Greetings.

Currently, using BigPipe UFB on 900/400-500, which is sadly proving to be a somewhat ... underwhelming experience. Have raised a ticket regarding the sub 300Mbps (often mid-to-low 200Mbps) downstream speed we're seeing to the the closest speedtest server, with the typical arbitration response. Although, when I first connected was easily hitting 400+Mbps, of which I did mention in the ticket.

Would've gone with 2Degrees, except I think we'd need a static IP, as one of the games played sometimes uses the client PC as a host. Although, I wouldn't mind getting a static IP, assuming the cost isn't too bad, and the performance is better than what we're seeing with BigPipe.

So, maybe 2Degrees, or perhaps even MyRepublic (I know, have read the hate - although, recently not so much it seems...).

The main gaming servers appear to be in Sydney (for the games that are played), if that helps.

TIA.