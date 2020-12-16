agilechris:

Usual up-front apologies if this is an idiotic idea.
My situation
- Very long way from gate to house (200m +)
- Aging overhead electrical and phone lines, lots of trees.
- No fibre down our road, ADSL only.
The plan - bury the overhead power and phone lines if economically possible.
My question is twofold:
- Is it possible for me to run fibre down to the drive, and then convert/connect it to the copper loop?
- Would this mean I wouldn't have to separate the power and fibre in the trench (saving a lot of digging)?
I obviously don't expect any major improvement in speed with copper still being the bottleneck, but if I could trench the two together, or run them in the same conduit, it would be handy - and maybe when eventually fibre comes down our semi-rural road - I might be all set.
Any knowledgeable thoughts much appreciated!