Per title.
Am moving out of my parents in a couple months and sussing out my options. I'm budget conscious as it's the first time I'll be living on my own. NOW is running a 6 mo half price offer atm, and calculating yearly costs do come out cheaper than everyone else currently. Only need 100/20 (unsure if the 200/20 free upgrades are still a thing).
From the NOW forum, people seem quite happy but those reports are from a while back and I'm unsure whether they're still any good now.
I WFH and require a stable connection to the office servers (in Sydney) and then for leisure, Netflix and gaming (Overwatch/Apex/COD) so would like to know if latency is bad. Currently getting 47-68ms on 2D at parents house.