Ah, pretty easy. Get a short Ethernet cable (many routers came with them so most households have some lying around) and test the setup in the main house. Whatever router is going to be in the main house (might as well put the better one?) will be set up with ISP supplied configuration. Other router will need to be switched into access point mode and the two connected with a cable.



If viable running a cable is better than a wireless link.

In terms of cable section if you want to just Bury it directly, you need a cable rated for that. Otherwise you need to put it in conduit (or even a hose) to protect it from damage from crushing, wet etc.



Next you will need to chose between Copper and Fiber. Copper maxes out at 100m, Fiber can do way more will need media converters at each end i.e. link. Running copper between buildings can cause issues with different ground electrical potential. Fiber avoids this by providing electrical isolation between dwellings. You can find electrical isolators for copper ethernet, but they arn't super common. Or cross your fingers and hope the buildings have the same electrical potential.



If you go the copper route, both cat5e and Cat6 can do gigabit over 100m. Cat6 is a bit better, and can support 10G over short distances. If gig is enough,cat5e will be fine.



Here is an example of a place that will sell bury appropriate cat5e in lengths shorter than a full spool. https://buildingeasy.co.nz/home/499-147-cat5e-ftp-gel-cable.html#/87-cat5e_cable-50m_length

You will need to get an ethernet termination kit. Note best practice is to terminate the solid core long run cable to a fixed jackpoint (either wall mount or in a patch panel), then to use a short, cheap premade patch cable to connect from their to the device. Solid cable isn't designed to be flexed or moved to much, so mounting a plug in the end of it is not ideal.