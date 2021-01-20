Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
How do I help Enable find my brand new rental property?
Obraik

1616 posts

Uber Geek


#280940 20-Jan-2021 16:16
Send private message

I'm moving into a house in a new subdivision in the next few weeks and I'm trying to get ahead of the wait and hopefully get fibre installed the same week we move in. The only problem is that it's a brand new house in a brand new subdivision that doesn't exist in Enable's address look up and as such, my ISP says I need to work with Enable to resolve that before they can move forward.

 

So I've been doing that and I've been given the lot number from the owner however Enable still haven't been able to locate it and are now wanting me to go grab some photos of the house and the mailbox. I'm not entirely sure how that will help them. Does anyone who may have been through this before have some details on what I should be looking to supply to them that will help?

Batman
Mad Scientist
27998 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639102 20-Jan-2021 17:33
Send private message

I think you should give them the photos of your house and mailbox




SomeoneSomewhere
761 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2639103 20-Jan-2021 17:40
Send private message

Lots get renumbered and especially get new street names and numbers.

 

A picture is a lot more useful if enable's numbers are a generation or two away from the numbers you've been given.

 

For extra brownie points, get a map of the subdivision and circle your section.

l43a2
1687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2639107 20-Jan-2021 17:49
Send private message

does Enable provide service to this area?







Obraik

1616 posts

Uber Geek


  #2639109 20-Jan-2021 17:54
Send private message

Batman:

I think you should give them the photos of your house and mailbox


Yes, I am...but it was more a question of while I'm getting photos of the house what else can I look for to help them locate it.

Grace08
3 posts

Wannabe Geek

Enable

  #2639163 20-Jan-2021 19:01
Send private message

Some useful suggestions have been provided already - particularly a site plan from the developer or property management company, with your location marked. That will allow Enable to reconcile your actual address with the location details provided to Enable by the developer when the network was deployed.

 

I've just sent you an email now to offer my assistance with your request if still required, i'd be happy to help :) Thanks   

