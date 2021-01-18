I'm posting this on behalf of a mate.

He's had issues with his internet for as long as it has been going at their current address.

His last provider was Slingshot and he is currently on Voyager.

I believe the issue stems from either a bad cable going from his house to the connection point at the end of his drive or maybe the cable going from the connection point to the exchange (I hope I am using the correct terms here)





The fault is that the internet frequently disconnects (maybe a few times an hour) and then comes back online after a few minutes.

The fault does not seem to happen more often at high demand times, its just all the time be it 3am or 7pm

I am very confident it is not a local network issue as we have tried multiple modems etc.

The current setup is with a ubnt edgerouter x and a ubnt ac ap for wireless connection but even using the ISP box router or my router from my place. Exact same issue.

We have gone through voyager many times and so far Chorus has come out six times and they seem to just open the same box, redo the same connection, perform a quick connection test and then bugger off

This never fixes the issue.

Speeds are great as with ping, its simply the connection issue.

I don't know what to do from now as clearly we are getting nowhere.

Pls help

Thanks