I'm wondering if anybody has advice regarding what to do or who I should best contact for this -

I have just moved into a newly built subdivided property in Palmerston North, and a Chorus technician has visited my house after I attempted to get the ball rolling on my fibre. The guy came to my property, had a quick look around and then left without much discussion except that he would come back at some point. Several weeks have gone by without any meaninful communication, and finally Chorus have gotten back to me (via my ISP) saying the following:

"Chorus have advised the following:

Our tech has investigated the address and found that Developer should leave draw tape into the existing duct from FTP (Fibre Termination Point) location until Fibre Access Terminal. The path of the duct is not known too. As this address is a subdivision, the customer will need to contact their Developer or organize a Contractor sort this out.



Let us know once this has been resolved and we will liaise with Chorus accordingly."

Having discussed with the builder who made the house, he told me it should be an easy job for Chorus to just pull the cables needed through the piping he's left outside the property; however, that doesn't seem to be the case from the above. I was wondering what kind of contractor generally I needed to get to sort this out? Fairly new to most of this as my previous fibre installations have been very uneventful!

Cheers