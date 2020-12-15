Mods feel free to move this if you feel the need, I put in Broadband because the cable is of most interest to me.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/123680844/meridian-gets-in-behind-700m-plan-for-hyperscale-data-centre-near-invercargill

TL;DR the guy behind the Hawaiiki Cable and the guy behind CallPLus have teamed up to propose a massive new datacenter near InverCargill, along with a new Invercargill to Sydney cable with Christchurch/Wellington branch lines.

I've been banging the drum about a wellington/SI to Aus cable being a good idea for awhile now so I'm rather enthusiastic.. Hopefully things line up for them.