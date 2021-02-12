Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandComCom Consultation on Chorus' $ 1.6 billion expenditure
#281338 12-Feb-2021 08:41
From Commerce Commission:

 

 

The Commerce Commission is consulting on Chorus’ proposal to spend $1.6 billion over the first three years of the new fibre regulatory regime. 

Under the new regime, Chorus will be subject to price-quality regulation. This means the Commission sets the maximum revenue Chorus can earn from its customers and the minimum quality standards it must meet. Any expenditure proposed by Chorus and approved by the Commission will help determine the revenue Chorus can recover from retail service providers who use its network to sell broadband services to homes and businesses. These costs are ultimately passed onto consumers via their retail bills.

In its proposal for its first regulatory period from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2024, Chorus is seeking approval to invest $983 million on network extensions, installations and to sustain service quality. This is a 44% reduction compared to what Chorus spent in 2020. Chorus is also proposing to spend $599 million to operate its network over the same period. This is a 17% increase in spending compared to what it spent in 2020. 

The Commission will assess Chorus’ proposal against the Chorus capex input methodologies set by the Commission in 2020 that underpin how the regulatory regime treats capital spending.

“We want to hear from stakeholders on whether Chorus’ proposed spending is prudent and efficient, and whether it reflects good industry practice. As part of our consideration, we will use stakeholder views to help us identify particular areas of focus,” Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson says.  

“In particular, we are interested in feedback on Chorus’ proposed spending in areas highlighted in the report from its external expert CutlerMerz. This includes its proposed spending on areas such as customer connections, innovation, and business IT to improve customer experience.”  

A copy of Chorus’ proposal documentation and the Commission’s consultation document are available on the Commission’s website

Submissions can be made through the Commission’s submission portal. Submissions close on Friday 12 March 2021. The Commission will make its draft decision in May 2021 and its final decision in September 2021, before finalising Chorus’ first price-quality path in November 2021.

Stakeholders also have an opportunity to provide views on Chorus’ proposed quality measures and standards at a Commission-run quality workshop on Friday 26 February. More information is available here.

The Commission is also consulting on the role of information disclosure and price-quality regulation in promoting competition in telecommunications markets through an online survey. Survey responses are due by Thursday 25 February. 

 

 

 




  #2655034 12-Feb-2021 09:16
For a start improving the quality of fibre installations this will result in less push back from landlords and reduce the fault rate

  #2655123 12-Feb-2021 11:10
nztim: For a start improving the quality of fibre installations this will result in less push back from landlords and reduce the fault rate

 

What is the regime for how a property owner can pay for a better quality installation? Does the free install cover a set number of hours and then additional hours can be purchased?




  #2655126 12-Feb-2021 11:18
Zeon:

 

nztim: For a start improving the quality of fibre installations this will result in less push back from landlords and reduce the fault rate

 

 

What is the regime for how a property owner can pay for a better quality installation? Does the free install cover a set number of hours and then additional hours can be purchased?

 

 

"It is a nice driveway you have got there. It would be a shame if anything happened to it."




  #2655160 12-Feb-2021 12:21
What is the regime for how a property owner can pay for a better quality installation? Does the free install cover a set number of hours and then additional hours can be purchased?



"It is a nice driveway you have got there. It would be a shame if anything happened to it."



That is a beautiful looking fence you have, lets tack some black microduct to it and make even more beautiful

  #2655162 12-Feb-2021 12:27
I made them use the old copper cable as a draw wire for fibre, took the risk of losing it in the original duct thankfully it worked

  #2655165 12-Feb-2021 12:32
I'd imagine it would be reasonable for the tenant to consult with the landlord on where the ONT is placed, so it's placed in a way that suits all tenants rather than the one who is in the house presently. 

 

Also, that the installation meets the threshold of "reasonably neat and tidy". 

 

The wording of the recent changes does present many potential issues relating to what is considered "reasonable" in my view. 

  #2655191 12-Feb-2021 14:05
nztim: I made them use the old copper cable as a draw wire for fibre, took the risk of losing it in the original duct thankfully it worked


My install crew wouldn't use the copper as a draw wire but were happy to fish a rod through to pull the fibre back. I wanted a different point of entry so buried additional ducting. They said they'd only direct bury the fibre 200mm deep.



  #2655221 12-Feb-2021 14:43
nztim: I made them use the old copper cable as a draw wire for fibre, took the risk of losing it in the original duct thankfully it worked


My install crew wouldn't use the copper as a draw wire but were happy to fish a rod through to pull the fibre back. I wanted a different point of entry so buried additional ducting. They said they'd only direct bury the fibre 200mm deep.

 

Still the same result though, not ruined fence or driveway :)

