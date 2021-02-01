Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moving house - no ONT power supply at new house
gareth41

#281138 1-Feb-2021 17:45
I'm not after a new power supply, just putting it out there that this seems to be a common problem.  I've been to a few open homes lately and all the houses I've been through that were empty, were missing the ONT PSU.  I didn't ask the agent if it has been put away somewhere, however its probably likely it was taken by whoever was last living in the house.

 

When we finally move to a new house, I'm probably going to do the same thing and take the ONT PSU with me to our new house.  If the ONT is the same at the new house, I wont have to mess around trying to get a replacement PSU.

 

My personal opinion, Chorus and other LFC's should probably look at integrating the PSU's into the ONT's to prevent this problem.  Perhaps a standard 3 pin IEC inlet that takes a "jug lead", as these cables are very common and almost everyone has one.

Jase2985
  #2645434 1-Feb-2021 18:04
"When we finally move to a new house, I'm probably going to do the same thing and take the ONT PSU with me to our new house."

 

please dont. its illegal to do so. that's just perpetuating the cycle.

 

The LFC's dont make the ONT's, and they likely have little pull over the likes of nokia or huawei and its easier to replace a PSU if it fails than replacing the ONT itself.

snnet
  #2645437 1-Feb-2021 18:09
If you're worried about being without one, why not simply order one now from Chorus to your current address and take that with you? Of course you'll need to know the type of ONT at the place you're buying, but you can check that before you order it

sbiddle
  #2645482 1-Feb-2021 18:18
gareth41:

 

My personal opinion, Chorus and other LFC's should probably look at integrating the PSU's into the ONT's to prevent this problem.  Perhaps a standard 3 pin IEC inlet that takes a "jug lead", as these cables are very common and almost everyone has one.

 

 

Having an internal PSU with IEC would be the worst poossible thing - you'd simply be moving the heat issues of a PSU to the ONT itself, not to mention it having to be significantly bigger and requiring a tech to come and replace the ONT when it died.

 

If you need a PSU just order one, they're free and there typically next working day from Chorus.

 

 



Jase2985
  #2645491 1-Feb-2021 18:57
If your worried just buy a PSU to use temporarily, you probably even have one that will work at home already. then just order a new one from the LCF.

 

The Chorus model 300 ONT has the same PSU as my router.

Eva888
  #2645562 1-Feb-2021 19:39
Info regarding this here

https://www.chorus.co.nz/help-and-support/broadband/ont-faq

timmmay
  #2645573 1-Feb-2021 20:44
Get a sentry lite / sentry lite integrated.

quickymart
  #2645584 1-Feb-2021 21:48
Problem is, even if the residents know not to the take the PSU, there's nothing to stop a mover or a friend who's helping packing it up in a box if they don't know not to.

 

I would just order a spare now and have it stashed away somewhere, ready for your next move. Don't just take your one to the new place - you're as bad as the people you're complaining about if you do that.



coffeebaron
  #2645596 1-Feb-2021 22:22
Perhaps Chorus could cable tie part of the cord to the ONT and include label that says do not remove. Or one of the tamper / security seals.




Zeon
  #2645606 1-Feb-2021 23:37
Why do they have such a specific power connector? Would be easier to provide your own 12v supply with a standard barrel plug?




Jase2985
  #2645614 2-Feb-2021 05:21
Zeon:

 

Why do they have such a specific power connector? Would be easier to provide your own 12v supply with a standard barrel plug?

 

 

the new ones dont

sbiddle
  #2645620 2-Feb-2021 07:15
Zeon:

 

Why do they have such a specific power connector? Would be easier to provide your own 12v supply with a standard barrel plug?

 

 

The older 100/200 series have that connector because it supports the battery backup module and requires voltage sense for that. The newer 300 series have abandoned that and moved to a standard 2.1mm DC connector.

 

 

nztim
  #2645637 2-Feb-2021 08:35
I have said this before and I will say it again, with internet now a essential service a ONT PSU should be a same day truck roll from the LFC




chevrolux
  #2645642 2-Feb-2021 08:43
I think it's time @PeterReader came and answered this question and just linked to the online order form.

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/contact/ont-replacement

 

 

sbiddle
  #2645646 2-Feb-2021 08:45
nztim:

 

I have said this before and I will say it again, with internet now a essential service a ONT PSU should be a same day truck roll from the LFC

 

 

The cost for a SLA on a Chorus UFB connection is only a small price increase for the RSP on top of the normal wholesale cost. If people want to pay extra for that (which also covers other outages as well) then that option is open to them - the reality is many people just want the cheapest possible internet connection and simply aren't going to be interested.

 

 

Gurezaemon
  #2645667 2-Feb-2021 09:29
coffeebaron: Perhaps Chorus could cable tie part of the cord to the ONT and include label that says do not remove. Or one of the tamper / security seals.

 

I do this with my and my wife's phone chargers and cables - cable tie these to the bedside table so that she or the kids don't end up taking them to use somewhere else, and then promptly lose them.




