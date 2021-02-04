Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
mb123

#281190 4-Feb-2021 18:21
Hi Guys, 


 


I recently moved to Orcon Hyperfibre 4000 from Spark UFB900. I have a couple of questions after having Hyperfibre installed and running now. 


Is there anyway I can get the total output of 4k speed to my computers? 


Current modem is the new ONT they have given me (Nokia XS-250WX-A), this modem and ONT has one 10gigabit port and 4 gigabit ports. 


I currently have my ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 linked to the 10gigabit port of the ONT and 2.5g port on the AX11000 and also two AImesh nodes in the second and third floor (Asus RT-AC5300 and RT-AX88U).


It seems like I can only get 1100download and 1000upload on both ethernet and wifi when I was testing from my PC. I do note that the ports on the routers are gigabit ports only. 


I have looked at 10gigabit switches however all are enterprise solutions and rather expensive. I was originally thinking to purchase a switch to connect to the one and only 10gigabit switch.


My current AX11000 is in AP mode as it dont seen to work in router mode (no internet connection after setting up with Orcon's set up requirements).


Even with current specs I should be able to get wifi speed of 1733mb at least (Currently 1100mb) I am wondering why this is the situation, I have configured my computer and it shows a maximum speed to the AX11000 of 1733mb but on speedtest is only 1100.


Specs of testing:


ROG Rapture GT-AX11000


AiMesh Node: Asus RT-AC5300


AiMesh Node: RT-AX88u


ONT/Modem: Nokia XS-250WX-A


All ethernet cables used Cat6a


Test PC spec: i9 9900k, Gigabyte Aorus Master Z390, 4x Gskill Trident Z Royal Gold 3600Mhz 8gb each, Gigabyte Aorus 2080, Corsair HX 850w platinum, Gigabyte Aorus LIQUID COOLER 360 with LCD, OS on Gigabyte Aorus 500GB NVMe with heatsink, Wifi Asus PCE-AC88, Ethernet Tplink TX401


Windows 10 Professional


Thanks very much

chevrolux
  #2647312 4-Feb-2021 18:46
Throw out the "ROG whatever the hell". It simply isn't a good router.

Get a $250ish Mikrotik router, a 10Gbps capable switch if you have multiple 10gig devices, and a couple Unifi nanoHDs for the WiFi.

Oh and a 10Gbps network interface for your PC.

OzoneNZ
  #2647448 4-Feb-2021 19:22
chevrolux: Throw out the "ROG whatever the hell". It simply isn't a good router.

Get a $250ish Mikrotik router, a 10Gbps capable switch if you have multiple 10gig devices, and a couple Unifi nanoHDs for the WiFi.

Oh and a 10Gbps network interface for your PC.

 

 

 

Did you even read the post?

 

 

 

His ROG AX11000 is only in AP mode so it's not doing any routing, and his PC already has a TP-Link TX401 card for 10G Ethernet

 

If he buys nanoHDs then he will lose WiFi 6 / 802.11ax support completely

 

Also his ONT is probably in RGW mode so no support for third-party routers anyway?

Jase2985
  #2647449 4-Feb-2021 19:26
your complaining about a 10gb switch being expensive when you've spent nearly 1k on a router and using it as an AP and 2x 640 for two mesh nodes. $2280 all up.

 

https://www.ascent.co.nz/productspecification.aspx?itemID=501356

 

4x multi gig ports and about $750

 

or find something with SPF ports and use transceivers.

 

but yeah i dont think you have spent your $$ wisely in your setup.



RunningMan
  #2647540 4-Feb-2021 19:48
mb123: [snip] My current AX11000 is in AP mode as it dont seen to work in router mode (no internet connection after setting up with Orcon's set up requirements).

 

Your ONT will almost certainly be configured as the router as well (RGW mode), so dropping another router behind it will at best result in double NAT, but more likely no connection as it won't be able to authenticate.

 

 

 

mb123: [snip] Even with current specs I should be able to get wifi speed of 1733mb at least (Currently 1100mb) I am wondering why this is the situation, I have configured my computer and it shows a maximum speed to the AX11000 of 1733mb but on speedtest is only 1100.

 

 

Remember that WiFi will be both single duplex and sharing that bandwidth with any neighbouring APs (neighbours etc.). Even under ideal test conditions you won't see throughput = negotiated link speed.

Jase2985
  #2647541 4-Feb-2021 19:50
tp link also have a small 5 port 10G switch, its new so good luck finding one

 

https://www.tp-link.com/en/business-networking/unmanaged-switch/tl-sx105/v1/

 

 

Jase2985
  #2647542 4-Feb-2021 19:52
also this:

 

https://www.elive.co.nz/tp-link-tl-sg105-m2-5-port-super-fast-unmanaged-switch.php

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2648103 5-Feb-2021 12:35
On your consumer grade router I'd highly doubt you'll get anything more than Gigabit. This is just not how it works: https://www.duckware.com/tech/wifi-in-the-us.html

 

Your setup sounds very messy to be perfectly honest. 10Gbit gear is expensive, also these Asus routers are all marketing (you actually won't get these speeds from them).

 

The question for you - why did you switch to Hyperfibre in the first place?




nztim
  #2648378 5-Feb-2021 19:26
michaelmurfy:

 

you switch to Hyperfibre in the first place?

 

 

Most likely for speediest boasting :)

 

I do see a place for Hyper Fibre when say distributed through a RB4011 will provide a large student flat with 1GBPS each but to actually get 4gbps for a single device is expensive

 

 

 

for example you need to tweak your windows tcp stack for it to actually support those speeds

 

 

 

 




sbiddle
  #2648528 6-Feb-2021 08:20
As others have pointed out you now have a very overpriced router that's merely acting as an AP - and probably isn't even very good at that either.

 

If you want 10Gbbps network you need to go out and buy proper hardware - a good router capable of delivering 10Gbps will set you back many thousands of dollars, however a Mikrotik CCR2004 will set you back around $1000 and is capable of routing 4Gbps WAN-LAN (it is incapable of routing 10Gbps despite having 10Gbps ports).

 

As for WiFi you've fallen into the beginners trap of not fully understanding WiFi and PHY data rates. PHY data rates from the MCS rates are not real world, real world performance is around 60% - 70% of the PHY rate. The simple reality is more than 1Gbps over WiFi is not really possible. Running 160MHz channels like you are doing is not smart (not to mention there are only two available for use in NZ anyway so you're already causing self interference using 3), and coverage to repeaters would be highly problematic when you're trying to use 160MHz channels (once again I'm surprised this even possible, it seems like they're pitching to people who want to be impressed by stats and not real world performance).

 

If you want to use a 3rd party router your first step is to move to a RSP that allows the ONT to be configured for bridging, Orcon might do this now, but I do know as of late last year it's not a scenario they wanted to support at this point in time as they're a mass market RSP who offer end to end solutions and don't support 3rd party hardware.

 

If you want speeds over 1Gbps it's going to cost $$$ - which is in part why Hyperfibre really has limited uses, and 99% of people buying it so far are really just overpaying for their internet by switching. The true cost of providing a service like this if utilised would be significantly higher than what RSP's are charging!

 

 

 

 

