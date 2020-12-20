Current Status: Delay process

Hi there, I just want to share my experience from scope to completion.

Fibre Installers:

Civtec Ltd & Ultrafast Fibre

Scope Process:

The technician from Civtec Ltd said, “the best option is to run the fibre line from the power pole to my property via underground and to install the external ETP on the front right side of the house.”

The external ETP location required me to remove an aloe vera plant.

The internal ONT location is in the hallway where the modem is located.

Delay Process:

1 week after the scope, my order is on hold due to requiring pole approval. It can take up to 4 weeks for a complete assessment to be undertaken.