breakaway:

Hi all.
I have a Mikrotik SXT LTE6 Kit that has been working great for a long time, but I find myself in a situation where I now pretty much require Band 28 support.
Can someone advise if the modem inside this thing is replaceable? For e.g. can I open it up and install a modem that supports band 28? Or do I have to just replace the entire device?
Also, do these things play with UBNT 24v Passive PoE Injectors? I.e. can I use my AirGateway's power adapter to power this thing? A quick google suggests yes but I'd rather not risk it without double-verifying.