How is NOW internet?
#280830 13-Jan-2021 12:52
Per title.

 

Am moving out of my parents in a couple months and sussing out my options. I'm budget conscious as it's the first time I'll be living on my own. NOW is running a 6 mo half price offer atm, and calculating yearly costs do come out cheaper than everyone else currently. Only need 100/20 (unsure if the 200/20 free upgrades are still a thing).

 

From the NOW forum, people seem quite happy but those reports are from a while back and I'm unsure whether they're still any good now.

 

I WFH and require a stable connection to the office servers (in Sydney) and then for leisure, Netflix and gaming (Overwatch/Apex/COD) so would like to know if latency is bad. Currently getting 47-68ms on 2D at parents house.

 

 

  #2634819 13-Jan-2021 13:17
Just switched this week from 2D to NOW, seems to be pretty good so far. Played a few rounds of COD Cold War last night, 55ms ping on average so perfectly serviceable.

 

I have a VPS in Sydney, ping to that is about 42ms, haven't noticed any dropouts/latency etc.

 

I'm on 900/500 but from what I understand of fibre that shouldn't affect ping (I am by no means an expert! Please correct me if I am wrong)

  #2634852 13-Jan-2021 14:20
I am with them and haven't had any issues at all.  I am non technical and they walked me through how to set up our heat pump to the internet/app stuff really slowly and helpfully. 

 

If you tell me how to test latency I can run a test for you?

  #2634853 13-Jan-2021 14:21
NOW are a very basic ISP in the scheme of things - they have CG-NAT (so no public IP without paying them monthly) along with no IPv6. International connectivity isn't as good as the big players either. As I've said a number of times I don't personally understand the appeal with them.

 

To be honest if your work depends on your internet then you're better to pick a bigger player. 2degrees / Voyager have very solid international connectivity and peer in NZ too.

 

Read this: https://murfy.nz/2018/02/06/picking-the-right-isp/




  #2634860 13-Jan-2021 14:47
NOW is great for Seniors for the tech support they offer otherwise vocus/2degrees/voyager etc

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #2635088 13-Jan-2021 23:08
Parents just had some annoyances with 2D such as never being allowed to resign into a new term to take advantage of any promos (not sure why coz I saw people posting on GZ that they were able to resign and be eligible). Parents were with Voyager before 2D and the two times they had to call to get set up, support was super rude and demeaning. To be fair, my parents are tech illiterate but turned out the the tech that came out to set up hadn't done his job properly (in their defense, I think it was Enable's tech) - parents were so upset about their phone manner, they moved to 2D.

 

The only appeal with NOW is the pricing but it does have local support too. Again, it's my first time living alone and I'm guessing there may be many 'surprise' expenses that I'm not used to so trying to shop around and see if I can select some less 'lavish' options. 

 

I've never personally needed to call support and can normally fumble my way through things easily with the help of online tutorials.

 

Was thinking if NOW wasn't far worse than the main ISPs, wouldn't be a bad option especially seeing as 2D has CGNAT as well and hasn't mattered to us so far. I work as a web designer and company keeps our client files on the AU servers. Apart from work, I just watch Netflix, reddit or playing the games mentioned above for ~2.5hrs a day after work. Also don't own any TV's/TV boxes, consoles, smart devices (Alexa, app controlled anything, Chromecasts) so didn't class myself as an intensive user.

 

I'll do more reading on ipv6, don't really understand the repercussions of not having it but otherwise will just go 2D to be on the safe side.

  #2635134 14-Jan-2021 00:01
Broadband is a low margin product - if you want proper deals you're better having your mobile with 2degrees also (this gives you $10/mo off). When it comes up to renewal you'll find you'll have better luck at getting a deal with them when your contract is up.




  #2635192 14-Jan-2021 08:02
Not sure if it’s still valid, but I had a code for $200 joining credit. Didn’t use it as I went to Orcon instead for landline related reasons  

 

NOWCP035

 

 

 

their support team is Nelson based which I really liked too. 



  #2635193 14-Jan-2021 08:05
GSManiac:

 

Not sure if it’s still valid, but I had a code for $200 joining credit. Didn’t use it as I went to Orcon instead for landline related reasons  

 

NOWCP035

 

 

 

their support team is Nelson based which I really liked too. 

 

 

I think they are Napier based

  #2635196 14-Jan-2021 08:18
Knew it started with a N, gambled on the wrong one. Cheers. 

  #2635203 14-Jan-2021 08:48
Here are the tests showing the lack of international transit on a 200/200 connection that @michaelmurfy was talking about

 

Australia: https://www.speedtest.net/result/10727998710

 

USA: https://www.speedtest.net/result/10727995088

 

Taken at peak times (7pm)

 

Tasman is fine, transpacific is is somewhat lacking

 

Repeating my previous post for Seniors they are really good for local support and have their tech squad in the main centres

 

And most of content will come from local CDNs so they wont notice this, even zoom and teams comes from Aus which is fine

 

but if you are consuming a lot of international content (excluding Australia) you will notice it will be sluggish




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #2635215 14-Jan-2021 09:17
All 5 of our mobiles are on PayMonthly plans on 2D + the $10 monthly discount, and they still didn't budge at all. Guess I'll just try again when I sign up at the new house.

 

@nztim Really appreciate the tests. Does seem a bit too poor internationally so I think that settles it - will just sign up with 2D again.

 

Cheers everyone

  #2635218 14-Jan-2021 09:24
@HandBrake depends who you get. Ask to be put through to their retention team. From what @morganbrowne was saying on here and on social media the current deals are available for out of contract 2degrees customers with the exception of Amazon Prime Video if you've had it before. I bet she'd like to follow up with your last interaction with them as this doesn't sound right (unless if you're already on a deal).

 

I get no special treatment from them and am just a customer and the last 2 times I've phoned to renew they've been kind to me and have come up with a deal.




  #2635305 14-Jan-2021 10:56
@michaelmurfy Yeah this was a while back (sometime early last year I think was the last time we contacted 2D) when they were offering the $200 credit and something else. We've never taken up an offer with them, not even when we signed up. I wasn't speaking to the retention team though, just general CS so maybe they have less pull.

 

It's not worth pursuing now as I'll be starting a brand new account under my name when I move houses so presume I'll be eligible for any offers they have at the time.

 

Parents may look at downgrading plans as the big power user was my sister (who will move in with me when the house is built in a few months time).

 

Cheers all!

