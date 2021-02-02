Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
neb

neb

#281155 2-Feb-2021 17:19
Something different to the "VDSL frequent disconnects and chorus can't seem to fix the problem" thread, has anyone in the Glenfield area been experiencing large numbers of micro-outages in the last 24 hours? It's come out of the blue, nothing else has changed, just trying to track down where it's likely to be. They come and go in waves, I'll get maybe half a dozen in a few minutes, then nothing for several hours, then another wave.

nztim
  #2646368 3-Feb-2021 11:35
No Fibre in Glenfield?




chevrolux
  #2646373 3-Feb-2021 11:57
Have you identified if it's just the PPPoE interface dropping? Or the actual DSL itself?

neb

neb

  #2646378 3-Feb-2021 12:08
Ah, good point... They're too short for me to get in and look, and the alerts just notify of a WAN outage in general, let me see if there's a record somewhere...



nztim
  #2646386 3-Feb-2021 12:19
neb: Ah, good point... They're too short for me to get in and look, and the alerts just notify of a WAN outage in general, let me see if there's a record somewhere...

 

Check in the modem when it last synced or.... ask your RSP to look at the "LAST STATUS CHANGED" on a line query




mentalinc
  #2646389 3-Feb-2021 12:24
why do you not have fibre? it's been deployed for like 2+ years

 

 




nztim
  #2646407 3-Feb-2021 12:37
mentalinc:

 

why do you not have fibre? it's been deployed for like 2+ years

 

 

I asked the same question then through to myself there could be numerous reasons, consent etc 




mentalinc
  #2646411 3-Feb-2021 12:45
Pretty sure consent is no longer an issue, particularly if its a rental property (well from next week anyway). Suggest you kick off the fibre upgrade process!

 

 

 

https://www.tenancy.govt.nz/law-changes/

 

"Fibre broadband – Tenants can request to install fibre broadband, and landlords must agree if it can be installed at no cost to them, unless specific exemptions apply."




nztim
  #2646471 3-Feb-2021 15:01
mentalinc:

 

Pretty sure consent is no longer an issue, particularly if its a rental property (well from next week anyway). Suggest you kick off the fibre upgrade process!

 

https://www.tenancy.govt.nz/law-changes/

 

"Fibre broadband – Tenants can request to install fibre broadband, and landlords must agree if it can be installed at no cost to them, unless specific exemptions apply."

 

 

What about arrogant neighbours on shared driveways etc?




chevrolux
  #2646477 3-Feb-2021 15:33
neb: Ah, good point... They're too short for me to get in and look, and the alerts just notify of a WAN outage in general, let me see if there's a record somewhere...

 

Just look at the DSL light! If it's still solid, then its the PPP that is dropping.

neb

neb

  #2646479 3-Feb-2021 15:38
nztim:

 

No Fibre in Glenfield?

 

 

Yes, and if you can get it through a reinforced-concrete slab, a railway-sleeper-and-pavers path, multiple levels of retaining wall and tree roots, and a wide brick patio, Bjorn Stronginthearm's your father's brother.

 

The other thing is that VDSL is already better than low-end fibre, so I'm not gaining anything even if I somehow manage to get through all that.

neb

neb

  #2646480 3-Feb-2021 15:41
Out for a day or two, I'll report back on ADSL vs. PPP on Friday... given the rapid rate at which it comes back I was tending more towards a PPP issue, but historically PPP outages have lasted for a minimum of many minutes rather than tens of seconds.

cyril7
  #2646548 3-Feb-2021 17:53
neb:

nztim:


No Fibre in Glenfield?



Yes, and if you can get it through a reinforced-concrete slab, a railway-sleeper-and-pavers path, multiple levels of retaining wall and tree roots, and a wide brick patio, Bjorn Stronginthearm's your father's brother.


The other thing is that VDSL is already better than low-end fibre, so I'm not gaining anything even if I somehow manage to get through all that.



Yes good Vdsl is a very good thing, but I presume you are only concentrating on speed, other important things are latency, jitter, and packet loss something a dsl service will struggle to compare with on fibre.

richms
  #2646565 3-Feb-2021 19:02
IMO they need to hurry up and withdraw all copper services from properties with fiber outside them to stop these problems from happening.




nztim
  #2646681 3-Feb-2021 22:12
richms:

IMO they need to hurry up and withdraw all copper services from properties with fiber outside them to stop these problems from happening.



Its the elderly and difficult installs / consent holding it up




richms
  #2646688 3-Feb-2021 22:29
nztim:
richms:

 

IMO they need to hurry up and withdraw all copper services from properties with fiber outside them to stop these problems from happening.

 



Its the elderly and difficult installs / consent holding it up

 

Still not sure why that is a telcos problem? Tell people with copper problems to get the fiber on or cancel services if theyre not happy with them. Waste of time troubleshooting and rolling a van to look into these things when the solution is already installed in the street. There is 4g for people that dont want to have digging done.




