Just received:

Sky confirms Vocus as a key service partner for Sky Broadband

Sky is pleased to confirm Vocus New Zealand as a key service partner for the rollout of Sky Broadband. The partnership is an example of Sky collaborating with like-minded companies to deliver quality products and services for customers.

Chaz Savage, Sky’s Chief Customer Officer says, “It’s exciting to see our Sky Broadband project take shape as we roll out customer trials with the support of a great partner like Vocus. We’ve been working together to develop and provide a solution which means New Zealanders can access all the entertainment they want at speeds and service levels they need, and we’re looking forward to creating more value for our customers through Sky Broadband. Feedback so far tells us we are on the right track.”

Vocus is partnering with Sky to provide the internet network allowing Sky to deliver broadband services to its customers. As well as providing technical expertise, Vocus will provide Sky with network backhaul and associated services.

Mark Callander, Vocus CEO, says, “Sky is a household name and has a huge reach into Kiwi homes and they are incredibly well positioned to become a key player in the broadband market. We are pleased to be working closely with the team to ensure they are a success on market entry.

“The team at Sky is very focused on delivering an exceptional broadband experience for their customers which made Vocus a natural partner given our modern and highly scalable network infrastructure throughout New Zealand and internationally. We are excited by what this relationship will deliver in the years ahead.”

Selected Sky customers have commenced trials of the new broadband service and will receive it for free for the six-month period of the trial – complete with new high speed routers, technical installation and ongoing New Zealand-based support.

The customer trial started on 4 December and Sky is receiving continuous feedback from triallists. The six month period is the length of time triallists will receive free Sky Broadband – it is not indicative of a launch date. Sky will reveal more details early in 2021.



Key points – Sky Broadband Trial:

• It’s fast and it’s fibre. Up to 900 Megabits per second download and 400 Megabits per second upload.

• It’s the latest equipment. Sky will be the first provider in NZ to include WiFi6 equipment in its standard offering, including a WiFi 6 (AX) router/modem and WiFi 6 (AX) Mesh devices to extend coverage if required.

• It’s easy to switch. Sky’s Switch Squad will manage the switch from a customer’s current provider and technicians are available to set up broadband.

• Triallists receive unlimited Sky Broadband free for the first six months. There are no contracts tied to the offer, and triallists can leave at any time.

• Quality service from a fast, responsive, New Zealand-based team.