I'm moving into a house in a new subdivision in the next few weeks and I'm trying to get ahead of the wait and hopefully get fibre installed the same week we move in. The only problem is that it's a brand new house in a brand new subdivision that doesn't exist in Enable's address look up and as such, my ISP says I need to work with Enable to resolve that before they can move forward.

So I've been doing that and I've been given the lot number from the owner however Enable still haven't been able to locate it and are now wanting me to go grab some photos of the house and the mailbox. I'm not entirely sure how that will help them. Does anyone who may have been through this before have some details on what I should be looking to supply to them that will help?