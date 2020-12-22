Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandGetting rid of ITP box. Who needs copper anyway?
tristanb

89 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#280554 22-Dec-2020 16:07
Click to see full size

That's a photo of ONT, ITP and BT port, in an already DIY'd (by previous owner) part of the lounge.

I can't ever see me using a landline, and even if we sold the place and someone had a home office, they'd be putting through Ethernet anyway. (I want this myself one day.)

Am I allowed to just remove the ITP and BT boxes?

Everyone has a cellphone, I can't imagine ever having to go back to ADSL. Is there any need for that monstrosity?

nztim
2284 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2625576 22-Dec-2020 17:03
Just cut it away as you said any future landline will be off the ONT or RGW

that looks like a a hodge podge job which could do with a cleaning up one day




coffeebaron
5924 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625577 22-Dec-2020 17:03
Yes, as long as you don't touch the ONT, you can remove internally what you like.




tristanb

89 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2625580 22-Dec-2020 17:16
Awesome. Yeah, I think they had to install the ITP box when putting in fibre as there was an existing phone line. (From what I've read here, chorus has to do this.)

We just moved in a few years ago, so was keen to get internet asap and previous owner didn't have fibre. Looking back I'd have taken more time.

(But 4g coverage isn't good here, so didn't want to be without internet for long!)



tristanb

89 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2625583 22-Dec-2020 17:21
It's hidden by a cabinet now, but one day I'd love to make it a bit tidier.

Having a hole in the carpet with aerial, satellite, surround sound and copper poking through isn't ideal!

vexxxboy
3830 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625591 22-Dec-2020 18:02
when they put my fibre in they asked if i wanted a phone line i said no so Chorus cut the copper line and removed it. Mind you when i enter my address in the ISP to see what is available it tells me i can still get adsl and vdsl at my address, which may be a problem for the next people.




