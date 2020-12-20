Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandMy experience of fibre installation
IBeats

23 posts

Geek


#280525 20-Dec-2020 20:58
Send private message

Current Status: Delay process 

 

 

 

Hi there, I just want to share my experience from scope to completion.

 

Fibre Installers:

 

Civtec Ltd & Ultrafast Fibre

 

Scope Process:

 

The technician from Civtec Ltd said, “the best option is to run the fibre line from the power pole to my property via underground and to install the external ETP on the front right side of the house.”

 

The external ETP location required me to remove an aloe vera plant.

 

The internal ONT location is in the hallway where the modem is located.

 

 

Delay Process:

 

1 week after the scope, my order is on hold due to requiring pole approval. It can take up to 4 weeks for a complete assessment to be undertaken.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
Jase2985
11565 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2624718 20-Dec-2020 21:39
Send private message

why would you put the ONT in a hallway?

IBeats

23 posts

Geek


  #2624720 20-Dec-2020 21:51
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

why would you put the ONT in a hallway?

 

 

That's where my modem is located(central part of my house), the technician suggested the ONT be located in the lounge, which is closer to the ETP.

Jase2985
11565 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2624722 20-Dec-2020 22:06
Send private message

where the technician suggested makes more sense.

 

A hallway is not a great place for a fragile fiber cable to located



IBeats

23 posts

Geek


  #2624726 20-Dec-2020 22:28
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

where the technician suggested makes more sense.

 

A hallway is not a great place for a fragile fiber cable to located

 

 

 

 

He didn't state anything about the fragility, he only said the presentation of the ONT doesn't look great. 

nztim
2282 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2624731 20-Dec-2020 22:52
Send private message

ONTs belong in or next to comms cabinets




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11934 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2624753 21-Dec-2020 07:56
Send private message

For asthetics, all networking gear should be out of sight :)

 

My VDSL etc came into the front bedroom (aka the "office") - but I asked for the ONT to be placed in the garage where my home server is - they were more than happy to do so, keeps the wife happy, and I've setup a shelf for everything to go on. Luckily I already had CAT5 running everywhere - thats the only downside to moving network gear, having the infrastructure in place to support the move.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

CYaBro
3807 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2624802 21-Dec-2020 09:17
Send private message

Should I tell you about my current ongoing fibre install??!! 🤣😳😢



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11934 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2624805 21-Dec-2020 09:27
Send private message

 

:D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

IBeats

23 posts

Geek


  #2624815 21-Dec-2020 09:42
Send private message

CYaBro:

 

Should I tell you about my current ongoing fibre install??!! 🤣😳😢

 

 

One is enough 🤣🤣

IBeats

23 posts

Geek


  #2624831 21-Dec-2020 10:29
Send private message

Update: Change the agreed location of the ONT to the lounge.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 