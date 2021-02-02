No Fibre in Glenfield?
Have you identified if it's just the PPPoE interface dropping? Or the actual DSL itself?
neb: Ah, good point... They're too short for me to get in and look, and the alerts just notify of a WAN outage in general, let me see if there's a record somewhere...
Check in the modem when it last synced or.... ask your RSP to look at the "LAST STATUS CHANGED" on a line query
why do you not have fibre? it's been deployed for like 2+ years
why do you not have fibre? it's been deployed for like 2+ years
I asked the same question then through to myself there could be numerous reasons, consent etc
Pretty sure consent is no longer an issue, particularly if its a rental property (well from next week anyway). Suggest you kick off the fibre upgrade process!
https://www.tenancy.govt.nz/law-changes/
"Fibre broadband – Tenants can request to install fibre broadband, and landlords must agree if it can be installed at no cost to them, unless specific exemptions apply."
What about arrogant neighbours on shared driveways etc?
neb: Ah, good point... They're too short for me to get in and look, and the alerts just notify of a WAN outage in general, let me see if there's a record somewhere...
Just look at the DSL light! If it's still solid, then its the PPP that is dropping.
Yes, and if you can get it through a reinforced-concrete slab, a railway-sleeper-and-pavers path, multiple levels of retaining wall and tree roots, and a wide brick patio, Bjorn Stronginthearm's your father's brother.
The other thing is that VDSL is already better than low-end fibre, so I'm not gaining anything even if I somehow manage to get through all that.
Out for a day or two, I'll report back on ADSL vs. PPP on Friday... given the rapid rate at which it comes back I was tending more towards a PPP issue, but historically PPP outages have lasted for a minimum of many minutes rather than tens of seconds.
Yes, and if you can get it through a reinforced-concrete slab, a railway-sleeper-and-pavers path, multiple levels of retaining wall and tree roots, and a wide brick patio, Bjorn Stronginthearm's your father's brother.
The other thing is that VDSL is already better than low-end fibre, so I'm not gaining anything even if I somehow manage to get through all that.
IMO they need to hurry up and withdraw all copper services from properties with fiber outside them to stop these problems from happening.
Its the elderly and difficult installs / consent holding it up
Still not sure why that is a telcos problem? Tell people with copper problems to get the fiber on or cancel services if theyre not happy with them. Waste of time troubleshooting and rolling a van to look into these things when the solution is already installed in the street. There is 4g for people that dont want to have digging done.