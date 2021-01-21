Has anyone recently had there fibre line into their house moved ? And what was the rough cost? . Currently my fibre runs from the street on a diagonal line to the front of my house roughly 7 meters , we are planing to extend our house outwards by 5 meters . The foundations would sit over the cable possibly squashing it. I was thinking of asking my isp if chorus could just temporarily hook it to the fence and then when the new structure is build then run it to a new point. I do also want to move the ont from behind the tv to a new study. I rang Chrous to ask for advice they suggested call your isp , who have said need to get Chrous out. The cost for moving the ONT is quoted at $300 but that wouldn’t be the price for rerunning the fibre to the house. What would be the best approach? ask to have it moved when needed and just go with 4g for awhile or ask to move it temporarily and then move it to new entry point when completed?