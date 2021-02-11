Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Changes to tenancy act helps renters get fibre
From Chorus:



Changes to the Residential Tenancies Amendment Act come into effect from today, and include provisions for tenants to more easily have fibre broadband installed.


Landlords are now unable to refuse renter requests for fibre so long as the installation is free, which, Chorus says, it is for the majority of installations, and the property doesn’t fall under specific exemptions.


Chorus, the telecommunications infrastructure provider responsible for the lion’s share of the fibre roll out, welcomes these changes to enable more Kiwis access to world class broadband technology.


“We live in an increasingly digital world and we want to make fibre broadband, the fastest and most reliable broadband, available to as many Kiwis as possible so we can all participate on a level digital playing-field,” says Nick Miskelly, Chorus’ manager for stakeholder, consenting and acquisition.


“Previously, landlords could simply decline renter requests for fibre without justifying why,” he says.


“This meant professionals, students and kids in rental scenarios were potentially missing out on having the best technology to work and learn from home, increasingly common practices in the Covid era.


“Having fibre at a property doesn’t just benefit the occupant, but the landlord too with good connectivity adding value to premises,” adds Mr Miskelly.


Chorus says 76 percent of installations are now completed in a convenient single visit, and it looks forward to more households joining the more than 800,000 already taking advantage of its fibre network.




I wonder if the landlord has a say in where the ONT gets installed.

Absolutely they can also decline if the LFC wants to do a horrible fence job which would "compromise the character of the property"

 

Most landlords that decline do so because of the terrible jobs done by the LFC

 

 




The tenant at my partners rental got fibre installed without her consent and input on how it was done. Tacked onto the neighbours rotting fence and then into a narrow slit sawed into a driveway. The driveway is half broken and needs to be replaced. Guess who will become financially responsible for fixing this cable in the future when it breaks - my partner...




This is just one of many horror stories...

 

What I think is going to happen is, the Landlords are going to demand much more cleaner (and more expensive) install of fibre 




Between tenants we fitted a cabinet in the garage and Cat-6e thru the house. Chorus wanted to install the ONT in the lounge no where near any of the network jacks and WIFI wouldn't be able to cover the entire house. Thankfully we got them to re-consider and use the cabinet, but the installer stated that he will never ever use a pre-installed cabinet because most end-users don't understand how to use them.




If you were a proactive landlord you would approach the tennant and work it out together. If you are not you have more chance of issues...



Recently purchased a property with a shoddy install, with the fibre going between the grout on a path (and sticking up at both ends). 

 

We had dug a trench under the path to replace the water main, so contacted Enable and asked them to reroute the fibre cable under the path while it was still dug up. 

 

They eventually agreed to do it at no cost, and took them about half an hour. 

Did the fibre install cause the driveway to break? What was the condition of the driveway prior to install?

 

No to be fair it wasn't the installer, its on water logged ground without proper drainage. The point is that it would have been better to install a conduit when replacing the driveway perhaps later this year for a long lasting fibre install. The free install could then use it. The way it is at the moment, the cable will obviously be cut when the drive is redone and will need to find some dodgy chorus sub-sub-contractor to redo it.




Speaking as both landlord & tenant well versed with RTA, that argument would never hold up at a Tribunal hearing.

 

The RTA states tenants have the right to install any reasonable fixtures within the premises.  An ONT is a reasonable and removable fixture.

 

 

 

 





The installer is an idiot, just because the end user doesnt know how to use it doesnt mean its not the best place for it.

The ONT conceptually is removable but the fibre cable running to it isn't....




I thought that LFCs required the tenant to confirm that they have consent from the landlord? If they made a false declaration that they had obtained consent then I would have thought you could go after the tenant for damages.

I thought that LFCs required the tenant to confirm that they have consent from the landlord? If they made a false declaration that they had obtained consent then I would have thought you could go after the tenant for damages.



It might depend on the property. Any more than 2 flats will require a design and some sort of BUDI I imagine, in which case the landlord will need to explicitly agree and sign a document they accept the design.




To play the devil's advocate here - I dunno that if I was renting a property that I'd be happy with not being able to get fibre on and then the landlord telling me "perhaps later this year" ... I'm not sure about the tenant's situation, but you just don't know - they might need it to work from home in the event of a lockdown (if that was to happen)...

 

No to be fair it wasn't the installer, its on water logged ground without proper drainage. The point is that it would have been better to install a conduit when replacing the driveway perhaps later this year for a long lasting fibre install. The free install could then use it. The way it is at the moment, the cable will obviously be cut when the drive is redone and will need to find some dodgy chorus sub-sub-contractor to redo it.

 

