My parents have asked me to look into them ditching the landline and going naked. They have been VERY hesitant to do this in the past and are only considering it now as another family member has done it and that makes it less "scary" to them.

They're currently with Orcon and my main question is, is it possible to ditch the physical landline but keep the number and have it divert to their cellphone? They feel very attached to their home number of some 25 years.

if yes, can any ISP offer this service or would it be only Spark.

Thank you.