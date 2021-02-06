Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
lchiu7

5871 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#281227 6-Feb-2021 14:12
Running fibre and analogue POTS (Vodafone aka TelstraClear).

 

Now I have removed the requirement for a POTS line (monitored alarm) probably should save money and go to VoIP.

 

I see Spark offer VoIP by connecting to the RJ11 on the ONT.

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/landline/set-up/fibre-landline/

 

Not sure if I have integrated wiring (I suspect not since when Chorus installed the ONT they didn't do anything with my phone). So I might need to connect my phone to the ONT. That is going to be a hassle with so many extensions in use.I might need to get a bunch of wireless handsets.  Or could I connect a SPA2102 which I have to my network downstairs (ONT is upstairs), configure to point to the VoIP provider,  and then analogue phone to it so I won't need so many extensions?

 

Else I wonder what would happen if I connected the RJ11 coming from the ONT to a phone jack. Would other phones in the house get dialtone or would I have to do somthing at the Vodafone demarc?

 

 




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

richms
25311 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2648693 6-Feb-2021 15:05
The alarm removal should have disconnected the incoming line from any sockets as that would go via the alarm panel.

 

Since there isnt any data going over it, no need to worry about master sockets and third wires and all that carryon, just a RJ12 to BT cable into the ONT or routers voice port, and into a nearyby phone socket will do to get that to the rest of the sockets. Just test for voltage first since it may have not had all sockets going thru the alarm, so some might be direct on the incoming line and have voltage from the old telco gear.




Richard rich.ms

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2648710 6-Feb-2021 16:31
its really easy to bypass the line and integrate wiring to the ONT if you want to use your jackpoints - just make sure you clip the street cable at the ETP otherwise you are sending your voice into the copper network

 

 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

bfginger
1231 posts

Uber Geek


  #2648796 6-Feb-2021 19:38
Some old dailup monitored alarms do work over integrated wiring on fibre despite what people have been told. 

 

How many phones do you have plugged in?



lchiu7

5871 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2648883 7-Feb-2021 09:39
Thanks for all the responses.

 

 

 

Summarising

 

The alarm system is not relevant now since it was completely replaced with one that uses the cell network to talk home. I think they removed any connection to the phone wiring

 

5 phones, 2 downstairs and 3 upstairs, mostly wired

 

I guess I can sign up for VoIP service and then try connecting the RJ12 to the BT socket on the wall and see if the other extensions get dial tone?  They should all be in parallel sort of. As mentioned I might have cut a wire at the ET to stop sending voltage back to Voda's copper network.

 

I presume I can select any VoIP provider and use the POTS connection on the ONT?




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

Bung
4636 posts

Uber Geek


  #2648887 7-Feb-2021 09:50
It's not how many can get dial tone as usually only 1 is trying at a time. It's how many the ONT can ring at once and handover from one phone to another. That’s why the usual recommendation is to connect a cordless basestation that supports several handsets.

lchiu7

5871 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2648888 7-Feb-2021 09:52
Bung: It's not how many can get dial tone as usually only 1 is trying at a time. It's how many the ONT can ring at once and handover from one phone to another. That’s why the usual recommendation is to connect a cordless basestation that supports several handsets.

 

This is from Spark's site

 

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/landline/set-up/fibre-landline/

 

That seems to suggest the ONT can handle a number lines (wired) if I have integrated wiring. Not entirely sure what that is.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

shanes
227 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2648889 7-Feb-2021 09:54
lchiu7:

 

I presume I can select any VoIP provider and use the POTS connection on the ONT?

 

 

Not really, it depends on your ISP, some will provide VoIP via the ONT, others by their router.

 

 

 

I've moved providers twice, porting the POTS line was a hassle, so before my last move I decoupled voice from the ISP by moving to Hero as a VoIP provider.

 

What I liked about Hero is although they had the standard offerings like most providers, they also had a cheap pay as you go option, which is great when you only have a POTS line for the Nana's to ring us :)

 

That would be an option using your SPA2102.

 

 

 

 



nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2648890 7-Feb-2021 09:56
lchiu7:

 

I guess I can sign up for VoIP service and then try connecting the RJ12 to the BT socket on the wall and see if the other extensions get dial tone?  They should all be in parallel sort of. As mentioned I might have cut a wire at the ET to stop sending voltage back to Voda's copper network.

 

 

Make sure the street connection is disconnected at the ETP (White telecom box) this is really important

 

lchiu7:

 

I presume I can select any VoIP provider and use the POTS connection on the ONT?

 

 

Each provider delivers their POTs over VOIP different - NOWNZ and Spark deliver it over the ONT Voice Port

 

Slingshot/2degrees/Voyager deliver it over the routers voice port

 

I prefer the ONT delivery method as it means its router agnostic, and, is a more cleaner elegant solution however it is not adopted by many RSPs

 

Also some developers of apartments are now powering the ONTs from their building power supply/generator this means that the ONT will remain powered up in a power cut giving the experience of a traditional copper line functioning in a power cut - This is assuming you select an RSP which gives you ONT based voice 

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

lchiu7

5871 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2648973 7-Feb-2021 14:00
Each provider delivers their POTs over VOIP different - NOWNZ and Spark deliver it over the ONT Voice Port

 

Slingshot/2degrees/Voyager deliver it over the routers voice port

 

 

 

 

I wonder if Spark will deliver VoIP if they are not my ISP? I use BigPipe.

 

 

 

I guess I could use 2Talk and hope I can feed the output from the SP2102 into the wall jack so all the other extensions are live.




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2648985 7-Feb-2021 15:23
lchiu7:


Each provider delivers their POTs over VOIP different - NOWNZ and Spark deliver it over the ONT Voice Port


Slingshot/2degrees/Voyager deliver it over the routers voice port


 



I wonder if Spark will deliver VoIP if they are not my ISP? I use BigPipe.


 


I guess I could use 2Talk and hope I can feed the output from the SP2102 into the wall jack so all the other extensions are live.



Hi yes you can that's exactly what I have, 2talk, SP ata reticulated via existing phone wiring with line disconnected from the neax at the etp, works fine, and totally correct and appropriate solution .

Cyril

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2648986 7-Feb-2021 15:46
Technically the RSP on each port of the ONT can be separate

Will they do it? Most will not




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

SirHumphreyAppleby
1991 posts

Uber Geek


  #2649011 7-Feb-2021 16:00
Why not completely replace your POTS system with VoIP? VoIP base stations with DECT headsets aren't too expensive, and they give you the ability to place and receive concurrent calls, rather than being limited to one call if you simply connect an ATA to your existing wiring or analogue base station. I believe both 2Talk and Hero provide two channels by default.

cyril7
8766 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2649035 7-Feb-2021 17:15
Hi I agree with Sir Humphrey, but bear in mind, how much do you really need your pots line what do you use it for that cannot be moved to your mobile, if its your security system you are concerned about then have that moved to cellular or get an IP adaptor. If its because you regularly receive calls from clients or older family that are averse to calling a mobile number then get a 0800 number against your mobile perhaps.

 

POTS and the concept of a wired phone line tied to your house has gone the way of the Dodo, time to re think me thinks. Not trying to be smarmy, just saying.

 

Cyril

richms
25311 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2649181 7-Feb-2021 19:35
Send private message

Really its time to stop pandering to relatives that will not call mobiles. Mobile is cheaper, gets you more. I gave up some time back, and it also cut down on the stupid calls about their computers not working ;)




Richard rich.ms

lchiu7

5871 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2649267 8-Feb-2021 00:14
All good points by preceding posters.

 

1. I still want a POTS line since my wife likes to make and receive calls on a landline since she talks for a long time and neither she nor her friends wand to spend so much time on a cell

 

2. Monitored alarm is not an issue - as mentioned it's been disconnected

 

3. I have two what appear to be DECT phones, each base station connected to an outlet with a wireless extension. I don't want to have to buy a new DECT system since I need 4 handsets and the most I can see is three

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/shop/phones-and-gps/home-phones/panasonic-kx-tg2723nzb-dect-cordless-phone/prod125080.html

 

Now one of my DECT phones is a Panasonic so if that wireless handset could be used with that Panasonic above, that might work giving me 4 handsets

 

4. Would much prefer to use my existing phones and inject the VoIP signal into the wall outlet. I don't need two calls at the same time. If I can't use the port on the ONT then I can just use my ATA device I guess since it was originally setup with 2Talk I think so it should be compatible with a few VoIP providers here




Staying in Wellington. Check out my AirBnB in the Wellington CBD.  https://www.airbnb.co.nz/rooms/32019730  Mention GZ to get a 10% discount

 

System One:  PS3 SuperSlim, NPVR and Plex Server running on Intel NUC (C2D) (Windows 10 Pro), Sony BDP-S390 BD player, Pioneer AVR, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex, Panasonic 60" 3D plasma, Samsung Q80 Atmos soundbar. Google Chromecast, Google Chromecast TV

System Two: Oppo BDP-80 BluRay Player with hardware mode to be region free, Vivitek HD1080P 1080P DLP projector with 100" screen, Denon AVRS730H 7.2 Channel Dolby Atmos/DTS-X AV Receiver, Samsung 4K player, Google Chromecast, Odroid C2 running Kodi and Plex

 

 

