyl

108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2623093 17-Dec-2020 08:10
It's not CGNAT and I would say not a Static IP either...

 

I don't have any need for a Static IP - and don't even know if I can request one with the trial.

 

 

 

 

antoniosk
2245 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2623098 17-Dec-2020 08:28
guyl:

 

Latest Update - My switch-over to Sky happened yesterday. It seems I was the first client to connect with them, using my own modem. As such, they didn't have any documentation available with setup information. The night before the switch, I had an email from the Broadband Product Owner, who gave me the details required.

 

All the settings were the same as my existing ISP (2Degrees), and the username and password fields were not used. So, I had high hopes that the change over would require no input from me.

 

 

So its PPPoE, with normal packet tagging and vlan10 support?




guyl

108 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2623099 17-Dec-2020 08:30
antoniosk:

 

guyl:

 

Latest Update - My switch-over to Sky happened yesterday. It seems I was the first client to connect with them, using my own modem. As such, they didn't have any documentation available with setup information. The night before the switch, I had an email from the Broadband Product Owner, who gave me the details required.

 

All the settings were the same as my existing ISP (2Degrees), and the username and password fields were not used. So, I had high hopes that the change over would require no input from me.

 

 

So its PPPoE, with normal packet tagging and vlan10 support?

 

 

 

 

Correct -  PPPoE, vlan 10

 

I'm guessing the exact same as a Slingshot connection?

