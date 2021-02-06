Running fibre and analogue POTS (Vodafone aka TelstraClear).

Now I have removed the requirement for a POTS line (monitored alarm) probably should save money and go to VoIP.

I see Spark offer VoIP by connecting to the RJ11 on the ONT.

https://www.spark.co.nz/help/landline/set-up/fibre-landline/

Not sure if I have integrated wiring (I suspect not since when Chorus installed the ONT they didn't do anything with my phone). So I might need to connect my phone to the ONT. That is going to be a hassle with so many extensions in use.I might need to get a bunch of wireless handsets. Or could I connect a SPA2102 which I have to my network downstairs (ONT is upstairs), configure to point to the VoIP provider, and then analogue phone to it so I won't need so many extensions?

Else I wonder what would happen if I connected the RJ11 coming from the ONT to a phone jack. Would other phones in the house get dialtone or would I have to do somthing at the Vodafone demarc?