Had a client who uses devoli ring with Internet outages (Devoli comes with VOIP package from their phone provider).



Devoli have a slick looking outage page and they do update it regularly but in my opinion they need to as they have more than their fair share of major outage.



Today its some sort of DHCP issue in Wellington - Do they not have any redundancy in key services like DHCP.

I wish I'd kept a log as they have had quite a few outages affecting their entire network now over the last couple of years and some of them were long outages.

Part of me says leave that connection for the VOIP and put another connection in - Every time they have a major outage I think "Oh well - It happens to the best of them, hopefully it won't happen again too soon" and here we are again.

Fingers crossed this is going to be an hour give or take a few minutes but remains to be seen.