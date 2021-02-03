Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Moved into new house, no ONT, what is this Chorus box?
#281173 3-Feb-2021 21:20
Hello,

 

My mother in law has moved into a new house, it appears to have a aerial fibre install however where the fibre cable penetrates the exterior wall there is this white Chorus box but no ONT.

 

 

It has a single RJ45 connection (she plugged in the yellow Ethernet cable) and a green rectangular connection. Sorry its a bad photo but its what she sent.

 

 

 

 

Is this a termination box for the fibre that is then plugged into the ONT box and the previous tenants/owners took the ONT with them or something else?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

Chris

  #2646661 3-Feb-2021 21:23
yep looks like its missing the ONT from on top of it. the green connection on the right should go to the ONT

  #2646663 3-Feb-2021 21:26
Thanks Jase for confirming, any idea how to organise a whole new ONT? Chorus' website only mentions replacement power supplies.

  #2646665 3-Feb-2021 21:29
Contact the ISP and they'll be able to get it sorted.

 

 




  #2646669 3-Feb-2021 21:32
The number of threads i see on GKZ about missing ont's, power supplies and so on... how hard is it for chorus/np/uff/enable to put a warning sticker on them to say 'property of xxx, do not remove from this location'




  #2646671 3-Feb-2021 21:35
Think they do - but people can’t read......




  #2646676 3-Feb-2021 21:55
ascroft:

 

Think they do - but people can’t read......

 

 

Nope not at all. Nothing on the Chorus ONTs I've seen. (Have not seen the other LFCs ONTs). Can't blame people for not being able to read something that isn't there I'm afraid.

  #2646679 3-Feb-2021 22:08
  #2646680 3-Feb-2021 22:10
Damn photo thing - anyway mine does - Chorus install in Kumeu 10 months ago......




  #2646707 3-Feb-2021 23:56
ascroft:

 

Think they do - but people can’t read......

 

 

my feeling is bright neon pink blue yellow orange hazmat grade, not some dinky label attached to the power cable. 

 

but anyway, my view.... 




  #2646723 4-Feb-2021 05:20
Hopefully Chorus don't charge your MIL for the replacement ONT like we've seen previously!

  #2646766 4-Feb-2021 09:29
KiwiSurfer:

 

ascroft:

 

Think they do - but people can’t read......

 

 

Nope not at all. Nothing on the Chorus ONTs I've seen. (Have not seen the other LFCs ONTs). Can't blame people for not being able to read something that isn't there I'm afraid.

 

 

Nothing on the ONT itself but the model 300's have it on the end of the power cable.

 

mine is like that as i use a constant vigil sentry to power the router and ONT.

 

  #2647313 4-Feb-2021 18:51
Better late than never I suppose!

  #2647662 4-Feb-2021 21:50
Jase2985: ... Nothing on the ONT itself but the model 300's have it on the end of the power cable. ...

 

So, I can take the ONT, but not the power cable? 🤣




  #2647665 4-Feb-2021 22:01
Nope. What would you do with it, anyway? Wire it up yourself?

  #2647942 4-Feb-2021 22:30
Where is the house? It is quite yellowed, it’s not in an old telecom fibre trial area is it?

Edit: just noticed the chorus logo, still which part of the country is the house in

