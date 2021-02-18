RedDinosaur

Hi, I currently have ADSL with Orcon and 10 times over the last 12 months I've had my internet and phoneline not working. Gone through about 4-5 routers, yet half the time when a new one arrives the "dead" modem comes back to life.



So, either either I want to change ISP or upgrade to Fibre (which will hopefully leave my ADSL troubles behind).

So, I've been researching and it looks like Contact Energy works out to be the cheapest as I have gas with them (and I'd move electricity too), however I am under the assumption that not all ISPs are created equal, so I don't know what to do. Upgrade to Fibre with Orcon, or switch to Contact or even some other company? Vodafone is relativity in expense too.



To add, I game a bit, so latency is important. Download speeds are not so important.



Thank you



- Also, how do I go about getting ethernet in separate rooms over wifi? Just drill through the floors?

- Will using a homeline increase the latency when gaming with Fibre?