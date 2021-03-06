Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand Broadband2degrees vs Voyager: A Comprehensive Look (Crosspost)
ssamjh

180 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#282698 6-Mar-2021 18:18
Send private message

Crossposted from my blog:

 

In New Zealand, we’re spoilt with choice when it comes to the internet, often, so much so, that people can struggle to pick an ISP. 2degrees and Voyager are some of the nerds’ favourite providers, so let’s put them head to head.

 

All these tests were performed on exactly the same hardware, the only change being the ISP.

 

 

 

Speed

 

Let’s dive into the spreadsheet here, all results are an average of two tests performed back-to-back. The “best” results are underlined.

 

2degrees: Friday-10pm (5th March 2021)
Voyager: Friday-10pm (26th February 2021)

 

Now, these times may be biased, so I have many more results recorded throughout the week and may post another table from another time, one time I had in mind was 4 am.

 

 

 

 

Latency

 

This is a tricky one, as we see from the results above Voyager really shines in the Southeast Asia region. This is because 2degrees routes traffic via the states.

 

I run a Smokeping server, so we can use this to get an idea of the latency from 2degrees and Voyager.

 

 

 

 

Summary

 

It’s a tough pick between the two, but here are some key details:

 

  • Voyager wins the fastest “national” bandwidth
  • 2degrees wins the fastest “international” bandwidth
  • 2degrees wins the latency tests for North America and Europe
  • Voyager smokes 2degrees with latency to Asia-Pacific, South America, China, Middle East and Africa.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Quinny
747 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2674775 15-Mar-2021 11:20
Send private message

Be very interested in Vodafone data if had it

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2674834 15-Mar-2021 12:43
Send private message

Thanks for the comprehensive, unbiased comparison 

hio77
12969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager

  #2674846 15-Mar-2021 13:02
Send private message

Interesting results.

 

 

 

My feedback would be, these tests should be ran at the same time, across identical circuits (separate gpon port ideally)

 

Introducing different periods I know is a result of changing services and wanting to be as close to the same.

 

 

 

The Smokepings are a little less open to gaps, but do tend to show, RSP's do change routing at times and some RSP's are better routed or worse for Relative reasons eg. one might have better throughput compared to latency.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 



surfisup1000
5073 posts

Uber Geek


  #2674911 15-Mar-2021 14:11
Send private message

Nice work!

 

Maybe you should sign a contract with the commerce commission to replace samknows.... you've provided more useful consumer information in a week than samknows has done in years!!

 

Although, samknows did conclude that fibre is faster than DSL.... I suppose that is something, even though of little value . 

 

 

hio77
12969 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager

  #2674972 15-Mar-2021 14:58
Send private message

surfisup1000:

 

Nice work!

 

Maybe you should sign a contract with the commerce commission to replace samknows.... you've provided more useful consumer information in a week than samknows has done in years!!

 

Although, samknows did conclude that fibre is faster than DSL.... I suppose that is something, even though of little value . 

 

 

 

 

Now that LSP Y and RSP X have worked together to fix what was causing degraded samknows results, they are kinda sad to watch honestly.... 

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

nztim
2254 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2674981 15-Mar-2021 15:17
Send private message

hio77:

 

My feedback would be, these tests should be ran at the same time, across identical circuits (separate gpon port ideally)

 

 

Need two people on different GPON splits in the same area to run parallel tests

spronkey
116 posts

Master Geek


  #2676193 17-Mar-2021 16:45
Send private message

I'd be really interested to see data at say... ~4PM. I've noticed on 2Degrees lately that their international performance has been absolutely abysmal in the afternoons and early evenings.



ssamjh

180 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2676228 17-Mar-2021 17:12
Send private message

spronkey:

I'd be really interested to see data at say... ~4PM. I've noticed on 2Degrees lately that their international performance has been absolutely abysmal in the afternoons and early evenings.



I do have data from that time for both, I will post the raw numbers soon.

arnies
441 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2706071 11-May-2021 14:42
Send private message

@ssamjh do you have this data?

 

I'm interested in this a bit more now due to the ongoing issues I'm having with 2D: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=284325

ssamjh

180 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2706080 11-May-2021 15:04
Send private message

Try disabling IPv6, I've noticed slow speeds to Google's IPv6 stuff on my 2degrees connection

SATTV
1329 posts

Uber Geek


  #2706110 11-May-2021 15:50
Send private message

Currently a Voyager customer and a former 2D customer, to me it comes down to customer service.

 

I had several poor customer service experiences so moved to Voyager, the one and only time I had to ring voyager I paid my first invoice twice, Phone answered by a human in less than 15 seconds, offered solution and implemented solution in under 2 minutes. Very happy camper.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 