VDSL frequent disconnects and chorus can't seem to fix the problem
ReubenH

#280899 18-Jan-2021 20:56
I'm posting this on behalf of a mate.

 

He's had issues with his internet for as long as it has been going at their current address. 

 

His last provider was Slingshot and he is currently on Voyager.

 

I believe the issue stems from either a bad cable going from his house to the connection point at the end of his drive or maybe the cable going from the connection point to the exchange (I hope I am using the correct terms here)

 

The fault is that the internet frequently disconnects (maybe a few times an hour) and then comes back online after a few minutes. 
The fault does not seem to happen more often at high demand times, its just all the time be it 3am or 7pm

 

I am very confident it is not a local network issue as we have tried multiple modems etc. 
The current setup is with a ubnt edgerouter x and a ubnt ac ap for wireless connection but even using the ISP box router or my router from my place. Exact same issue.

 

 

 

We have gone through voyager many times and so far Chorus has come out six times and they seem to just open the same box, redo the same connection, perform a quick connection test and then bugger off

 

This never fixes the issue.

 

Speeds are great as with ping, its simply the connection issue. 

 

I don't know what to do from now as clearly we are getting nowhere.

 

 

 

Pls help 

 

Thanks 

Linux
@ReubenH Maybe the issue is in the house wiring can you tell us about the setup pass the ETP?

 

Does the VDSL have a dedicated jack point and is this a naked or clothed connection?

 

Did you review this thread?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=105744

 

So many end users blame the ISP and it comes back to the house wiring setup most the time

huckster
Is Fibre available at the address?

coffeebaron
As above, if your house wiring has not been checked and master splitter installed, this is your next step.




richms
I am suprised that chorus will even come out for a copper fault now. Must be in an enable or UFF area for them to still want to keep a copper connection going.

 

 




nztim
As you are with Voyager I am going to ping @hio77




hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
nztim: As you are with Voyager I am going to ping @hio77

@VygrNetworkMonkey is the man to give this a poke :)

This does sound like a cable fault though. Which depending on where in the network or internal wiring it can be quite difficult to locate.




nztim
hio77:
nztim: As you are with Voyager I am going to ping @hio77

@VygrNetworkMonkey is the man to give this a poke :)

This does sound like a cable fault though. Which depending on where in the network or internal wiring it can be quite difficult to locate.

 

Which raises the question, did the Chorus man actually check the internal wiring or just re crimp the ETP?




bfginger
We have gone through voyager many times and so far Chorus has come out six times and they seem to just open the same box, redo the same connection, perform a quick connection test and then bugger off

 

 The Chorus subsubsubcontractors are not highly likely to ever fix the fault. They'll go through the motions expected of them and hope something is resolved from basic actions but aren't going to want to spend days or longer replacing out the whole street's ageing copper lines and conduits which is quite possibly what's needed. If there is a fault in the street it may require escalation from the ISP and not another normal ticket.

 

If you're in a fibre area, install fibre. If you're in an area with fibre scheduled for the future you could switch to 4G while you wait. If VDSL is the only option for the foreseeable future the first thing to do is to have a master splitter installed. If you have buried copper between the house and the street it is possible that is faulty.

 

I went thought similar with Chorus. They were adamant the fault was the Rube Goldberg internal wiring but it turned out it was in the street all along. Each tech was either cutting corners, stressed out or angry.

xpd
Back in my copper days, had similar issue, multiple techs, modems etc - was found to be a single cable at a cabinet. Only way this was found was that a tech actually did his job properly and traced it from the exchange and stopped at each cabinet on the way until he found the fault. Took him 30mins in total.

 

 




VygrNetworkMonkey
Heya @ReubenH

 

Can you flick me a PM with the service details (username, account ID etc), and I'll have a look over the history on this service.

 

It may not be a simple fix, as people have already pointed out that copper issues such as this can be a real problem to resolve, but I'm happy to give it a look over and see if there's anything I can prod :)

 

 




gehenna
I had a lot of issues like this on my VDSL back in the day. It almost always came down to corrosion on the junction box at the street. Something to do with the housing not being great quality and letting water and moisture through. This is in Khandallah in Wellington too where water and moisture are the norm 😊.

nztim
gehenna: I had a lot of issues like this on my VDSL back in the day. It almost always came down to corrosion on the junction box at the street. Something to do with the housing not being great quality and letting water and moisture through. This is in Khandallah in Wellington too where water and moisture are the norm 😊.

 

Yup - when I was on ADSL I re-did all my joints myself and did master filter with those Gel-Filled joiners you buy from CDL, cut back any rusted cable




dryburn
richms:

 

I am suprised that chorus will even come out for a copper fault now. Must be in an enable or UFF area for them to still want to keep a copper connection going.

 

 

 

 

 

 

They still do, I had an issue with cable last week Friday, I was surprised when the technician came Early Saturday Morning to resolve the issue

ReubenH

huckster:

Is Fibre available at the address?



There is not fiber available unfortunately. Vdsl for the foreseeable future.
There is a school maybe 200m down the road that does have fiber tho haha

chevrolux
Get on to Voyager, and ask them to tell Chorus to do a pair change. Most likely just an imbalanced pair causing this.

The hard bit is getting Chorus to do what you tell them.

