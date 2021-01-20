Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandPicking my next ISP
ohmer

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280946 20-Jan-2021 22:38
Send private message

Hi there,

 

Fairly new to NZ and after 1 year with spark ~1Gbps fibre, I'm considering a change. I'm based in Wellington if that matters.

 

I am looking for up to date information and recommendation for my next pick. What I'd love to have is static IPv4, IPv6 prefix delegation and DHCP (instead of PPPoE) and ability to bring my own router.

 

Spark does not have IPv6 (yeah I know... most people consider this a gadget... I don't) and use PPPoE (the latter is not major but if have the option...). I haven't seen a thing about future IPv6 deployment and looking at https://ipv6.org.nz/ I am a bit pessimistic).

 

I spent quite a bit of time reading messages posted here. It looks like the best provider would be Orcon. Did I get it right? What you recommend in my case?

 

Cheers,

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
OzoneNZ
101 posts

Master Geek


  #2639268 20-Jan-2021 22:56
Send private message

Switched from Bigpipe to 2degrees and have been super happy with speeds/latency, the two things that pushed me to change over were IPv6 support and peering policies

 

My latency to CloudFlare-hosted websites has dropped significantly now that Bigpipe/Spark is not routing my traffic needlessly to Sydney when there is a CloudFlare CDN in Auckland

 

 

 

Can't comment on Orcon specifically, but the go-to ISP names that usually get thrown around on here are 2degrees and Voyager

 

I believe Voyager doesn't charge an on-going fee for static IPv4 addresses unlike 2degrees if that matters to you

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11017 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639298 21-Jan-2021 00:41
Send private message

To be perfectly honest, PPPoE isn't bad and 2degrees support a full 1500byte MTU on it. But, based on your needs it really sounds like Voyager is a great fit for you.

 

Voyager have a one-off cost ($14.95 from memory) for a Static IP which includes a static /56 IPv6 delegation (if you ask them for it). Their support is great, they peer openly and one of their top network engineers is even on Geekzone (Hi @VygrNetworkMonkey).

 

You are also free to use your own equipment. Yes, it is PPPoE with VLAN 10 (but there may be a way to get DHCP - have never asked them. I know they can do untagged connections on request) but that is the standard here in NZ on the major providers.

 

I've also got a blog post on picking an ISP: https://murfy.nz/2018/02/06/picking-the-right-isp/

 

Personally (and I mean personally) I wouldn't go with Orcon due to their support - it has been torture every time I've had to contact them and I don't think their IPv6 is as mature. A static is $10/mo also on Orcon and I'm not sure if they do Static IPv6 delegations.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

ohmer

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2639299 21-Jan-2021 01:07
Send private message

Thanks for feedback. Much appreciated.

 

On the PPPoE point, I was geeking around with my Spark fiber and I just had a pleasant discovery. For a home gateway, my OS of choice is FreeBSD. There is at least two options to establish a PPPoE session with this OS. One with the old PPP daemon and the other with MPD (http://mpd.sourceforge.net/). It happens that the old PPP daemon does packet transformation in user context while MPD keeps it in kernel thanks netgraph goodness. My test gateway is not exactly lower power for the job (core i5 gen3) but this has quite a CPU impact. I reach 200Mbps a simple speedtest and peeks at 25% load. Which made me think of a multi threading issue since its a 2x2 CPU package. Applying the multiqueue and deferred dispatch workaround as described here https://bugs.freebsd.org/bugzilla/show_bug.cgi?id=203856#c11, I reach 600Mbps with 50% CPU load with the same basic test. I'd rather keep this processing power for something else like HTTP inspection. With MPD, this is much more efficient, there is no need for context switch and data copy and I get 850Mbps with marginal CPU load.



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11017 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639301 21-Jan-2021 01:31
Send private message

The problem with PPPoE (as you know) it is single-threaded on FreeBSD. For your home gateway if you want something powerful that can route Gigabit no worries take a look at the Ubiquiti Edgerouter range. They're Vyatta / Debian based routers with a rather nice web interface and also use far less power than a computer.

 

HTTP(S) inspection is rather pointless these days. For starters, most sites are SSL encrypted and also having SSL inspection enabled breaks many, many things if not done 100% correctly. You'll spend forever whitelisting things like banking apps etc.

 

You're seriously better to use a purpose built router designed for routing packets. I was once like you (running Debian w/ iptables as my router) along with other router distributions but have given up on this years ago in favor for less problems and performance gains.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

K8Toledo
641 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2639305 21-Jan-2021 04:32
Send private message

I like Spark broadband. I find the support team are generally willing to take ownership of provider screw ups, which has happened more than once. 

 

But to be fair, what I dislike is the Business Model that turns Account Managers into pushy door to door salesman instead of looking out for the client's interests. 

 

 

 

 





nztim
2330 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2639418 21-Jan-2021 09:35
Send private message

HTTPS inspection requires a properly configured UTM from the likes of SonicWALL or FortiGate and a domain controller or something similar to distribute the intermediate certificate to clients

 

Even with the above it doesn't work with Firefox because Firefox uses its own certificate store not the windows store

 

you also have obligations to exclude certain sites like Internet Banking, managemyheath etc as these could be privacy breeches

 

I would personally recommend an AV product like ESET to manage this inspection rather that a firewall unless you know know what your doing




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

VygrNetworkMonkey
136 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639423 21-Jan-2021 09:49
Send private message

michaelmurfy:

 

To be perfectly honest, PPPoE isn't bad and 2degrees support a full 1500byte MTU on it. But, based on your needs it really sounds like Voyager is a great fit for you.

 

Voyager have a one-off cost ($14.95 from memory) for a Static IP which includes a static /56 IPv6 delegation (if you ask them for it). Their support is great, they peer openly and one of their top network engineers is even on Geekzone (Hi @VygrNetworkMonkey).

 

You are also free to use your own equipment. Yes, it is PPPoE with VLAN 10 (but there may be a way to get DHCP - have never asked them. I know they can do untagged connections on request) but that is the standard here in NZ on the major providers.

 

I've also got a blog post on picking an ISP: https://murfy.nz/2018/02/06/picking-the-right-isp/

 

Personally (and I mean personally) I wouldn't go with Orcon due to their support - it has been torture every time I've had to contact them and I don't think their IPv6 is as mature. A static is $10/mo also on Orcon and I'm not sure if they do Static IPv6 delegations.

 

 

 

 

Thanks for the ping @michaelmurfy!

 

To clarify:
Voyager supports PPPoE with VLAN 10 by default - you can request the VLAN tag to be removed if you desire.
We do not support IPoE/DHCP currently - we are testing it, but no plans at this stage to release it into the wild. Yet.

 

IPv6 assignments are free, (/64 link, /56 delegated/static) regardless of your IPv4 addressing - but if you do want a static IP, its as @michaelmurfy says - one off cost of $14.95

 

 

 

If you have any further queries, hit me up!

 

 




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey



nztim
2330 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2639425 21-Jan-2021 09:54
Send private message

VygrNetworkMonkey:

 

Thanks for the ping @michaelmurfy!

 

To clarify:
Voyager supports PPPoE with VLAN 10 by default - you can request the VLAN tag to be removed if you desire.
We do not support IPoE/DHCP currently - we are testing it, but no plans at this stage to release it into the wild. Yet.

 

IPv6 assignments are free, (/64 link, /56 delegated/static) regardless of your IPv4 addressing - but if you do want a static IP, its as @michaelmurfy says - one off cost of $14.95

 

If you have any further queries, hit me up!

 

 

I am looking to churn a friend over to you guys, question, will it connect with a generic PPPoE Username & Password? the connection is 200km drive from me to go change it 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

VygrNetworkMonkey
136 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Voyager
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639427 21-Jan-2021 09:59
Send private message

nztim:

 

I am looking to churn a friend over to you guys, question, will it connect with a generic PPPoE Username & Password? the connection is 200km drive from me to go change it 

 

 

Not as yet unfortunately - again, in testing, but no set date for release.




Voyager Internet - Network Monkey

Kiwifruta
1411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2639430 21-Jan-2021 10:02
Send private message

nztim:

VygrNetworkMonkey:


Thanks for the ping @michaelmurfy!


To clarify:
Voyager supports PPPoE with VLAN 10 by default - you can request the VLAN tag to be removed if you desire.
We do not support IPoE/DHCP currently - we are testing it, but no plans at this stage to release it into the wild. Yet.


IPv6 assignments are free, (/64 link, /56 delegated/static) regardless of your IPv4 addressing - but if you do want a static IP, its as @michaelmurfy says - one off cost of $14.95


If you have any further queries, hit me up!



I am looking to churn a friend over to you guys, question, will it connect with a generic PPPoE Username & Password? the connection is 200km drive from me to go change it 



Can your friend install Team Viewer?

deadlyllama
1153 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2639431 21-Jan-2021 10:02
Send private message

I'm happy with Stuff fibre - Vocus, DHCP/DHCPv6, one off static IPv4 cost, IPv6 prefix delegation. No static v6 though :(

I used to be on voyager but their Gigabit is quite pricey and with children in the house I like stuff's content filter (you can turn it on/off and it's no extra charge).

nztim
2330 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2639434 21-Jan-2021 10:11
Send private message

Kiwifruta:
nztim:

 

I am looking to churn a friend over to you guys, question, will it connect with a generic PPPoE Username & Password? the connection is 200km drive from me to go change it 

 



Can your friend install Team Viewer?

 

I have and IPSEC tunnel so them, but, if I fat finger the password, and it churns and doesn't connect I have a 200km drive




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2639437 21-Jan-2021 10:13
Send private message

Kiwifruta:
nztim:

 

I am looking to churn a friend over to you guys, question, will it connect with a generic PPPoE Username & Password? the connection is 200km drive from me to go change it 

 



Can your friend install Team Viewer?

 

Catch with that is that if anything goes wrong, they could end up with no internet at all and Tim faces a nice drive ;)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

nztim
2330 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2639440 21-Jan-2021 10:16
Send private message

xpd:

 

Catch with that is that if anything goes wrong, they could end up with no internet at all and Tim faces a nice drive ;)

 

 

As Above :)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

ohmer

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2639822 21-Jan-2021 17:51
Send private message

VygrNetworkMonkey:

 

Voyager supports PPPoE with VLAN 10 by default - you can request the VLAN tag to be removed if you desire.
We do not support IPoE/DHCP currently - we are testing it, but no plans at this stage to release it into the wild. Yet.

 

IPv6 assignments are free, (/64 link, /56 delegated/static) regardless of your IPv4 addressing - but if you do want a static IP, its as @michaelmurfy says - one off cost of $14.95

 

If you have any further queries, hit me up!

 

 

 

 

Hi @VygrNetworkMonkey,

 

Can be a guinea pig for your IPoE/DHCP implementation if that helps. I have worked as a network engineer for 10 years with lots of hands on experience. I am doing cloud stuff now but I managed my own gear at home since FreeBSD 4.5 (early 2000).

 

Very happy with the one off cost of a static IP. Do you request it on order or post order? Couldn't see the option in the ordering process. Nice clean website btw, congrats to your web devs.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 