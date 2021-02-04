Hi Guys,

I recently moved to Orcon Hyperfibre 4000 from Spark UFB900. I have a couple of questions after having Hyperfibre installed and running now.

Is there anyway I can get the total output of 4k speed to my computers?

Current modem is the new ONT they have given me (Nokia XS-250WX-A), this modem and ONT has one 10gigabit port and 4 gigabit ports.

I currently have my ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 linked to the 10gigabit port of the ONT and 2.5g port on the AX11000 and also two AImesh nodes in the second and third floor (Asus RT-AC5300 and RT-AX88U).

It seems like I can only get 1100download and 1000upload on both ethernet and wifi when I was testing from my PC. I do note that the ports on the routers are gigabit ports only.

I have looked at 10gigabit switches however all are enterprise solutions and rather expensive. I was originally thinking to purchase a switch to connect to the one and only 10gigabit switch.

My current AX11000 is in AP mode as it dont seen to work in router mode (no internet connection after setting up with Orcon's set up requirements).

Even with current specs I should be able to get wifi speed of 1733mb at least (Currently 1100mb) I am wondering why this is the situation, I have configured my computer and it shows a maximum speed to the AX11000 of 1733mb but on speedtest is only 1100.

Specs of testing:

ROG Rapture GT-AX11000

AiMesh Node: Asus RT-AC5300

AiMesh Node: RT-AX88u

ONT/Modem: Nokia XS-250WX-A

All ethernet cables used Cat6a

Test PC spec: i9 9900k, Gigabyte Aorus Master Z390, 4x Gskill Trident Z Royal Gold 3600Mhz 8gb each, Gigabyte Aorus 2080, Corsair HX 850w platinum, Gigabyte Aorus LIQUID COOLER 360 with LCD, OS on Gigabyte Aorus 500GB NVMe with heatsink, Wifi Asus PCE-AC88, Ethernet Tplink TX401

Windows 10 Professional

Thanks very much