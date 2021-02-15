Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Looking for help regarding ISP Speed throttling
Iceroadlegend






#281404 15-Feb-2021 22:24
Hi Guys,

Hopefully i can explain this as best as possible as its an odd situation.

So recently moved into a new subdivision and only found out 3 weeks before move in that Chrous did not put the fibre in but rather a local ISP, CLIC (Central Lakes Internet Company) So the likes of Sparks could not see my address because these guys had done the fibre in the subdivision and we can only get internet through them (not the reason for this post but if anyone can chime in on whether this is legal or not would be fantastic)

My connection is suppose to be 100/20

I believe they are throttling some aspect of my connection. I find it weird that when i watch a 1080p youtube video I hardly get any buffer in the grey bar. I have run multiple speedtests but they always come back around the same each time, between 86-93mbps.

One thing I have always used to test my connection was downloading Nvidia Drivers. Always super quick from there servers. So right now i get 1.3MB/s through download manager. I turn on NordVPN to a NZ server and get 10MB/s. Now i'm not really too familiar with networking but this suggests a throttling of some sort?

Looking for advice on what to ask them to see if indeed they are throttling something.

Linux







  #2657181 15-Feb-2021 22:28
Are you testing over Wi-Fi or Ethernet?

Iceroadlegend






  #2657182 15-Feb-2021 22:29
all Ethernet Cables throughout the house.

quickymart






  #2657183 15-Feb-2021 22:30
Have you raised this with this CLIC company? What did they say?

 

Is it this crowd - https://www.clic.net.nz/ in Central Otago?



Linux







  #2657184 15-Feb-2021 22:31
Some traffic management could be happening does not mean throttling is happening and never heard of the ISP you mention

 

Speed I am sure will be advertised with up to 100Mbp/s

Iceroadlegend






  #2657186 15-Feb-2021 22:32
This was just before christmas that we moved in and am only just now actually using my pc and such that its noticble.

Not yet as i wanted to try gather some info incase they just say there not or something to that nature.

xpd












  #2657195 15-Feb-2021 22:45
Iceroadlegend: 

 


My connection is suppose to be 100/20

I believe they are throttling some aspect of my connection. I find it weird that when i watch a 1080p youtube video I hardly get any buffer in the grey bar. I have run multiple speedtests but they always come back around the same each time, between 86-93mbps.


 

I dont get any true buffer with Youtube as you've described, haven't done for years, and Im on 100/100 - just seems to be the way they push it. If I skip ahead to somewhere not showing as buffered, only take s asecond to get playing, so Ive never been bothered.

 

 

 

Odd about the Nvidia downloads, theyre generally fast and max out my download. 

 

Maybe the ISP have you on a non-NZ IP, so things are actually being cached off an overseas CDN etc.

 

Put your IP in here and see what it shows. https://www.ultratools.com/tools/ipWhoisLookup

 

 




Iceroadlegend






  #2657209 16-Feb-2021 06:37
This is what I'm getting back from that search result:

https://pastebin.com/v4KXdEk3

not really sure what I'm looking for on this.



Batman








  #2657211 16-Feb-2021 06:42
quickymart:

Have you raised this with this CLIC company? What did they say?


Is it this crowd - https://www.clic.net.nz/ in Central Otago?



The website says you are getting radio Internet not fibre?




cyril7








  #2657217 16-Feb-2021 07:19
Hi, yeah as Batman says, you are on a WISP not a fibre ISP, they may well have a GigE fibre backhaul feeding 500 odd wireless customers, but no sign in there web site of it being FTTH.


So that said, most WISP operators have equipment that is roughly capable of providing 100/50 Mb/s full throughput, but that would be a shared speed amongst all others on the particular AP sector you are on, so real throughput's are most likely in the 30Mb/s at best, but at peak times the contention overall may give you way smaller numbers.


Do you have photos of what gear they provided, is there a small dish or wireless device on the roof?


Linux







  #2657263 16-Feb-2021 07:31
So it's not a Fibre connection to the house?

Iceroadlegend






  #2657285 16-Feb-2021 08:41
So they have installed a ONT with a fibre cable running in from outside. I had to 2 wait 2 weeks so they could get a tech of there own to blow the fibre cable through to the house.

The exchange box is right around the corner. They stared off as wireless since the could get the tech here but took the gear away when they put the cable in.

They provided a Mikrotik router. Currently not at home to take a picture of the ont.

sbiddle









  #2657287 16-Feb-2021 08:47
Iceroadlegend: Hi Guys,

 So the likes of Sparks could not see my address because these guys had done the fibre in the subdivision and we can only get internet through them (not the reason for this post but if anyone can chime in on whether this is legal or not would be fantastic)


 

Just for some clarification here I'm not sure what you would think would be illegal about a private fibre connection. There is nothing illegal about this, and there are lots of subdivisions in NZ that are very similar with their own private fibre networks that may be limited to a small number of RSP's. In many cases these deliver higher quality lower cost connections since the first $45 - $55ish per month isn't going straight to Chorus or the local LFC.

 

 

 

 

 

 

JeremyNzl






  #2657291 16-Feb-2021 08:59
Your international bandwidth is being limited to 10Mb or 1MB, you will only get full speed on national bandwidth. 

Iceroadlegend






  #2657305 16-Feb-2021 09:18
Is that CLIC though because I never had this issue with spark at another address

xpd












  #2657308 16-Feb-2021 09:19
JeremyNzl:

 

Your international bandwidth is being limited to 10Mb or 1MB, you will only get full speed on national bandwidth. 

 

 

Where did you see that ? Just had a quick look through the website and cant see anything regarding bandwidth limits, especially if he's on actual fibre.

 

 




