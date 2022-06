If the quality of the English on their website is anything to go by, I would be pretty reluctant. A lack of even basic proofreading (spacing, localization to NZ English spelling, unnatural phrasing, etc.) as well as unverifiable claims doesn't fill me with confidence.

The site also has an option for Chinese language, which indicates to me that they're targeting that market as a priority.



"UnicomNZ & Smartcall is the largest and most influential telecom operator in New Zealand.We put customer service as our top priority, UnicomNZ & Smartcall is honored to provide quality service. We pay attention to the needs of each customer and provide you with the most professional solutions.We are looking forward to serving your business and family wholeheartedly!"

Just my opinion though.