ghettomaster

Any ISP using hyperfibre.
For a normal connection (non Hyperfibre) there really is absolutely zero selling point for any RSP to offer this as a service for the 0.01% of cases where it might be useful. The disadvantages far outweigh any benefits.
I'd at least like the option so I don't have to have two routers sitting next to each other.
This to me is very misleading. I realize Chorus would like to railroad all customers onto Fibre but at the expensive of trust?
Where I live VDSL connections average 80- 100 up to 125. RSP fibre plans start at 30. So why do I see VDSL touted as "up to" 60/10 next to Fibre up to 900/400.
I have yet to see a Fibre 900 plan in use up here. Almost everyone is on 50-100
I don't understand why you'd want a router that's highly less less capable than the router currently supplied by your RSP at present.
Supporting it means building an entirely new backend for the RSP to support and provision it, not to mention then having to support a device which would mean currently tools would also need to be updated. None of this makes any real sense for probably the few % of people who are happy to have a very low spec device as their router, and more importantly with 99% of people relying on WiFi for most of their connectivity these days, to have something that would deliver WiFi performance that is not as good as their RSP supplied router.
ONT as a router is crazy!
There is quite a bit of work required to offer it. And potential for a lot to go wrong. TBH I don't even know why the LFC's are dead set on it....
Its pretty much fixed in one place, and moving it is difficult.
Only one port would be useful. So you are going to need a switch of some sort anyway.
All for what? just to save a few cables and the cost of a CPE? Its almost at the point where people have CPEs left over from their last provider so they are not hard to get.
I don't even think they have AX WiFi.
There might be a small handful of compelling reasons.
I've just had a potential use case for this... again a tiny site. Ideally I want only a UniFi AC Lite on site, and being able to connect this directly to the ONT (via PoE injector) would have been handy if possible.
Uber Group in Whangarei were doing something like this with their fibre connections on the NorthPower Fibre network.
Unfortunately Uber are no longer doing fibre connections. :(
They used a virtual router on their end so you could just plug a switch, computer, access point etc directly into the ONT and it would get an IP address via DHCP from the virtual router and get an internet connection.
Wow there must be cabinets very close to where you live. When I was an VDSL prior to moving to cable I don't think I ever got as good as 30 downstream, and up was stuck at 1.5
Move one of them into another room. Presto!
😁
