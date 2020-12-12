So I got an email from Sky yesterday, asking if I wanted to sign up with their new Internet service. They offered 6 months for $0.
Well - that’s a saving of over $600 for me, so I thought I’d give it a go.
There was not a lot of info on it, either in the email or on their site. I rang the tech support line asking what plan I would be getting.
The bloke I spoke to didn’t know, and directed me to the Customer Support number.
While I was talking to him, I asked if Sky used their own equipment, or resold someone else’s service. He didn’t know the answer! Bit of a worry.
Spoke to Customer Service - they hadn’t had any info on packages and speeds. All she could tell me was it’s ultra fast.....
Gulp.
I have the install booked for Wednesday, we’ll see how it goes.
Hopefully they will send the config info - the link in the email just goes to the landing page for Sky Internet.