New router connection issue
Nakizimbo

#280405 13-Dec-2020 07:29
Trying to connect a new AX50 TP-Link router to Spark UFB and cannot see internet no IP address. Have tried every setting possible. TP-Link techo said my provider may need to unlock their original router to allow TP-Link router in. Has anyone ever heard of this?

cyril7
  #2620772 13-Dec-2020 08:17
Hi have you setup pppoe on vlan10, try following the instructions in the link below, especially relating to vlan10.

As for spark locking the wan mac address, we'll they don't do that, it's common practice in other countries but not here

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/TPLinkISPSettings  

Cyril

Nakizimbo

  #2621108 13-Dec-2020 22:14
Thankyou.  I had tried that after initially botching up my setup and it had not worked. After reading your post I restored to factory settings and repeated it correctly the first time and it is working great. cheers.

