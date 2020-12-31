Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband Contractors for fibre installation (not Chorus?)
felffo

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280646 31-Dec-2020 11:54
I'm wondering if anybody has advice regarding what to do or who I should best contact for this -

 

I have just moved into a newly built subdivided property in Palmerston North, and a Chorus technician has visited my house after I attempted to get the ball rolling on my fibre. The guy came to my property, had a quick look around and then left without much discussion except that he would come back at some point. Several weeks have gone by without any meaninful communication, and finally Chorus have gotten back to me (via my ISP) saying the following:

 

"Chorus have advised the following:
Our tech has investigated the address and found that Developer should leave draw tape into the existing duct from FTP (Fibre Termination Point) location until Fibre Access Terminal. The path of the duct is not known too. As this address is a subdivision, the customer will need to contact their Developer or organize a Contractor sort this out.

Let us know once this has been resolved and we will liaise with Chorus accordingly."

 

Having discussed with the builder who made the house, he told me it should be an easy job for Chorus to just pull the cables needed through the piping he's left outside the property; however, that doesn't seem to be the case from the above. I was wondering what kind of contractor generally I needed to get to sort this out? Fairly new to most of this as my previous fibre installations have been very uneventful!

 

 

 

Cheers

 

 

 1 | 2
cyril7
8739 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2628488 31-Dec-2020 12:05
Hi, so just to clarify, there is a duct layed from the side of the house to the corner of the property?, but it contains no draw wire?

 

If that is the case then the Chorus contractor would have simply put a snake up the conduit and pulled in his micro duct, so I don't think that is the issue as thats just business as usual.

 

I suspect what is the issue here is there is no duct in the street from your property to the fibre access terminal/pit and the developer needs to install one, but I could be wrong. If this is the case and the developer sold the section stating it was good to go for fibre then you need to get him and his cheque book working.

 

Cyril

 

Edit, by the way, welcome to GeekZone.

felffo

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2628492 31-Dec-2020 12:12
This is outside my property- is this the fibre duct?

Linux
9032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628496 31-Dec-2020 12:19
My sister got the same response from her ISP she just had a new house built in a @ChorusNZ Fibre only area and when you ask what needs to be done the useless response is speak to the developer.

Basically the developer does not give a flying fish as the council signed off on the house and now not his problem!



felffo

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2628498 31-Dec-2020 12:20
If the above is the duct - then yes I can't see anything in it (draw wires or otherwise), and I don't know exactly where it goes either - there isn't an obvious corresponding looking object at the end of the property/near the footpath.

 

Have been trying to get in contact with the builder/developer, but currently struggling due to the time of the year. From what it sounds like, they won't be available again until the end of January! Was hoping to get internet sorted sooner rather than later as it's relatively important for my job 😓.

 

 

felffo

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2628503 31-Dec-2020 12:22
Linux: My sister got the same response from her ISP she just had a new house built in a @ChorusNZ Fibre only area and when you ask what needs to be done the useless response is speak to the developer.

Basically the developer does not give a flying fish as the council signed off on the house and now not his problem!

 

 

 

My feeling is you're probably right, and although we did give some consideration to fibre obviously when we bought the house we didn't think it'd be this difficult to organise (especially in a newly built property in a non-rural location!). Obviously we didn't make fibre any part of our sales agreements, so I'm not sure if I have any legal recourse (or if it would be even worth it) to go through the builder/developer even if I could at present.

cyril7
8739 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2628507 31-Dec-2020 12:28
Hi, so can you take a photo of each front corner of the property to see what services may be visible. As for the photo above, it seems all is done appropriately except there is no draw wire, this should not be a problem to a Chorus contractor as fishing up a working but empty duct is business as usual.

 

Cyril

felffo

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2628514 31-Dec-2020 12:38
cyril7:

 

Hi, so can you take a photo of each front corner of the property to see what services may be visible. As for the photo above, it seems all is done appropriately except there is no draw wire, this should not be a problem to a Chorus contractor as fishing up a working but empty duct is business as usual.

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

By front corner, do you mean where it meets the road/where the property ends at the road?



antoniosk
2249 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2628515 31-Dec-2020 12:44
felffo:

 

cyril7:

 

Hi, so can you take a photo of each front corner of the property to see what services may be visible. As for the photo above, it seems all is done appropriately except there is no draw wire, this should not be a problem to a Chorus contractor as fishing up a working but empty duct is business as usual.

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

By front corner, do you mean where it meets the road/where the property ends at the road?

 

 

Yes. Stand facing your property so this community can get a wee sense of the layout, the road, poles (if any) and so on.




________

 

Antoniosk

 

 

Click to see full size

cyril7
8739 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2628517 31-Dec-2020 12:53
Hi, so the OP sent me through his address, there is definitely fibre at the street front, but this is a infill new rear section so Chorus have not accounted for a microduct from the pit to the edge of the property, but this is not your problem.

 

The fact that a draw wire is not in place should not stop Chorus from completing the job, however @chevrolux might have a work mate with a snake in his van who can pull a draw wire for a box of beers.

 

Cyril

felffo

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2628519 31-Dec-2020 13:07
This is the front of my property; besides that box there is nothing else obvious around (no nearby poles or anything else coming out of the ground; I am standing on the road

felffo

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2628520 31-Dec-2020 13:12
cyril7:

 

Hi, so the OP sent me through his address, there is definitely fibre at the street front, but this is a infill new rear section so Chorus have not accounted for a microduct from the pit to the edge of the property, but this is not your problem.

 

The fact that a draw wire is not in place should not stop Chorus from completing the job, however @chevrolux might have a work mate with a snake in his van who can pull a draw wire for a box of beers.

 

Cyril

 

 

 

 

So there shouldn't really be any reason Chorus can't connect the property?

 

Please if you have a friend who can sort me out come around 😅

cyril7
8739 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2628521 31-Dec-2020 13:20
Hi, as mentioned chorus should be able to do this without another contractor turning up. What might be an issue is discovering the end of the duct at the street end, I would suggest you ask the builder if he or the sparkie (and oddly enough maybe the plumber) have any idea where the conduit ends, if its under the drive concrete then you have an issue, I would suggest its most likely to the left of the power pedastal (small green box), but your best bet is to ask the builder/sparkie.

 

So now seeing those photos I think if you can locate and expose the end of the conduit then Chorus will come back and snake in the fibre micro duct, which is normal for them to do. I think the reason they have pushed back is they cannot locate the end of the conduit, rather than the fact that its missing a draw wire.

 

Cyril

SomeoneSomewhere
757 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2628595 31-Dec-2020 15:42
It looks like there's some new concrete in front of the power pillarbox, intercepting the purple probably-chorus markings.

 

 

 

If you're lucky it might be around there, or it could just be that the pillarbox is new and that's where they pulled the cable for that through.

felffo

9 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2649933 9-Feb-2021 01:57
So I have managed to find the opening of the duct a while ago and showed Chorus where this was (opening onto the end of my property/kerbsides). However, now everything has just completely stalled- no communication from Chorus. I have contacted them several times and they have told me differing things each time (e.g. awaiting a decision which should be made “today”.... like 3-4 weeks ago now, or awaiting confirmation of the duct location), as well as being told to go through my ISP again who obviously have no say about the installation process itself.

Wondering if anybody has any ideas? One of the most frustrating processes/services I have come across in a very long while; still no internet for the household nearly 3mo in obviously...

Jase2985
11573 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649947 9-Feb-2021 05:30
Remember you dont have a contractual/any relationship with Chorus, you have one with your ISP and thats who you should be going though.

 

Order Fibre through the ISP and ask for them to have chorus contact you when they go to do the scope of the job. that way you can talk with their planner/estimator about what you want to happen.

 

I had the same continual muck rounds when i went from overhead copper to underground fibre. its most likely because its not something they do every day and its outside their usual processes. but then again it shouldnt be that hard

 

Stick in there and keep on your ISP's back about it.

Create new topic





