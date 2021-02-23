Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandRecommendation wanted for baseband telephone service
tim0001

104 posts

Master Geek


#281534 23-Feb-2021 12:53
Can someone please recommend a good provider for baseband telephone service (ie where an analog phone the plugs directly into a DSL splitter) and ADSL.  A lot of the providers seem to be pulling out of this market.

 

(The reason that I ask is that our neighbour is shopping around for a better deal on power, telephone and broadband. The only broadband/phone options in the area are ADSL and sat. . The local ADSL is congested, and several people have had problems when they swapped to a provider that used a VoIP modem. Eg calls dropped, missed calls, poor voice quality, muting)

 

Any recommendations appreciated.

myfullflavour
823 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #2661822 23-Feb-2021 13:37
We do it. $90 for ADSL broadband and $10 for POTS. https://fullflavour.nz

nztim
2220 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2661905 23-Feb-2021 17:49
myfullflavour: We do it. $90 for ADSL broadband and $10 for POTS. https://fullflavour.nz


POTs or ISAM-V?

tim0001

104 posts

Master Geek


  #2662544 25-Feb-2021 09:02
Thanks @myfullflavour.  Is it typically "baseband Ip"  (ISAMV card) for rural locations now?  (Which looks exactly like POTS to the customer I assume). 

 

Getting a telephone service is so complicated now...😬

