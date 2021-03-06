Crossposted from my blog:

In New Zealand, we’re spoilt with choice when it comes to the internet, often, so much so, that people can struggle to pick an ISP. 2degrees and Voyager are some of the nerds’ favourite providers, so let’s put them head to head.

All these tests were performed on exactly the same hardware, the only change being the ISP.

Speed

Let’s dive into the spreadsheet here, all results are an average of two tests performed back-to-back. The “best” results are underlined.

2degrees: Friday-10pm (5th March 2021)

Voyager: Friday-10pm (26th February 2021)

Now, these times may be biased, so I have many more results recorded throughout the week and may post another table from another time, one time I had in mind was 4 am.

Latency

This is a tricky one, as we see from the results above Voyager really shines in the Southeast Asia region. This is because 2degrees routes traffic via the states.

I run a Smokeping server, so we can use this to get an idea of the latency from 2degrees and Voyager.

Summary

It’s a tough pick between the two, but here are some key details: