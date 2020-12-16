Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandConnecting fibre to copper line
agilechris

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280467 16-Dec-2020 13:31
Send private message

Usual up-front apologies if this is an idiotic idea.

 

My situation

 

  • Very long way from gate to house (200m +)
  • Aging overhead electrical and phone lines, lots of trees.
  • No fibre down our road, ADSL only.

The plan - bury the overhead power and phone lines if economically possible.

 

My question is twofold:

 

  • Is it possible for me to run fibre down to the drive, and then convert/connect it to the copper loop?
  • Would this mean I wouldn't have to separate the power and fibre in the trench (saving a lot of digging)?

I obviously don't expect any major improvement in speed with copper still being the bottleneck, but if I could trench the two together, or run them in the same conduit, it would be handy - and maybe when eventually fibre comes down our semi-rural road - I might be all set.

 

Any knowledgeable thoughts much appreciated!

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
wratterus
1467 posts

Uber Geek


  #2622720 16-Dec-2020 13:51
Send private message

Media Converters are pretty cheap these days, but won't achieve what you want in this situation, unless you put your modem down the end of the driveway. That could be worth considering though, as losing 200m off your phone line will help with sync speeds. You would need power & a weather tight enclosure at the road end for anything like this to work. 

 

Regulations around separation are a little complex and I'm not up with the latest...sure someone here will be. I think the min when in the same trench was 150mm vertical but don't quote me on that. Power should be 600mm deep min I think. As long as you put conduit in, even if you did put phone cable in initially, it shouldn't be a big drama to change it out later. Wouldn't be at all silly to put a handhole in half way along the comms conduit regardless of what you end up doing. 

 

 

 

Pre-terminated fibre is getting very cheap to buy, so you could run a CAT6 and a pre-terminated fibre through the conduit, and just use a pair on the CAT6 for the phone line, or get Optic@t cable, you would need to get the Fibre terminated to use that though. 

 

 

 

 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2622722 16-Dec-2020 13:54
Send private message

Fibre is going to deliver zero benefits, and even if you did somehow put a modem and media converter at the end of the drive you're going to need power to run it.

 

 

cyril7
8731 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2622741 16-Dec-2020 14:18
Send private message

So what are your current line stats, as sbiddle says, removing 200m of cable will most likely have little impact if you are on ADSL.

 

Cyril



wratterus
1467 posts

Uber Geek


  #2622744 16-Dec-2020 14:21
Send private message

Edit - sorry for some reason I read VDSL, not ADSL. 200m could make a pretty big difference on VDSL, but as cyril mention not so much on ADSL. 

wellygary
6649 posts

Uber Geek


  #2622756 16-Dec-2020 14:39
Send private message

agilechris:

 

My question is twofold:

 

  • Is it possible for me to run fibre down to the drive, and then convert/connect it to the copper loop?
  • Would this mean I wouldn't have to separate the power and fibre in the trench (saving a lot of digging)?

 

Mixing Fibre and Copper to deliver you service is simply a bag of hammers and asking for trouble,

 

If you can trench the power, then do so, at the same time stick a spare duct in the ground  ( you can use the same hole if you obey the required separation requirement that are spec'd in this)

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/themes/custom/chorus_consumer/components/assets/docs/property-development/Lead-ins-and-trenching-brochure.pdf

 

Leave the existing copper alone, and then pray that you get included in UFB3/4/?

 

 

 

 

nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2622958 16-Dec-2020 17:32
Send private message

what is your current mine attenuation? 200m wont reduce it by much




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

agilechris

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2622983 16-Dec-2020 18:43
Send private message

Thanks for the replies - much appreciated. To be clear, I had no expectation of improving my speed - just avoiding the hassle of separating the phone from the power (I think by 300mm) and all the extra conduit.

 

As an added complicaiton, literally five minutes after posting, I was told that I can get wireless broadband here (the Spark website still determinedly tells me it's not available) - so a better option might be to ditch any connection to copper at all. Feels a bit like a leap in the dark though - although I could put the whole cable burying project on hold until I can be sure of the quality of the wireless approach.



nztim
2280 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2622998 16-Dec-2020 19:20
Send private message

the ageing overhead phone line is that ribbon or twisted pair?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

elpenguino
2439 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2623004 16-Dec-2020 19:37
Send private message

If you're burying the power cable I'd strongly encourage you to add an extra duct, even if you leave it empty.




Most of the posters in this thread are just like chimpanzees on MDMA, full of feelings of bonhomie, joy, and optimism. Fred99 8/4/21

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 