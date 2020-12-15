Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Devoli DHCP Outage 10:40am 15/12/2020
mobiusnz

#280441 15-Dec-2020 11:16
Had a client who uses devoli ring with Internet outages (Devoli comes with VOIP package from their phone provider).

Devoli have a slick looking outage page and they do update it regularly but in my opinion they need to as they have more than their fair share of major outage.

Today its some sort of DHCP issue in Wellington - Do they not have any redundancy in key services like DHCP.

 

I wish I'd kept a log as they have had quite a few outages affecting their entire network now over the last couple of years and some of them were long outages.

 

Part of me says leave that connection for the VOIP and put another connection in - Every time they have a major outage I think "Oh well - It happens to the best of them, hopefully it won't happen again too soon" and here we are again.

 

Fingers crossed this is going to be an hour give or take a few minutes but remains to be seen.




chevrolux
  #2621872 15-Dec-2020 11:20
Pack up and run.

We ditched Devoli for wholesale after their balls up of a core upgrade they did for the world cup.

And yea, they only got good at outage notifications after that debacle because you couldn't contact their engineers during that time anyway haha.

Beccara
  #2621888 15-Dec-2020 11:50
Run, If your VOIP provider is good they will work with you to operate over a different circuit or offer you a more direct connection. Gave Devoli a try and the outages were ridiculous 




mobiusnz

  #2621889 15-Dec-2020 11:51
chevrolux: Pack up and run.

We ditched Devoli for wholesale after their balls up of a core upgrade they did for the world cup.

And yea, they only got good at outage notifications after that debacle because you couldn't contact their engineers during that time anyway haha.

 


If it was just me I would but its part of their VOIP providers services - We've ended up having a few common clients by fluke so don't want to stir the pot too bad but every time there is an outage I get twitchy. 

I'm with 2Degrees in my Office and DTS at home and outages with either have been incredibly rare. I think I've had a couple of DTS outages and they've either been un-noticed as I've been out or one evening I couldn't continue my netflix series without adding wifi to my Nuc on the TV to hotspot my phone (1st world problems) but even then it was well outside peak business hours and they fixed the issue in 90 minutes max - They were a little off the grid for the first 30 minutes but then started providing updates via Twitter.




mobiusnz

  #2621891 15-Dec-2020 11:54
Very interesting to see I'm not alone in thinking their outage frequency is on the high end of the scale. I'll talk to the VOIP provider but I suspect they use Devoli for the trunks too so its a bit job for them to change which then means effectively I'm telling clients to ditch their voip provider which is a lot more complex as far as relationships go. A neutral ISP failing in its duty is one thing but a local company who provide good services (excluding their upstream provider) and do onsite work with the clients is another.....




raytaylor
  #2622236 15-Dec-2020 21:04
They did a core upgrade a couple of years ago, things got real bad for a while. They ripped out that equipment and went with a different vendor, and have been pretty awesome since. 




richms
  #2622240 15-Dec-2020 21:17
If internet is that mission critical for the business then have 2 connections, 2 ONTs, and 2 providers. Cost in downtime will be way more than any second basic connection from anyone.




sparkz25
  #2622243 15-Dec-2020 21:22
mobiusnz:

 

Had a client who uses devoli ring with Internet outages (Devoli comes with VOIP package from their phone provider).

Devoli have a slick looking outage page and they do update it regularly but in my opinion they need to as they have more than their fair share of major outage.

Today its some sort of DHCP issue in Wellington - Do they not have any redundancy in key services like DHCP.

 

I wish I'd kept a log as they have had quite a few outages affecting their entire network now over the last couple of years and some of them were long outages.

 

Part of me says leave that connection for the VOIP and put another connection in - Every time they have a major outage I think "Oh well - It happens to the best of them, hopefully it won't happen again too soon" and here we are again.

 

Fingers crossed this is going to be an hour give or take a few minutes but remains to be seen.

 

 

History here

 

https://devoli.status.io/pages/history/599b618c93387925050007f5

 

and it was only the chorus and enable networks south of hamilton that were affected with his outage today, UFF was fine no issues there at all during this outage. 

 

 

 

chevrolux: Pack up and run.

We ditched Devoli for wholesale after their balls up of a core upgrade they did for the world cup.

And yea, they only got good at outage notifications after that debacle because you couldn't contact their engineers during that time anyway haha.

 

When did you migrate away from devoli?

 

I thought that the World cup outage was due to a router that severely defecated the bed after it had been upgraded?

 

https://www.dropbox.com/s/rttm154mtm3dbix/%20Devoli%20RFO%20200819%20-%20final%20.pdf?dl=0

 

 

Create new topic





