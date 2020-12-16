agilechris:

Media Converters are pretty cheap these days, but won't achieve what you want in this situation, unless you put your modem down the end of the driveway. That could be worth considering though, as losing 200m off your phone line will help with sync speeds. You would need power & a weather tight enclosure at the road end for anything like this to work.





Regulations around separation are a little complex and I'm not up with the latest...sure someone here will be. I think the min when in the same trench was 150mm vertical but don't quote me on that. Power should be 600mm deep min I think. As long as you put conduit in, even if you did put phone cable in initially, it shouldn't be a big drama to change it out later. Wouldn't be at all silly to put a handhole in half way along the comms conduit regardless of what you end up doing.

Pre-terminated fibre is getting very cheap to buy, so you could run a CAT6 and a pre-terminated fibre through the conduit, and just use a pair on the CAT6 for the phone line, or get Optic@t cable, you would need to get the Fibre terminated to use that though.