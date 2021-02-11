Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandAny ISPs offering ONT RGW yet?
ghettomaster

382 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281328 11-Feb-2021 13:26
Hey,

A check on the Chorus website shows they were hoping to have their RGW feature available late last year. Are any ISPs offering this service yet?


Cheers,
Chris.

 1 | 2
RunningMan
7083 posts

Uber Geek


  #2654674 11-Feb-2021 14:47
Any ISP using hyperfibre.

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2654827 11-Feb-2021 19:08
For a normal connection (non Hyperfibre) there really is absolutely zero selling point for any RSP to offer this as a service for the 0.01% of cases where it might be useful. The disadvantages far outweigh any benefits.

 

 

 

 

bfginger
1231 posts

Uber Geek


  #2654837 11-Feb-2021 19:27
I'd at least like the option so I don't have to have two routers sitting next to each other.



K8Toledo
664 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2654853 11-Feb-2021 20:45
This to me is very misleading.  I realize Chorus would like to railroad all customers onto Fibre but at the expensive of trust?

 

Where I live VDSL connections average 80- 100 up to 125.  RSP fibre plans start at 30.  So why do I see VDSL touted as "up to" 60/10 next to  Fibre up to 900/400.

 

I have yet to see a Fibre 900 plan in use up here.   Almost everyone is on 50-100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2654862 11-Feb-2021 21:12
bfginger:

 

I'd at least like the option so I don't have to have two routers sitting next to each other.

 

 

I don't understand why you'd want a router that's highly less less capable than the router currently supplied by your RSP at present.

 

Supporting it means building an entirely new backend for the RSP to support and provision it, not to mention then having to support a device which would mean currently tools would also need to be updated. None of this makes any real sense for probably the few % of people who are happy to have a very low spec device as their router, and more importantly with 99% of people relying on WiFi for most of their connectivity these days, to have something that would deliver WiFi performance that is not as good as their RSP supplied router.

 

 

 

 

nztim
2347 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2654865 11-Feb-2021 21:47
ONT as a router is crazy!

 

 




darylblake
1103 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2654922 12-Feb-2021 07:19
There is quite a bit of work required to offer it. And potential for a lot to go wrong. TBH I don't even know why the LFC's are dead set on it.... 

 

Its pretty much fixed in one place, and moving it is difficult. 

 

Only one port would be useful. So you are going to need a switch of  some sort anyway.

All for what? just to save a few cables and the cost of a CPE? Its almost at the point where people have CPEs left over from their last provider so they are not hard to get.

I don't even think they have AX WiFi.  

 

There might be a small handful of compelling reasons. 



ghettomaster

382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2654935 12-Feb-2021 08:21
I agree that in most use cases they won’t be ideal but I can also see the attraction of a tidier setup. A friend of mine, for example, lives in a 40m2 or so single room apartment so use cases like that might be ok.

I also agree that the effort and expense for a product they could have less control over than a router they provide means it’s hard to imagine any of them bothering. I just wondered if any had.

Dynamic
3406 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748085 22-Jul-2021 11:30
I've just had a potential use case for this... again a tiny site.  Ideally I want only a UniFi AC Lite on site, and being able to connect this directly to the ONT (via PoE injector) would have been handy if possible.




CYaBro
3833 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2748093 22-Jul-2021 11:40
Uber Group in Whangarei were doing something like this with their fibre connections on the NorthPower Fibre network.
Unfortunately Uber are no longer doing fibre connections. :(

 

They used a virtual router on their end so you could just plug a switch, computer, access point etc directly into the ONT and it would get an IP address via DHCP from the virtual router and get an internet connection.

 

 

BarTender
3423 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748131 22-Jul-2021 12:52
CYaBro:

Uber Group in Whangarei were doing something like this with their fibre connections on the NorthPower Fibre network.
Unfortunately Uber are no longer doing fibre connections. :(


They used a virtual router on their end so you could just plug a switch, computer, access point etc directly into the ONT and it would get an IP address via DHCP from the virtual router and get an internet connection.


 


That is nothing like providing Wi-Fi from the ONT. For that the ISP would need a provisioning backend and portal for end users to let them change their Wi-Fi settings. All of that costs money to build and support VS supporting the RGWs you already need to support. Or if you are BYO then you don’t need any of the RGW complexity.




and


alavaliant
121 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2748143 22-Jul-2021 13:13
K8Toledo:

This to me is very misleading.  I realize Chorus would like to railroad all customers onto Fibre but at the expensive of trust?

 

Where I live VDSL connections average 80- 100 up to 125.  RSP fibre plans start at 30.  So why do I see VDSL touted as "up to" 60/10 next to  Fibre up to 900/400.

 

I have yet to see a Fibre 900 plan in use up here.   Almost everyone is on 50-100

 

 

 

Wow there must be cabinets very close to where you live. When I was an VDSL prior to moving to cable I don't think I ever got as good as 30 downstream, and up was stuck at 1.5

Behodar
8391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748146 22-Jul-2021 13:25
bfginger:

 

I'd at least like the option so I don't have to have two routers sitting next to each other.

 

 

Move one of them into another room. Presto!

 

😁

ghettomaster

382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2748167 22-Jul-2021 14:05
Behodar:

bfginger:


I'd at least like the option so I don't have to have two routers sitting next to each other.



Move one of them into another room. Presto!


😁



I’m sorry this won’t work for two reasons.
1. The wireless on the ONT still won’t be enabled. How would the router in the other room work?
2. It’s a 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT! Last I checked chorus were installing ONT’s above toilets but still…

quickymart
9095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2748179 22-Jul-2021 14:20
Apart from that one instance, how many others have been installed above toilets?

