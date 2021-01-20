Hi there,

Fairly new to NZ and after 1 year with spark ~1Gbps fibre, I'm considering a change. I'm based in Wellington if that matters.

I am looking for up to date information and recommendation for my next pick. What I'd love to have is static IPv4, IPv6 prefix delegation and DHCP (instead of PPPoE) and ability to bring my own router.

Spark does not have IPv6 (yeah I know... most people consider this a gadget... I don't) and use PPPoE (the latter is not major but if have the option...). I haven't seen a thing about future IPv6 deployment and looking at https://ipv6.org.nz/ I am a bit pessimistic).

I spent quite a bit of time reading messages posted here. It looks like the best provider would be Orcon. Did I get it right? What you recommend in my case?

Cheers,