Parents just had some annoyances with 2D such as never being allowed to resign into a new term to take advantage of any promos (not sure why coz I saw people posting on GZ that they were able to resign and be eligible). Parents were with Voyager before 2D and the two times they had to call to get set up, support was super rude and demeaning. To be fair, my parents are tech illiterate but turned out the the tech that came out to set up hadn't done his job properly (in their defense, I think it was Enable's tech) - parents were so upset about their phone manner, they moved to 2D.

The only appeal with NOW is the pricing but it does have local support too. Again, it's my first time living alone and I'm guessing there may be many 'surprise' expenses that I'm not used to so trying to shop around and see if I can select some less 'lavish' options.

I've never personally needed to call support and can normally fumble my way through things easily with the help of online tutorials.

Was thinking if NOW wasn't far worse than the main ISPs, wouldn't be a bad option especially seeing as 2D has CGNAT as well and hasn't mattered to us so far. I work as a web designer and company keeps our client files on the AU servers. Apart from work, I just watch Netflix, reddit or playing the games mentioned above for ~2.5hrs a day after work. Also don't own any TV's/TV boxes, consoles, smart devices (Alexa, app controlled anything, Chromecasts) so didn't class myself as an intensive user.

I'll do more reading on ipv6, don't really understand the repercussions of not having it but otherwise will just go 2D to be on the safe side.