A question regarding moving to Naked Fibre
GSManiac

Ultimate Geek


#280888 18-Jan-2021 12:03
My parents have asked me to look into them ditching the landline and going naked. They have been VERY hesitant to do this in the past and are only considering it now as another family member has done it and that makes it less "scary" to them.

 

They're currently with Orcon and my main question is, is it possible to ditch the physical landline but keep the number and have it divert to their cellphone? They feel very attached to their home number of some 25 years.

 

if yes, can any ISP offer this service or would it be only Spark.

 

 

 

Thank you.

 

 

 

 

nztim
Uber Geek

  #2637295 18-Jan-2021 12:14
Land to mobile is only available on Business Mobile plans

 

just get a sip adapter or a SIP app on their phone and move the number to 2talk or hero




bfginger
Uber Geek


  #2637695 19-Jan-2021 07:09
How much per month are they paying for a landline with Orcon?

GSManiac

Ultimate Geek


  #2637698 19-Jan-2021 07:16
Their total bill per month is $97. $9 of which is for the phone line + caller ID etc.


Thanks I’ll look into 2talk.



OldGeek
  #2637844 19-Jan-2021 10:42
From your original post I was assuming that Orcon was used for Internet only with the landline still coming through Spark.  If the landline is with Orcon, (ie the phones are plugged into the router) then it should be possible for Orcon to divert all calls to a cell phone number.




DarkShadow
Uber Geek


  #2638406 19-Jan-2021 19:04
GSManiac: Their total bill per month is $97. $9 of which is for the phone line + caller ID etc.


 

Thanks I’ll look into 2talk.

 

Yes you can divert the number to mobile but you're not going to save much money.

GSManiac

Ultimate Geek


  #2638407 19-Jan-2021 19:12
Yeah it’s definitely not worth saying with orcon for naked if they’re only going to save $9pm. 

 

VF despite the horrendous reputation they have atm, their current super wifi promotion seems like a good fit. 

cokemaster
  #2638413 19-Jan-2021 19:47
2 degrees does offer landline number on postpaid plans - it’s a extra $20 though...

I have it myself as I value the single device concept although 2talk may be better suited depending on your usage.




snnet
Uber Geek


  #2638415 19-Jan-2021 19:50
Just a question about taking numbers with you, does anyone know if porting a number from an RSP cancels the broadband service? Is it different for fibre and xdsl? Dare I even ask, fixed wireless?

CcMaN
Master Geek


  #2638488 19-Jan-2021 22:41
snnet:

Just a question about taking numbers with you, does anyone know if porting a number from an RSP cancels the broadband service? Is it different for fibre and xdsl? Dare I even ask, fixed wireless?



Yeah tread carefully here. Many years ago I had Snap balls up this process when porting from TelstraClear Phone/DSL to Snap VoIP/UFB.

The day the UFB installer showed up Snap had ported my phone number from TelstraClear and they had triggered the disconnect process. Unfortunately there were unforeseen issues on the day of the install, but that did not stop the port/disconnect from going through.

Ended up waiting a week to get DSL and VoIP connected with Snap (they did offer this for free for the hassles they caused) while waiting for UFB which still took a number of months before completing the install.

bfginger
Uber Geek


  #2638537 19-Jan-2021 23:32
It looks like Now charges $5 a month for a landline. Does anyone else do it cheaply?

 

Once you factor in per minute charges the cost advantage of abandoning a landline can be minimal for some people. Maybe they should stick with it.

farcus
Uber Geek


  #2638540 20-Jan-2021 00:21
GSManiac: Their total bill per month is $97. $9 of which is for the phone line + caller ID etc.

 

If they want to keep the number, and they are happy with their internet connection, I'd stick with what they have.
You're not going to save much (if anything) by moving to another provider then arranging some other means of keeping the landline number.

nztim
  #2638569 20-Jan-2021 07:58
CcMaN:
snnet:

 

Just a question about taking numbers with you, does anyone know if porting a number from an RSP cancels the broadband service? Is it different for fibre and xdsl? Dare I even ask, fixed wireless?

 



Yeah tread carefully here. Many years ago I had Snap balls up this process when porting from TelstraClear Phone/DSL to Snap VoIP/UFB.

The day the UFB installer showed up Snap had ported my phone number from TelstraClear and they had triggered the disconnect process. Unfortunately there were unforeseen issues on the day of the install, but that did not stop the port/disconnect from going through.

Ended up waiting a week to get DSL and VoIP connected with Snap (they did offer this for free for the hassles they caused) while waiting for UFB which still took a number of months before completing the install.

 

Once the port train leaves the station it is very hard to stop - I always keep my customers copper connection fully in place and port after fibre is installed, as part of the ordering process you have the option to select "retain copper" and they will replace the copper lead in with a hybrid lead-in (Copper/Fibre) then after the Fibre is live you can then port the number and cancel xDSL

 

This allows for a smoother transition experience




wlgspotter
  #2638579 20-Jan-2021 08:46
cokemaster: 2 degrees does offer landline number on postpaid plans - it’s a extra $20 though...

I have it myself as I value the single device concept although 2talk may be better suited depending on your usage.

 

I too used to have my landline with 2degrees (have been with them since the Snap internet days), but given we don't use the landline all that much, but still wanted the convenience of having a "landline" number, I'd moved my landline to 2talk and ported the number across, so now instead of paying something like $20 per month I'm paying about $6 per month with 2talk.  Our Broadband is still with 2degrees though. 

 

 

 

And as @DarkShadow indicated in an earlier response, if your parents doesn't want to have to deal with any sort of ATA or "VoIP" phones/lines per-se, they can setup call forwarding rules in their 2talk customer portal to forward any incoming calls to their mobile.  Note that this won't saved them (much) $$ as they will be paying for any incoming calls forwarded through to their mobiles though.  I have a similar rules setup (for forward to me mobile) but only in the instance where no end VoIP device is registered with the number, i.e. when my broadband connection is down or there is a power outage at my place etc.

Bung
Uber Geek


  #2638588 20-Jan-2021 09:17
bfginger:

Once you factor in per minute charges the cost advantage of abandoning a landline can be minimal for some people. Maybe they should stick with it.



We dropped the landline and find that relying on mobiles can have problems. Even with a cell site only 2km away the house has areas where there's no reception. If you are moving about fine but sit in the wrong spot and the phone may as well be off.

shk292
  #2638606 20-Jan-2021 09:53
bfginger:

 

It looks like Now charges $5 a month for a landline. Does anyone else do it cheaply?

 

Once you factor in per minute charges the cost advantage of abandoning a landline can be minimal for some people. Maybe they should stick with it.

 

 

It's also $5 with Slingshot

