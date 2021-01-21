Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandMoving Fibre line into house
Stu1

1092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#280957 21-Jan-2021 17:17
Send private message

Has anyone recently had there fibre line into their house moved ? And what was the rough cost? . Currently my fibre runs from the street on a diagonal line to the front of my house roughly 7 meters , we are planing to extend our house outwards by 5 meters . The foundations would sit over the cable possibly squashing it. I was thinking of asking my isp if chorus could just temporarily hook it to the fence and then when the new structure is build then run it to a new point. I do also want to move the ont from behind the tv to a new study. I rang Chrous to ask for advice they suggested call your isp , who have said need to get Chrous out. The cost for moving the ONT is quoted at $300 but that wouldn’t be the price for rerunning the fibre to the house. What would be the best approach? ask to have it moved when needed and just go with 4g for awhile or ask to move it temporarily and then move it to new entry point when completed?

Create new topic
SomeoneSomewhere
761 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2639808 21-Jan-2021 17:20
Send private message

The foundations would sit over the cable possibly squashing it.

 

That doesn't sound right. Could we see some pictures?

 

 

 

Unless the ETP is on a wall getting (re)moved or you're excavating deep this shouldn't matter.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
Stu1

1092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2639821 21-Jan-2021 17:46
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

The foundations would sit over the cable possibly squashing it.


That doesn't sound right. Could we see some pictures?


 


Unless the ETP is on a wall getting (re)moved or you're excavating deep this shouldn't matter.



The ETP is on an external wall which is going to become an eternal wall for an ensuite, the extension will come out 5 meters from where the ETP is the fibre cable is not very deep and runs on the angle to the street. Hope these pics help





SomeoneSomewhere
761 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2639825 21-Jan-2021 18:01
Send private message

As long as the ETP can stay where it is and they don't dig into the cable itself, you're fine. The cable doesn't care about how much weight there is.

 

Talk to your builder about how deep and where the piles/foundations are, and find out how deep the cable is.

 

If it does need to move, get a new trench dug in a safe location while they're digging piles/stormwater/sewage, and get your sparky to drop a green chorus duct in it. Then it's probably a 1-2 hour job for them to disconnect the old cable, pull a new microduct and fibre, and splice it.

 

 



Stu1

1092 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2639849 21-Jan-2021 20:18
Send private message

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

As long as the ETP can stay where it is and they don't dig into the cable itself, you're fine. The cable doesn't care about how much weight there is.

 

Talk to your builder about how deep and where the piles/foundations are, and find out how deep the cable is.

 

If it does need to move, get a new trench dug in a safe location while they're digging piles/stormwater/sewage, and get your sparky to drop a green chorus duct in it. Then it's probably a 1-2 hour job for them to disconnect the old cable, pull a new microduct and fibre, and splice it.

 

 

 

 

It’s very shallow was shocked when they put it in, thank you for the advice really appreciate it 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 