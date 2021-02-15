Iceroadlegend: 

Hi Guys,



Hopefully i can explain this as best as possible as its an odd situation.



So recently moved into a new subdivision and only found out 3 weeks before move in that Chrous did not put the fibre in but rather a local ISP, CLIC (Central Lakes Internet Company) So the likes of Sparks could not see my address because these guys had done the fibre in the subdivision and we can only get internet through them (not the reason for this post but if anyone can chime in on whether this is legal or not would be fantastic)



My connection is suppose to be 100/20



I believe they are throttling some aspect of my connection. I find it weird that when i watch a 1080p youtube video I hardly get any buffer in the grey bar. I have run multiple speedtests but they always come back around the same each time, between 86-93mbps.



One thing I have always used to test my connection was downloading Nvidia Drivers. Always super quick from there servers. So right now i get 1.3MB/s through download manager. I turn on NordVPN to a NZ server and get 10MB/s. Now i'm not really too familiar with networking but this suggests a throttling of some sort?



Looking for advice on what to ask them to see if indeed they are throttling something.



