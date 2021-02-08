breakaway:

nztim: You can do it with a sierra wireless card - see my post about this a while back https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=267903 TBH I cant believe any device can be sold on the NZ market without B28 As for the Chateau LTE12 that is ROS7 only which can open a whole other can of worms as ROS7 is still beta

So if you replace the CAT6 LTE modem that is in there with one that supports B28, is the ROS firmware smart enough to pick this up and use it? I know you can lock bands etc from within the OS.



I don't mind using ROS7, I'm not doing anything fancy with this thing. Infact my ideal config would be to have it bridged to my OpenWRT router which is also my AP but my understanding is that when configure bridging (so the internet side IP gets passed through to the device plugged in on the LAN) then you lose access to the Web interface which means no diagnostics / monitoring signal strength etc - I'm just trying to avoid spending another $400, and I want to make use of the directional sector antenna inside the SXT LTE6 kit that I have now - all in a weatherproof package.

Edit - it looks like the Quectel EC25-AU has B28 however no carrier aggregation. The Quectel EP06-E seems to have carrier aggregation and B28. Or, the Sierra MC7430. The latter options are around $145, the former option is $90 (ebay prices).

Thanks for all the input everyone.