What kinds of speeds are you getting to the USA?
nzpaul

Master Geek


#280400 12-Dec-2020 18:19
I am on Voyager with a 200/20 connection, getting well over 200 when doing Speedtests in NZ (to Voyager or other NZ ISPs in Auckland). But performance to the USA when downloading large files from fast servers is pretty poor. 

 

I did some Speedtests choosing some locations on the East and West Coast of the USA. These were my results:

 

AT&T in SF (71/23, ping 151ms)



 

Bio Sur in LA (91/21, ping 282ms)

 



 

Time Warner, NYC (57mb, ping 216ms)

 



 

I am wondering what others are getting to these Speedtest locations or other locations in the USA?

I was considering going gigabit but now thinking whats the point unless I am connecting to a NZ server or NZ-based CDN.

 

Thank you for your help.

Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2620641 12-Dec-2020 19:16
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=190&topicid=275899

 

My thread from a wee while back.

 

voyager didn't really want to look into it any more and put it down to my environment. able to get pretty good download but upload is always pretty bad.

 

Most Australian servers im getting 500mbps down/300mbps with the exception of 2degrees where i got 800mbps down/350mbps up, pretty average for everything else.

 

Most West coast US servers im getting 300-400mbps down/70-120mbps up, pretty average again and the upload is terrible.

 

Most East coast US servers im getting 300-400mbps down/70-120mbps up, pretty average again and the upload is terrible. the server you posted was abput 230mbps down though

 

 

 

I get TCP scaling and all that stuff but other ISP's are able to get much better results.

 

Local results are usually always great with 800+mpbs down/350+mbps up.

nzpaul

Master Geek


  #2620652 12-Dec-2020 19:40
Jase2985:

 

voyager didn't really want to look into it any more and put it down to my environment. able to get pretty good download but upload is always pretty bad.

 

Most Australian servers im getting 500mbps down/300mbps with the exception of 2degrees where i got 800mbps down/350mbps up, pretty average for everything else.

 

 

That info was helpful, thanks. So it seems fiber on Voyager is going to be pretty mediocre. 

 

It is disappointing they were not willing to help you. 

 

To Telstra, SYD, I am getting 238/24mb, so my max. I also tried the 2degrees server in LA you were using and got 243/24mb, so pretty good for my connection. 

 

Edit: The above speeds were taken Sat early evening, my original results were Sat morning when I had noticed I was getting slow speeds from the USA. 

nzpaul

Master Geek


  #2620665 12-Dec-2020 19:45
MaxineN:

 

I'm actually tempted to log a fault and I know it's not my gear(ethernet and running the ISPs router, 200/100 is what I'm meant to be getting).

 

I know this is more related to Voyager but Vocus doesn't look too pretty right now and I wonder how other ISPs are doing.

 

 

Ouch. That is really bad. I didn't mean for the question to be Voyager specific. 



nzpaul

Master Geek


  #2620668 12-Dec-2020 19:46
Just to clarify my original question, I am wondering what both people on and off Voyager are getting (otherwise I would have asked in the Voyager sub-forum). 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
Uber Geek

  #2620725 12-Dec-2020 22:03
Normally i use 2D's  LA server as a great test.

 

 

 

 

Most providers tend to peer with them and go over their routing to the US though - I've noticed it's seen a decent dip awhile back. 




michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

Moderator
  #2620745 13-Dec-2020 00:32
Now - I know people disagree with me on this subject but I think a Windows Update has done something here. I've noticed this exact thing myself however when testing on other hosts on my network (Linux) as well as my Linux VM I am not seeing the problem. Look at the times on the following tests (they were taken one after another, on the same computer. Linux machine is running in a VM on the same machine).

 

Windows:

 

 

Linux:

 

 

Not here to have another rant about this, take it as you want but I'm seeing this on multiple computers on multiple connections so I know for a fact it isn't just me...

 

Edit - it is worth noting a reboot didn't fix this (tried this multiple times over the last few days). Open Command in Administrator Mode and enter this:

 

netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal

 

Then Reboot - test for me once done:

 

 

So, yes, a Windows Update or driver update (as all 3 of my PC's with this problem have Realtek Gigabit network chipsets) has screwed something up for many. Result is not perfect but close enough.




Jase2985
Uber Geek

  #2620773 13-Dec-2020 08:17
@michaelmurfy unfortunately as per the other thread, and Ive just tested again, there was little change in speed in linux.

 

It is a realtek gigabit network controller on my desktop

 

Laptop 1 has killer e2200 network controller and laptop 2 has Intel I219-LM

 

Same results on all 3 devices

 

I have been through and updated all 3 devices to the manufactures latest drivers (not windows update ones) and it made zero difference.



dklong
Master Geek


  #2620776 13-Dec-2020 08:35
I'm glad I've run across this and the earlier post from @Jase2985 because I've had similar issues and haven't been able to understand why!

 

I am on Spark Fibre Max and regularly see 900+ DL/400+ UL speeds. My brother is in Toronto on a plan with 300+ DL/200+ UL and yet he can't access my Emby server reliably unless he throttles the playback stream down to about 2Mbps. Running speed tests across multiple servers, it became apparent that the further East I went, the worse the performance got (particularly upload!) At one stage in testing to a Toronto server I was getting around 7Mbps uploads with the occasional run at around 2Mbps! The Emby server is Win10 so perhaps it is time to try a Linux server and see what happens.  

 

I have to say that I've seen some pretty good DL speeds from the states in other areas but you are never sure how much the content is being cached with the bigger sites. Also, the upload speeds seem to be hurt way more than the download speeds in my experience so off-site backups / streaming out will be much more noticeable than downloads.  I'll let you know what I see with Linux and report back. It would certainly suck if it is something inherent in Windows 10 (or a recent update) as @michaelmurfy believes.

 

Edit: corrected spelling

Talkiet
Uber Geek

  #2620831 13-Dec-2020 10:12
If you're seeing bad international upload speed results on Fibre, I'd be interested to know what part of the country you are in...

 

 

 

Cheers - N

 

 




lchiu7
Uber Geek

  #2620834 13-Dec-2020 10:31
On the fastest plan Bigpipe offers this is what I get to ATT

 

 

 

 

 

 

But locally

 

 

 




MaxineN
Uber Geek

  #2620838 13-Dec-2020 10:46
Talkiet:

If you're seeing bad international upload speed results on Fibre, I'd be interested to know what part of the country you are in...


 


Cheers - N


 


Christchurch on Orcon. Although my issue was a netsh tcp stack issue. Although my issue is unrelated.




dklong
Master Geek


  #2620842 13-Dec-2020 10:55
Talkiet:

 

If you're seeing bad international upload speed results on Fibre, I'd be interested to know what part of the country you are in...

 

 

 

Cheers - N

 

 

 

 

 

 

I'm based in Auckland. As I said, local upload speeds are great! :-) 

 

 

 

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
Uber Geek

  #2620861 13-Dec-2020 12:13
michaelmurfy:

 

Now - I know people disagree with me on this subject but I think a Windows Update has done something here. I've noticed this exact thing myself however when testing on other hosts on my network (Linux) as well as my Linux VM I am not seeing the problem. Look at the times on the following tests (they were taken one after another, on the same computer. Linux machine is running in a VM on the same machine).

 

Not here to have another rant about this, take it as you want but I'm seeing this on multiple computers on multiple connections so I know for a fact it isn't just me...

 

Edit - it is worth noting a reboot didn't fix this (tried this multiple times over the last few days). Open Command in Administrator Mode and enter this:

 

netsh int tcp set global autotuninglevel=normal

 

Then Reboot - test for me once done:

 

So, yes, a Windows Update or driver update (as all 3 of my PC's with this problem have Realtek Gigabit network chipsets) has screwed something up for many. Result is not perfect but close enough.

 

 

windows and what it does with TCP algorithms is a nightmare..

 

There is also the autoqos setting that will even sawtooth local network transfers at times.

 

 

 

I tweaked my setting ages back and haven't had a single issue (actually was a major jump moving to Voyager on windows)

 

 

 

but for checking my network performance, that's always on my odroid N2. 

 

 




Stu

Stu
Hammered
Uber Geek

Moderator
  #2620877 13-Dec-2020 12:57
I'm having issues with uploads to box.com, and am working through a series of tests with their support desk. Here's a test result from a test that they've requested.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Added for comparison:

 




Sideface
Uber Geek

  #2620913 13-Dec-2020 14:38
hio77:  Normally i use 2D's  LA server as a great test.

 



 

I am on 2 degrees "gigabit" UFB in Wellington.  I have US speed test records going back 7 years.

 

Choose your speed test server carefully - there is a huge variability between servers, even in the same US city.

 

I agree with @hio77 - the Los Angeles 2degrees server is a good, reliable one.

 

On looking at LA data for the past year, downstream speeds have been consistently good, but upstream speeds have gradually deteriorated.

 

In January I got 636/182 Mbps, and now I get 705/64 Mbps. (see below)


 

 

 

 




