Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandHigh Ping when gaming and on calls
nathanqh

18 posts

Geek


#281246 7-Feb-2021 18:09
Send private message

Hi

 

This problem has been happening for a few days now. Before this I used a 3rd party router and it worked fine (ping in games of around 60 - 80ms constantly). That modem has stopped working recently and I have swapped back to the Vodafone ultra hub. Ever since I have changed over my ping is always around 200 - 300ms and very frequent spikes in ping to the high thousands. This makes games unplayable. I have tried to use a lan cable to see if the ping would go down and it was still the same.

 

I am on a ADSL network and can't get anything better for where I am. The speeds are fine at 2.4mbps (download) and 0.3mbps (upload). When a speed test (speedtest.net) is run on the Vodafone Auckland server it says the ping is is around 30 - 60ms

 

 

Here is a few screenshots of the ping in Rainbow six seige

 

 

Compared to my ping now

 

 

There is a massive difference from before to now.

 

This happens in other games like fortnite and GTAV. It causes me to get kicked out of the games and is really frustrating. I have called the Vodafone ninjas and they haven't really got the problem fixed. They have said that "the problem was fixed" but it hasn't been fixed. It would be easier to show a video of the gameplay with the ping but the file would be too big. 

 

This has also caused trouble when communicating to others over discord. It causes high ping there as well.

 

 

This was a ping to the server of the call I was in today.

 

 

I don't know how to ping the game servers so I used website in screenshot.

 

 

 

 

According to chorus website I should be able to get this

 

 

I have tried using Ethernet and it still is the same. Would anyone have any ideas of how to fix?

 

Thanks

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
l43a2
1689 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2649064 7-Feb-2021 18:27
Send private message

with a seriously limited bandwidth like you have, anything uploading or downloading on the network will cause high latency, make sure you don't have any phones, tablets, smart TV's connected to your wifi while your gaming.

 

 





Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
nathanqh

18 posts

Geek


  #2649066 7-Feb-2021 18:44
Send private message

The thing is that before Wednesday my ping was normal with 60 - 80ms and was playable and I had devices connected as well before that and it was fine.

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2649069 7-Feb-2021 18:47
Send private message

With that kind of connection you want to make sure everything in your house is up to scratch Master Filter, twisted pair cable, the works you are pushing the extreme on what xDSL can do




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Linux
9128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649070 7-Feb-2021 18:48
Send private message

Looks like uplink saturation what are the xDSL line stats showing in the modem?

nathanqh

18 posts

Geek


  #2649071 7-Feb-2021 18:51
Send private message

Only recently it has got really bad. Before I had devices and another person playing on a ps4 at the same time and my ping was the same.

Linux
9128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649073 7-Feb-2021 18:53
Send private message

nathanqh:

 

Only recently it has got really bad. Before I had devices and another person playing on a ps4 at the same time and my ping was the same.

 

 

You need to do an isolation test and are you naked or clothed xDSL connection?

nathanqh

18 posts

Geek


  #2649074 7-Feb-2021 18:54
Send private message

 

This was higher on the top earlier. I wonder if it could be something to do with the line.

 

 



Linux
9128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649075 7-Feb-2021 18:55
Send private message

First off you need to rule out the internal wiring in the house

nathanqh

18 posts

Geek


  #2649076 7-Feb-2021 18:56
Send private message

Linux:

 

nathanqh:

 

Only recently it has got really bad. Before I had devices and another person playing on a ps4 at the same time and my ping was the same.

 

 

You need to do an isolation test and are you naked or clothed xDSL connection?

 

 

I did it before with no one on the internet as well and it was still the same nothing new.

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2649120 7-Feb-2021 19:02
Send private message

nathanqh:

 

Linux:

 

You need to do an isolation test and are you naked or clothed xDSL connection?

 

 

I did it before with no one on the internet as well and it was still the same nothing new.

 

 

What is meant is, is there voice on the line? or just xDSL ?

 

You need to go trough all the trouble shooting of cabling, jackpoints, etc




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nathanqh

18 posts

Geek


  #2649121 7-Feb-2021 19:06
Send private message

There is voice and xDSL on the line. Can't really check any other jack points due to it being on the only working one. We have tried calling Vodafone to fix it and did all the troubleshooting steps and didn't do anything.

Linux
9128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649122 7-Feb-2021 19:07
Send private message

nathanqh:

 

There is voice and xDSL on the line. Can't really check any other jack points due to it being on the only working one. We have tried calling Vodafone to fix it and did all the troubleshooting steps and didn't do anything.

 

 

When you say voice on the line is it POTS or delivered over the internet?

Linux
9128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649123 7-Feb-2021 19:08
Send private message

nathanqh:

 

There is voice and xDSL on the line. Can't really check any other jack points due to it being on the only working one. We have tried calling Vodafone to fix it and did all the troubleshooting steps and didn't do anything.

 

 

@nathanqh Have you got any line filters plugged in?

nathanqh

18 posts

Geek


  #2649124 7-Feb-2021 19:11
Send private message

There is a VOIP due to landline being connected to modem.

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2649125 7-Feb-2021 19:11
Send private message

Linux:

 

@nathanqh Have you got any line filters plugged in?

 

 

Better yet, master filter




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 