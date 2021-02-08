Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandBand 28, Mikrotik (+ Passive PoE via UBNT Injector)
breakaway

105 posts

Master Geek


#281257 8-Feb-2021 12:56
Send private message

Hi all.

 


I have a Mikrotik SXT LTE6 Kit that has been working great for a long time, but I find myself in a situation where I now pretty much require Band 28 support.

 

Can someone advise if the modem inside this thing is replaceable? For e.g. can I open it up and install a modem that supports band 28? Or do I have to just replace the entire device?

 

Also, do these things play with UBNT 24v Passive PoE Injectors? I.e. can I use my AirGateway's power adapter to power this thing? A quick google suggests yes but I'd rather not risk it without double-verifying.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2649438 8-Feb-2021 12:59
Send private message

Your only option really is the RBD53G-5HacD2HnD-TC.

 

 

 

https://www.gowifi.co.nz/cellularrouters/rbd53g-5hacd2hndtceg12-ea.html

 

 

 

You could possibly slide in an offbrand minto the minipci but your running a heavy risk of it not working.




cyril7
8767 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2649442 8-Feb-2021 13:06
Send private message

Hi yes unifi passive injector should be fine I often mix and match depends on what's to hand.

Cyril

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2649672 8-Feb-2021 20:15
Send private message

You can do it with a sierra wireless card - see my post about this a while back

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=267903

 

TBH I cant believe any device can be sold on the NZ market without B28

 

As for the Chateau LTE12 that is ROS7 only which can open a whole other can of worms as ROS7 is still beta

 

 




MichaelNZ
1196 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Integrity Tech Solutions

  #2659297 19-Feb-2021 00:07
Send private message

As @hio77 said you will need to use the LTE12 model.

 

I have one of them and can confirm it supports band 28.




ITS Internet Services | (06) 374 0880 | ASN 24511

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2659407 19-Feb-2021 09:06
Send private message

MichaelNZ:

 

As @hio77 said you will need to use the LTE12 model.

 

I have one of them and can confirm it supports band 28.

 

 

I am loathed to put it into production until ROS7 is stable




breakaway

105 posts

Master Geek


  #2659412 19-Feb-2021 09:13
Send private message

nztim:

 

You can do it with a sierra wireless card - see my post about this a while back

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=267903

 

TBH I cant believe any device can be sold on the NZ market without B28

 

As for the Chateau LTE12 that is ROS7 only which can open a whole other can of worms as ROS7 is still beta

 

 

 

 

 

 

So if you replace the CAT6 LTE modem that is in there with one that supports B28, is the ROS firmware smart enough to pick this up and use it? I know you can lock bands etc from within the OS.

 


I don't mind using ROS7, I'm not doing anything fancy with this thing. Infact my ideal config would be to have it bridged to my OpenWRT router which is also my AP but my understanding is that when configure bridging (so the internet side IP gets passed through to the device plugged in on the LAN) then you lose access to the Web interface which means no diagnostics / monitoring signal strength etc - I'm just trying to avoid spending another $400, and I want to make use of the directional sector antenna inside the SXT LTE6 kit that I have now - all in a weatherproof package.

 

 

 

Edit - it looks like the Quectel EC25-AU has B28 however no carrier aggregation. The Quectel EP06-E seems to have carrier aggregation and B28. Or, the Sierra MC7430. The latter options are around $145, the former option is $90 (ebay prices).

 

 

 

Thanks for all the input everyone.

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2659430 19-Feb-2021 09:39
Send private message

breakaway:

 

So if you replace the CAT6 LTE modem that is in there with one that supports B28, is the ROS firmware smart enough to pick this up and use it? I know you can lock bands etc from within the OS.

 


I don't mind using ROS7, I'm not doing anything fancy with this thing. Infact my ideal config would be to have it bridged to my OpenWRT router which is also my AP but my understanding is that when configure bridging (so the internet side IP gets passed through to the device plugged in on the LAN) then you lose access to the Web interface which means no diagnostics / monitoring signal strengh etc.

 

 

Bridging the LTE interface with an ethernet interface is done slightly different process than creating a normal bridge within a mikrotik - you then use DHCP on your router behind it

 

also remember that mobile operators use CG-NAT & FWA operators lock their sim cards to the IEMI range of their modems - forcing you to use their modem - This is a huge pet peeve of mine




breakaway

105 posts

Master Geek


  #2659431 19-Feb-2021 09:44
Send private message

Right - thats why I use providers who don't do that sort of thing ;) I use 2degrees and I'm on a pool plan, so I can just throw data at any 2D sim which is what I typically end up doing.

 

 

 

Re my original question - can the ROS 6 firmware automagically detect and use B28? i.e. no other action other than physically opening up the device and replacing the modem is required to make this work?

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2659487 19-Feb-2021 09:51
Send private message

breakaway:

 

Right - thats why I use providers who don't do that sort of thing ;) I use 2degrees and I'm on a pool plan, so I can just throw data at any 2D sim which is what I typically end up doing.

 

Re my original question - can the ROS 6 firmware automagically detect and use B28? i.e. no other action other than physically opening up the device and replacing the modem is required to make this work?

 

 

The Sierra wireless card posted by @coffeebaron in my original post does work with ROS6 and supports B28

 

Do you you want to go to all that trouble though? the LTE12 works, just would not use in corporate environment as its still beta 




breakaway

105 posts

Master Geek


  #2659491 19-Feb-2021 10:01
Send private message

But no support for carrier aggregation meaning you’d take a hit in performance in an area that’s well served right? So I was looking at the Quectel EP06-E which has it and is reported working with ROS: https://forum.mikrotik.com/viewtopic.php?t=150368



I figured that if I’m gonna spend the money and effort to do it may as well get the one with carrier aggregation support for a few pennies more.

Re going through the trouble - it’s for home use and tinkering with this stuff is a bit of a hobby of mine. Wouldn’t dare do this kind of thing in a business environment.

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2659504 19-Feb-2021 10:21
Send private message

breakaway: So I was looking at the Quectel EP06-E which has it and is reported working with ROS: https://forum.mikrotik.com/viewtopic.php?t=150368

 

I like the specs of that - NZ Distributor?

 

 




breakaway

105 posts

Master Geek


  #2659670 19-Feb-2021 13:37
Send private message

Its ex Australia - via eBay. Never had much luck finding this sort of thing locally.

 

 

 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/AU-Version-Unlocked-Quectel-EP06-E-EC25-AU-Mini-PCIe-4G-Module-USB-Adapter-IoT/183849329623?hash=item2ace4623d7:g:plsAAOSwvNddOv7X

