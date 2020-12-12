Latest Update - My switch-over to Sky happened yesterday. It seems I was the first client to connect with them, using my own modem. As such, they didn't have any documentation available with setup information. The night before the switch, I had an email from the Broadband Product Owner, who gave me the details required.

All the settings were the same as my existing ISP (2Degrees), and the username and password fields were not used. So, I had high hopes that the change over would require no input from me.

About 9am yesterday, I got an email to say the change had happened. I checked with SWMBO (Who was at home using Citrix for work), and she had not noticed anything...

I know the WAN dropped for a few minutes, so she must have been doing something else at the time.

The WAN link went down, and came back after a few minutes with new IP etc.

So a seemless migration to Sky!

Looking at the IP info, the public IP is registered to SKY, with Vocus listed as technical contact.. So now we know.

Speeds are great (900/400) and so far no problems.

Will be interesting to see what they charge for this after the free trial ends.