Hello,
My mother in law has moved into a new house, it appears to have a aerial fibre install however where the fibre cable penetrates the exterior wall there is this white Chorus box but no ONT.
It has a single RJ45 connection (she plugged in the yellow Ethernet cable) and a green rectangular connection. Sorry its a bad photo but its what she sent.
Is this a termination box for the fibre that is then plugged into the ONT box and the previous tenants/owners took the ONT with them or something else?
Thanks
Chris