cyril7: Hi no the white cable is internal, the wires coming from the larger hole in the middle/rear of the wall socket are the external ones, although the tan wire is missing, also it seems someone has split the pairs (not that it matters too much for voice but DSL might be upset) the pairs are white/tan and yellow/black

Edit: does the external cable pull toward you any or is it tight.

Cyril

Nope external cable is completely immovable :(Just spotted this socket has M on it while all the others in the house have 2 or S on them, so I guess definitely the master.I've disconnected the white cable as we don't need all the extra daisy chained ones.DSL does not want to connect though. Is it worth connecting the black one instead of white to see if it works? Are they connected to the correct pins? Unfortunately I don't have any old phones to test it anymore. Below is how it currently is connected:Otherwise I guess I'll ring ISP, go through their troubleshooting and get a visit from chorus.Edit: or am I better off just scotchloking incoming pair direct to cable into modem?